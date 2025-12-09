Ghana: First Couple Supports Retired Assemblies of God Pastors

President John Dramani Mahama and the First Lady, Mrs Lordina Mahama, have sponsored free medical screening, treatment, and medical supplies for retired pastors, spouses, and widows of pastors of the Assemblies of God, Ghana.

In addition, Mrs Lordina Mahama presented a Christmas hamper to each person, containing fabric, rice, oil, tin tomatoes, Indomie, and an undisclosed amount of cash gift.

The fifth in the series of the quarterly programme took place at the premises of Ringway Gospel Centre of Assemblies of God in Accra where the First Couple worships.

Present were the First Lady of Liberia, Mrs Kartumu Boakai; the former First Lady of South Africa, Mrs Tobeka Madiba-Zuma; and Ghana's Ambassador to Spain, Madam Sinare.

Mrs Mahama, who is the founder and president of Lordina Foundation, commended the Liberian First Lady and the other guests for their special show of solidarity with the retired pastors and widows in particular, and vulnerable people in general.

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam, praised the First Couple and Lordina Foundation for "this unequalled act of magnanimity." He noted that medical treatment for retirees is a huge financial burden.

"This quarterly medical intervention and fulfilment of pledge by President Mahama and his wife, is a huge relief to the beneficiaries and the church," Rev. Wengam added.

The Board Chairman of Lordina Foundation, Pastor Boateng Sarpong, reiterated the commitment of the foundation to care for the vulnerable in society.