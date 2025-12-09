Gambia: Box Bi Crowned Champions of Manjai Knockout

Box Bi FC were on Friday crowned champions of the 2025 Manjai 'nawettan' knockout.

They defeated BK Layout 4-3 on post-match penalty shootouts after regulation time ended goalless in a replay final played at the Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai.

As champions, Box Bi were awarded a giant trophy, gold medals and cheque amounting to D50,000 while BK Layout pocketed home D35,000 as runners-up.

Alfusainey Jallow of Box Bi received the Man of Match award.

Speaking to journalists after the final whistle, head coach of Box Bi, Malamin Touray, expressed delight for winning the Manjai knockout trophy.

Gaffer Touray stated that his side won the Manjai knockout trophy after struggling in the league.

"We were expecting difference in the replay final because our opponents did not respect us in the first final," coach Touray explained.

