Gambian Herdsmen Embark On Netherlands Study Tour

Two Gambian herdsmen are currently in the Netherlands for a two-week study tour on improved livestock husbandry. The initiative was made possible through the support of Mr Alieu Sowe, former president of Fulbe Africa, in partnership with Fulbe Africa and the National Livestock Owners Association (NaLOA).

The beneficiaries, Mr Jamorou Bah and Mr Muhammed Bah Pullor, both from Dobo in the Central River Region, departed the Gambia last Friday to begin their training programme in the Netherlands.

Fulbe Africa, a community-driven association established in 2014, is dedicated to empowering Fulbe communities through education, economic development, cultural preservation and advocacy. The study tour forms part of its broader strategy to advance modern livestock management in The Gambia.

The development was announced on Friday, 5 December 2025, at a press conference held at the Agricultural Conference Hall in Abuko. The event, moderated by Binta S. Jawo, Information and Public Relations Officer of Fulbe Africa, highlighted the association's ongoing initiatives to promote sustainable development and expand opportunities for pastoralist families nationwide.

In his remarks, Musa Baldeh, president of Fulbe Africa, explained that one of the association's founding aims was to unite Fulbes under one umbrella, adding: "We have also organised many language promotion events where we teach the Fulbe language, because without language, our culture will fade away," he said.

Baldeh stressed that supporting livestock farmers is central to Fulbe Africa's mission, noting that herding is strongly associated with Fulbe communities in The Gambia and across West Africa.

He emphasised the importance of training farmers in improved livestock management practices, particularly in the face of climate change, which continues to pose challenges such as access to water, feed shortages and conflicts between herders and farmers.

He commended former president Alieu Sowe for securing the funding that enabled the two Gambian herdsmen to benefit from the Netherlands study tour. Baldeh added that the knowledge gained will be shared widely, not only among Fulbe herdsmen but also with other livestock farmers across the country.

Ebrima Jallow, president of NaLOA, also praised Fulbe Africa and Mr Sowe for their efforts in introducing more intensive livestock breeding practices in The Gambia.

He noted that livestock production remains a major concern for both government and farmers, pointing out that herding has faced significant challenges in West Africa, particularly within ECOWAS countries. These challenges include conflicts and the impact of climate change on rainy seasons, which has led to reduced production of livestock products such as milk and meat.

Jallow assured that NaLOA will work closely with the two beneficiaries to ensure their newly acquired knowledge and skills are replicated for the benefit of other herdsmen.

