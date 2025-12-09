Gambia: Sadibou Kamaso to Contest for GFF Presidency

8 December 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Sadibou Kamaso is set to contest for The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) presidency next year.

The GFF presidential election is set for August 2026.

Kamaso lost to Lamin Kabba Bajo in 2022 GFF presidential election.

He is optimistic to win the 2026 GFF presidential election to lead the country's football governing body.

Kamaso was an executive member of the GFF some years but decided to quit the country's football governing body.

Gunjur Utd, Real de Banjul fire blank in pre-season friendly

2026 World Cup draw held

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.