Gambia: Sadibou Kamaso to Contest for GFF Presidency

Sadibou Kamaso is set to contest for The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) presidency next year.

The GFF presidential election is set for August 2026.

Kamaso lost to Lamin Kabba Bajo in 2022 GFF presidential election.

He is optimistic to win the 2026 GFF presidential election to lead the country's football governing body.

Kamaso was an executive member of the GFF some years but decided to quit the country's football governing body.

