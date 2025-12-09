Ghana: HTH Opens Meditation Garden, Music Therapy Studio

The Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH) has inaugurated a Meditation Garden and Music Therapy Studio at its annex in Kpogadzi along the Ho-Kpetoe road. The facility aims to enhance the hospital's medical tourism and wellness services by providing a serene environment for mental and emotional healing through guided meditation and therapeutic music.

The new center is part of HTH's holistic healthcare approach under its Medical Tourism project, offering clients, staff, and visitors avenues for stress relief, recovery, and relaxation.

The inauguration was attended by several diplomats and distinguished guests, who also participated in preventive health check-ups, meditation sessions, physiotherapy activities, and music therapy led by clinical psychologists. Notable attendees included the Guinea Ambassador to Ghana, Jean Natho Dore; Togo's High Commissioner to Ghana, Awoki Panassa; and Acting Nigerian High Commissioner, Ambassador Dayo Adeoye.

The facility is designed to complement clinical treatments by reducing stress, easing anxiety, and promoting overall psychological well-being. It also doubles as a wellness retreat and vacation destination for stressed clients.

Speaking on behalf of the diplomats, Awoki Panassa described the experience as "worth undertaking" and encouraged the public to make use of the facility.

Mr Edmund Tsogbe, Director of Human Resources representing the Chief Executive Officer, reaffirmed HTH's ambition to become Ghana's leading medical tourism destination. Meanwhile, Medical Tourism Coordinator Mr Anthony Bells Kafui Kanyi announced plans to introduce quarterly wellness retreats for individuals and corporate bodies starting next year.