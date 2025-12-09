Gambia: Beakanyang Concludes Inter-Community Dialogue On SGBV/FGM

As part of its Gender Promotion Initiative (GPI 0.2) supported activities, Beakanyang with UNFPA funding through TANGO recently concluded three-days inter-community dialogues on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in Jimara District of Upper River Region.

The inter-communities dialogues were held at Dembanding, Fatako and Sotuma-Sere aimed at reinforcing peer learning and promoting collaboration in ending SGBV and FGM.

Speaking at the start of the dialogues, Mr. Nfamara Jawneh, Executive Director of Beakanyang hailed paired communities for coming together to learn and shared experiences.

According to him, the intervention also seeks to contribute to the promotion of human rights and prevention of SGBV in the Upper River Region.

"With this engagements, we are leveraging on communal relationships to promote positive social norms," he said.

Beakanyang boss reminded community members that harmful traditional practices such as FGM and Child Marriage are human rights violations.

During the inter-community dialogues, 160 participants from six paired communities including women, men, PWDs, traditional leaders and young people to dialogue, share best practices, and learn from each other in terms of strategies employed in their respective communities towards addressing SGBV.

The sessions also attracted police gender welfare unit in Basse and members from URR Anti-Harmful Traditional Practice Coalition.

Meanwhile, at the end of the dialogues, new Community Monitoring Action Groups (CMAG), were formed.

Representing Tango at the Fatako dialogue, Tango Program Manager, Mr. Alhagie Cham applauded Beakanyang for its efforts and commitment to ending SBV in the region.

"Beakanyang is a strong member of TANGO and we appreciate their great work in this region and beyong," he said.

He urged participants to put the knowledge acquired from the sessions to promote positive social norms in their communities.

Mustapha Saidy of Fatako and Sereng Jawo of Fatako and Sotuma Samba respectively commended Beakanyang for their continued empowerment of communities in ending harmful practices.

