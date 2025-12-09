Gambia: Gunjur Utd, Real De Banjul Fire Blank in Pre-Season Friendly

Gunjur United and Real de Banjul on Saturday fired blank in a pre-season friendly match.

The Coastal Boys drew goalless with the City Boys in an astonishing fixture played at the Gunjur Nyamina Mini Stadium.

Gunjur United and Real de Banjul drew 1-1 in a pre-season friendly match played at the same venue in October 2025.

The duo made an excellent start to the match and launched several goal scoring attemps but were not clinical in front goal thus the first half ended goalless.

Upon resumption of the match, Real de Banjul injected in several fresh to reinforce their defence line, midfield and attacking tags.

The City Boys dominated Gunjur United in the midfield department and crafted goal scoring opportunities but failed to capitalise on them.

Gunjur United, on the hand, created a goal scoring opportunities but failed to materialise on them thus the match ended goalless.

The pre-season friendly match was part of Real de Banjul's preparations for their 2025 GFF Super Cup final against Greater Tomorrow on Sunday 14th December 2025 at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium at 4pm.

The pre-season friendly fixture was part of Gunjur United's preparations for their 2025\2026 GFF Second Division League season opening match against Colley Stars FC on Thursday 11th December 2025 at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum at 4pm.

