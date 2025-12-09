Gambia: Police Continue Strengthening Daily Visibility Patrols Nationwide

press release

The Gambia Police Force continues strengthening daily visibility patrols across the country as part of sustained efforts to enhance public safety, deter criminal activity, and reinforce police presence within communities. The intensified patrol strategy covers urban centres, major highways, marketplaces and residential neighbourhoods, ensuring consistent and proactive visibility of security personnel throughout the day and night.

Under the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Seedy Mukhtar Touray, patrol teams drawn from various units, including General Duties, Mobile Traffic, the Police Intervention Unit (PIU), and Community Policing, have been deployed nationwide to support early detection of incidents and swift response where necessary. The increased presence is designed to reassure the public, minimise opportunities for crime and further strengthen community-police collaboration.

Initial observations from the enhanced visibility patrols indicate improved compliance in identified hotspots and a noticeable reduction in minor disturbances during peak hours. Officers on deployment continue engaging residents, monitoring key areas and addressing infractions promptly while maintaining professionalism and adherence to policing standards.

The Gambia Police Force encourages the public to cooperate with patrol teams and to report suspicious activities in a timely manner. The GPF remains committed to safeguarding lives and property and ensuring that communities across the country remain safe and orderly.

