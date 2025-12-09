Ghana: Bono East Region Gnfs Launches Anti-Bush Fire Campaign

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Bono East Region has launched its 2025/2026 Regional Anti-Bushfire Campaign, warning that persistent bushfires continue to threaten lives, property, and the environment.

The region remains among the highest in bushfire incidents nationwide, prompting intensified efforts to curb the annual destruction of farmlands, vegetation, and wildlife habitats.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong, at the 2025 Regional Farmers' Day celebration, Assistant Chief Fire Officer II (ACFO II), Naomi Ofori-Adubea, commended farmers for their contribution to national development but urged them to prioritise environmental protection.

ACFO II Ofori-Adubea noted that, despite extensive public education, bushfires continued to cause widespread destruction, resulting in "unimaginable" financial losses and alarming vegetation loss in the region.

With the dry season approaching, the GNFS cautioned farmers against carrying matches to farms or cooking on farmlands and urged consultation with fire officers or volunteers before burning vegetation. Herdsmen were also advised to control their cattle to prevent farm destruction.

She reminded the public that Act 537 of 1997 and PNDC Law 229 of 1990 empower the GNFS to train volunteer squads and prosecute offenders involved in unlawful bush burning.

The Service reported modest progress in fire prevention, recording 135 fire incidents in 2025, down from 142 in 2024 -- a five per cent reduction.

ACFO II Ofori-Adubea attributed this improvement to community sensitisation, monitoring of fire-prone areas, and training over 2,000 fire volunteers in districts without GNFS presence. She also stressed enforcing L.I. 2249, which requires fire permits for new constructions and fire certificates for existing premises, including the installation of fire extinguishers.

She urged farmers and residents to support the national agenda, "Feed Ghana, Eat Ghana, Secure the Future," by adhering to responsible fire safety practices to help reduce recurring fire outbreaks in Bono East.