Gambia: Good Morning Mr President - A Time for Justice, Act On TRRC Findings

Mr President, The Gambia's path to healing and reconciliation requires making sure that every crime committed during the Jammeh-era are accounted for. It is evident that the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission's (TRRC) findings have exposed a good number of individuals implicated in atrocities, including murder, rights violations with other subjected to inhumane acts.

For the trial of the 69 others implicated in the TRRC findings, legal experts told this medium, the government does not need a special court to do that. And that trial, if started earlier on, could have been concluded by now, as we have the laws to charge them with and the expertise to try them.

For the rest that have absconded and Jammeh himself could be tried whenever arrested. What some find discouraging is that some of those implicated in these rights violations are still roaming about in the streets freely, thus emboldening the rest who are at large, especially the big fish- the former president Yahya Jammeh himself.

What is even worrisome is that some have been already released and are now back into society, raising questions about impunity.

Similarly, the TRRC's findings and recommendations, including reparations for victims, are being ignored. According to TRRC findings, former president Yahya Jammeh ordered the killings of 240 people including the 54 West African nationals.

Mr President, the recent arrest and subsequent extradition to The Gambia of Sanna Manjang, one of the most notorious-members of the infamous junglers, the hit squad of former President Jammeh, is a welcome development. We commend all those who played a part leading to his arrest and handover to The Gambia.

We commend all stakeholders involved in the operation leading to his arrest. This is a clear manifestation that the joint security cooperation signed between the two countries is paying dividends.

The two countries Gambia and Senegal should strengthen these security ties to make our region a non-breeding ground for criminals running away from justice.

Mr President, since TRRC has submitted its findings, allowing those adversely mentioned to roam about freely undermines the rule of law and perpetuates impunity. It is not only a wise move to prosecute, but to ensure that justice is delivered without delay.

We therefore urge the government to act swiftly and prosecute those implicated in ensuring not only transparency, but to also protect victims and witnesses.

It is quite astonishing that during the TRRC hearing, people like Malick Jatta, Omar A. Jallow, Amadou Badjie, Pa Ousman Sanneh which have already been released 6 August 2019 alongside others like WO1 Jammeh Ismaila and WO1 Alieu Jeng and Pa Ousman Sanneh, participated in some atrocities were released March 21 2022.

Also, in 2022, Lt General Saul Badjie, Major Landing Tamba and WO2 Musa Badjie, who were in Equatorial Guinea with former ex-president Jammeh, were released by the high court 7 February 2022.

Mr President, government should pursue negotiation to ensure that the remaining junglers, who are currently at large in the neighboring countries, such as Col. Kawsu Camara aka Bombardier and Noah Badjie are extradited to The Gambia without delay. They left the country in 2016.

However, this brings to mind the need for greater collaboration with international support as The Gambia cannot do this alone. Thus, the support of the international community in that regard is crucial to hold these perpetrators accountable.

It is a popular saying that justice delayed is justice denied. It's time for action, not impunity. Let's work together to bring closure to victims and their families, and ensure a brighter future for The Gambia.

Finally Mr President, even international experts are urging the government to prosecute those implicated, leveraging international support for the special criminal court if needed. The time to act is now as further delay will be seen as weakness, potentially leading to further instability.

Let's remember that the international community is closely watching The Gambia's progress. And prosecuting those responsible would not only demonstrate the country's commitment to justice and accountability, but would also help victims and their families find closure.

Therefore, your government must seize this moment to ensure justice, prevent impunity, and secure The Gambia's future.

Good day!

