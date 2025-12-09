Gambia: Qnet Launches Anti-Fraud Drive With Media Workshop, Product Showcase

QNET, the global lifestyle and wellness company, staged two major events in The Gambia last week as part of its campaign to dispel long-standing misconceptions about its operations.

On 5 December 2025, the company convened journalists at the Ocean Bay Hotel for a Media Workshop, followed the next day by a colourful Product Expo at Coco Ocean Resort in Bijilo. Both events carried a clear message: QNET is a legitimate direct selling company, and fraudsters misusing its name must be exposed.

For years, QNET has faced public skepticism in The Gambia, with its name often linked to job scams and false visa promises. At the workshop, company officials addressed these concerns head-on.

Cherif Abdoulaye, QNET's Sub-Saharan Regional General Manager, condemned the misuse of the company's brand by fraudsters, adding: "For some years now, QNET's name and products have been misused and misrepresented in The Gambia and some West African countries," he told journalists. "Unfortunately, some people are using our brand name to deceive others by promising visas and overseas jobs. QNET will never promise these things."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Abdoulaye urged the public to remain vigilant and report anyone making such offers. He also highlighted QNET's growing collaboration with security agencies across West Africa to combat fraud and human trafficking groups operating under its name.

In countries including Senegal, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso and Nigeria, QNET has launched wide-reaching public education campaigns under the banner "QNET Against Scams", using radio, television, newspapers, billboards and social media to raise awareness.

The company further encouraged Gambians to verify any QNET-related opportunity through its official compliance hotline and email.

The following day, the focus shifted from fraud prevention to product education as QNET showcased its diverse portfolio of lifestyle and wellness products at the Expo in Bijilo.

Journalists and invited guests explored categories ranging from Home and Living, Wellness, Watches and Jewellery, and Personal Care, to Holidays and Education.

Bernie Gaksch, QNET's Regional Strategy and Marketing Manager, emphasised the scientific credibility of the company's offerings, saying: "Our products are continually subjected to rigorous testing by external scientific institutions and certification bodies," he explained, noting that many studies have been published in peer-reviewed journals.

Among the products displayed were the HomePure Nova water filter, the Zayn air purifier, and the HomePure Viva water ioniser. These, like all QNET products, are promoted in The Gambia by Independent Distributors who are not employees of the company but operate under its policies and ethical standards.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

QNET stated that both the Media Workshop and the Expo were organised to provide Gambians with accurate information at a time when scammers continue to exploit its name.

"We want to protect the public from fraudulent individuals who are scamming and misleading people," the company said.

Gambian herdsmen embark on Netherlands study tour