Ghana: Karela, Hohoe United Dazzle Against Hearts, Kotoko

Hearts of Oak suffered their first away defeat of the 2025 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season, falling 2-0 to Karela United yesterday at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

Antwi E. Konadu was the standout performer, scoring both goals for Karela in the 19th and 44th minutes, further compounding the Phobians' woes. Hearts had hoped to bounce back after a surprising midweek FA Cup loss to second division side True Life FC, but Karela's determined performance denied them any chance of redemption in front of their home fans.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko also endured a disappointing result as Hohoe United, making their Premier League debut, edged the Kumasi giants 1-0 in Hohoe. William Oduro scored the decisive goal from a free-kick, securing a historic victory for the debutants.

Nations FC recorded a hard-fought 2-1 win over Heart of Lions to maintain their unbeaten home record this season. Chauncy Freeman opened the scoring for the visitors in the 16th minute at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex. Nations equalized when Ruben Hennessy inadvertently scored an own goal, before Prince Badu struck five minutes from time to seal the comeback and secure Nations' fourth league victory of the campaign.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

At the University of Ghana Stadium on Friday, Swedru All Blacks claimed their second consecutive away victory with a 2-0 triumph over Eleven Wonders. Forward Rudolf Mensah scored both goals in the 26th and 65th minutes, lifting Swedru All Blacks to 10th on the league table and extending their unbeaten streak to four matches. The win also marked their second straight success at the Legon venue, following a recent victory over Dreams FC.

The latest results showcase the growing competitiveness of the GPL, with both debutants and established teams challenging the traditional heavyweights in exciting encounters.