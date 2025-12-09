Ghana: Stakeholders Call for Expansion of Disinfection Services At Ports, Entry Points

Stakeholders in Ghana's shipping, trade, and logistics sectors have urged the nationwide expansion of the Disinfection Health Service, operated by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in partnership with LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited.

The call came during a stakeholder engagement held in Accra on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, which reviewed the impact of the disinfection programme currently implemented at Ghana's ports and points of entry.

Representatives from major industry groups--including the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), Customs Brokers Association of Ghana (CUBAG), Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Freight Forwarders Association of Ghana (FFAG), Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG), Food and Beverage Association of Ghana (FABAG), Exim Frozen Foods Association of Ghana (EFFAG), Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG), Association of Customs House Agents Ghana (ACHAG), and the Joint Association of Port Transport Unions (JAPTU)--praised the programme's effectiveness.

Stakeholders highlighted the smoothness of the disinfection process, noting that it causes no delays in cargo clearance while strengthening Ghana's preparedness against pandemics and public health emergencies.

Dr Raphael John Marfo, international public health and biosecurity expert at LCB Worldwide and former Director of Port Health at GHS, emphasized the importance of biosecurity in maritime operations. He revealed that Ghana has taken a continental lead in implementing the World Health Organization's International Health Regulations (IHR) through cargo disinfection at ports, with countries such as Tanzania and Nigeria studying Ghana's model for replication.

Dr Marfo outlined the programme's benefits as improved port efficiency, enhanced travel and shipping safety, increased international credibility, and reduced operational costs.

Fiifi Buabeng-Baiden, Lead for Partnerships and Programs at LCB Worldwide Ghana, highlighted the risks associated with global trade and the need for WHO-endorsed interventions. He noted that while Ghana implements the programme at no cost to the government, several other countries spend millions annually on similar measures, including China, Japan, Russia, and Belarus.

Mr Bernard Brown, Deputy Director in charge of External Health at the Ministry of Health, commended LCB Worldwide for its work and reaffirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding the country against pandemics through sustained disinfection and fumigation efforts.

Chairing the engagement, former GUTA President Dr Joseph Obeng pledged continued support for the programme and backed calls for its nationwide expansion. He said the initiative has positioned Ghana as a regional safe haven in health security and lauded LCB Worldwide for suspending fee increments in response to exchange rate fluctuations, demonstrating sensitivity to traders.

Mr Samuel Aggrey, an executive of FABAG, described the implementation of the IHR at ports as one of the most significant public health policy initiatives and also called for expansion.

Ms Esinam Adukpo, Head of Research and Public Relations at LCB Worldwide Ghana, thanked stakeholders for their support and assured them of upgraded equipment, improved monitoring systems, and strengthened protocols. She reaffirmed the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility initiatives, including fumigation of markets and schools nationwide.