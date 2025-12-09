Ghana: Across the Regions - Farmers Celebrated for Sustaining Country's Food Basket

The 41st National Farmers' Day was marked across the country on Friday with colourful ceremonies that celebrated the contributions of farmers, fishers, and agricultural institutions to national development.

The national event, held in Ho, the Volta Regional capital, crowned an 82-year-old farmer, Opanyin Abraham Kwaku Adusei, from the Eastern Region, as the National Best Farmer.

The celebration was held on the theme: 'Feed Ghana, Eat Ghana, Secure the Future.' Across the regions and municipalities, farmers and agricultural institutions were honoured for their roles in sustaining food production and advancing government's agricultural transformation agenda.

Greater Accra Region

Cecilia Yada Lagba reports from the Shai Osudoku District that 11 farmers and three institutions were honoured during the regional ceremony hosted by the Shai-Osudoku District.

Dr Edmond Sodah Amartey emerged Regional Best Farmer, while other awardees included Dominic Osafo Kantanka, Murinat Wahab Kwadu, Stephen Kwame Aniagyei, Rahim Kofi Quartey, and Augustine Akrofie Kateyenor.

Three schools--Presbyterian Boys' SHS, Manhean SDA Basic School, and St Mary's Roman Catholic Girls' Basic School--were recognised for excellence in practical agriculture.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ms Linda Akweley Ocloo, said the theme for this year's celebration underscored government's commitment to building a modern, profitable, and youth-driven agricultural sector.

She said the region remained a vital food production hub supported by eight irrigation schemes, including Kpong, Dawhenya, Ashaiman, and Ada East.

The Regional Minister announced that 24,300 farmers had been registered onto the MoFA digital portal and cited ongoing support for farmer-based groups, including the Michel Camp Women Farmers' Co-operative.

Ms Ocloo also disclosed that a Farmers' Services Centre would be established at Asutuare to improve access to mechanisation services, while 58 anchor farmers had been selected for the Nkoko Nkiti Nkiti Backyard Poultry Initiative.

She added that regional aquaculture farmers harvested 3,983.18 metric tonnes of fish in 2025, mostly tilapia.

From the Krowor Municipality, Cynthia Asanpana writes that 37-year-old Mr Akolbilla Abdul-Rahman was adjudged Municipal Best Farmer, with Mr Douglas Ashiegbi named Best Physically Challenged Farmer.

Other awardees included Ms Deborah Ofosua Boateng, Osman Mahamudu, Mr Bortey Bortie, and Mr Godfred Neequaqe.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Paul Afotey Quaye, said the country must improve productivity across crops, fisheries, aquaculture, and livestock. He urged citizens to prioritise local food consumption and adopt climate-resilient agricultural practices to ensure long-term food security.

Lawrence Vomafa Akpalu reports that in the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality, 37-year-old mechanic, Mr Nathaniel Abam Kotei, emerged Overall Best Farmer.

Mr Kotei cultivates maize, cassava, sugarcane, pawpaw, and plantain, and operates livestock including pigs, goats, rabbits, snails, and a fishpond. He received a double-cabin refrigerator, agro-chemicals, wellington boots, and other inputs. Eight others were also honoured.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Ibrahim Fusseini Faila, highlighted the need for strategic investment in agriculture and said the theme reinforced the importance of food security and patronage of local foods.

He announced that the supply of fertiliser to PRESEC-Legon, Premier Insight Academy, and the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital are all under the Feed Ghana Programme.

Mr Faila added that 10,000 birds would be distributed to 200 vulnerable households under the Nkoko Nkitinkiti Backyard Poultry Initiative. Nationwide, he indicated, government had supplied hybrid maize seeds, rice seeds, vegetable seeds, and inorganic fertiliser to strengthen food production.

From the Ayawaso East Municipality, Benjamin Acton Tettey reports that 38-year-old Mr Percy Akaachiak was named Overall Best Farmer. He cultivates 1.5 acres of farmland and received a refrigerator, cutlasses, and boots. Other awardees included Mr Jacob Awe, Tahiru Umar, Mrs Lydia Akanbongbisa, and Mr Alexandra Ansong Gyamfi.

The MCE, Mr Abdul Ganiyu Ibrahim, stated that the assembly would roll out the Nkoko Nkitinkiti Poultry Initiative and a Vegetable Development Project to attract youth into agriculture. Additionally, livelihood support programmes in catfish production, fruit juice processing, and household poultry farming were also in the pipeline.

In the Ayawaso West Municipality, farmers gathered at the Dzorwulu Junior High School Park where the Director of Agriculture, Madam Matilda Odonkor, urged Ghanaians to prioritise local produce to support farmers and protect jobs. She emphasised climate-smart agriculture, youth inclusion, technology adoption, and value addition.

