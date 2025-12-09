Ghana: DASA Launched With Call On Government to Leverage Digital Assets for Job Creation, Economic Transformation

The second edition of the Digital Assets Summit Africa (DASA) was launched in Accra on Thursday with a call on the government to leverage digital assets for job creation and economic transformation.

The programme, scheduled for September next year in Accra, will be held under the theme: "From Policy to Prosperity: Scaling Digital Assets for Investment, Jobs and Economic Growth in Africa."

The launch, held under the auspices of WeWire, a cross-border payment organisation, is part of efforts by organisers Promark Elite Limited to deepen education on the adoption of digital and virtual assets and promote financial inclusion.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Promark Elite Limited and Convenor of DASA, Mr Peter Frimpong Manso, said digital assets held enormous potential for national development and stressed that the country must harness them.

He emphasised the need for Ghana to take the lead in enacting legislation to regulate the digital assets space, ensuring investor confidence and boosting government revenue. According to Mr Manso, although many Ghanaians were already adopting digital assets, the state was yet to benefit substantially due to the absence of a clear regulatory framework.

The summit is designed to create awareness, attract investment, and provide a platform for experts to discuss the opportunities presented by the digital asset ecosystem. He noted that the first edition of DASA attracted significant attention and interest, which motivated organisers to host the second edition.

Mr Manso highlighted that the inaugural summit drew more than 400 delegates from across Africa, including policymakers, regulators, fintech leaders, and major industry players such as Binance. He pointed out that growing interest in digital assets necessitated intensified education and capacity-building initiatives.

As part of the outcomes from the previous summit, DASA is collaborating with the University of Cape Coast School of Business to introduce certification courses in digital assets.

Announcing details for the 2026 edition, Mr Manso stated that the summit would be held from September 29 to 30 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra and expected to attract more than 500 participants from across the world. The summit will focus on tokenisation of real-world assets, digital infrastructure, job creation, and financial inclusion.

The event will also provide investment pathways and opportunities for startups to pitch their innovations to potential investors. Mr Manso stressed that bringing together investors, regulators, businesspeople, and entrepreneurs will help harness the potential of digital assets for Ghana and Africa.

He appealed to traditional banks in the country to embrace digital assets to remain competitive, citing global investment banks like JP Morgan that have already adopted digital assets. Mr Manso emphasised that digital assets are not meant to compete with traditional banks but to promote financial inclusion.

He concluded by noting that Ghana must not lag behind as global powers such as the United States have legislated and integrated digital assets into their financial systems.