The MCE, Dr Michael Mensah, noted that interventions under the Feed Ghana Programme, including mechanisation and institutional farming, were key to achieving agricultural self-reliance. He announced that the 2026 Budget had allocated more than 4,000 pieces of agricultural machinery to 50 districts.

The Overall Best Farmer, Mr Samuel K. Afful, a 54-year-old ex-serviceman, received a tricycle and farm inputs. He cultivates cassava, yam, and groundnut, and operates a 300-bird poultry farm.

Bono Region

In the Bono Region, Daniel Dzirasah reports that Amasu in the Dormaa Central Municipality hosted the regional celebration for the first time. Twenty-eight farmers, schools, and faith-based organisations were honoured.

A businessman, Mr Daniel Terkyi, was crowned Regional Best Farmer and received farm machinery and tools.

The Bono Regional Minister, Mr Joseph Addae Akwaboah, reaffirmed government's commitment to improving farmers' livelihoods through mechanisation centres established in districts including Sampa, Wamfie, and Wenchi.

The Regional MoFA Director, Mr Patrick Dela Newman, encouraged Ghanaians to patronise local foods and urged farmers to adopt good agricultural practices.

From Kintampo, Stephanie Birikorang reports that the Municipal Chief Executive for Kintampo North Municipality, Isaac Donkor, urged the public to patronise locally produced food and support government agricultural initiatives.

He said choosing Ghanaian food and backing ongoing agricultural programmes were essential to strengthening food security, improving farmer livelihoods, and ensuring a more self-reliant national economy.

Mr Donkor stated that this year's theme: 'Feed Ghana, Eat Ghana, Secure the Future,' reflected the responsibility of every citizen in safeguarding the country's agricultural future. He also noted that the path to national stability began with food sovereignty and encouraged consumers to embrace locally grown staples such as yam, maize, cashew, rice, and vegetables.

Upper West Region

From the Upper West Region, Naziru Alhassan reports from Bussie in the Daffiama Issa Bussie District that a 56-year-old commercial farmer, Mohammed Dab, from the Sissala West District, was adjudged the 2025 Upper West Regional Best Farmer, earning recognition for four decades of agricultural excellence.

He cultivates more than 1,500 acres and manages nearly 3,000 livestock with support from 18 permanent staff and more than 1,000 casual workers. Officials praised his adoption of mechanisation, certified seeds, and conservation practices.

More than 40 additional awards were presented at the regional durbar to honour excellence in agricultural production.

The Upper West Regional Minister, Charles Lwanga Puozuing, applauded farmers as the backbone of the region's economy, calling their contributions "an act of patriotism." Reflecting on the national theme, 'Feed Ghana, Eat Ghana, Secure the Future,' he outlined government efforts to expand mechanisation, improve market linkages, and strengthen climate-smart agriculture.

He called for government support to address post-harvest losses and improve rural road networks and storage systems.

Across the various municipalities, speakers consistently underscored the need to strengthen collaboration among government agencies, private sector actors, and farmer-based organisations to accelerate agricultural growth.

Many officials stressed that climate change remained a pressing threat to food systems, making it necessary for farmers to adopt sustainable practices such as water conservation, improved seed varieties, and integrated pest management.

Several assemblies also underscored the importance of youth participation, noting that the sector's future depended on equipping young people with modern skills, access to finance, and technology-based farming tools.

In many districts, exhibitors showcased locally manufactured farm machinery, organic fertilisers, improved seeds, and innovative technologies designed to boost productivity.

Farmers expressed satisfaction with the opportunities provided under the Feed Ghana Programme, particularly mechanisation services, extension support, and access to subsidised inputs. Some awardees appealed for additional storage facilities, expanded irrigation infrastructure, and timely delivery of inputs to reduce production losses and stabilise food supply throughout the year.

Traditional leaders, who graced the ceremonies, called for peaceful land-tenure arrangements to prevent disputes that hinder agricultural investment. They encouraged communities to support women and physically challenged farmers who continued to record notable achievements despite limited resources.

Religious leaders also urged assemblies to prioritise environmental conservation and reforestation to protect farmlands from degradation.

Many award winners spoke passionately about their journeys, recalling years of sacrifice, perseverance, and innovation. For some, the recognition marked their first major award, while others had previously been honoured at the district level. They pledged to continue expanding their farms, training community members, and adopting new technologies to enhance productivity.

The celebrations also served as a platform for farmers to share experiences and explore partnerships that could improve market access and value addition.

