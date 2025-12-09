Ghana: 2026 FIFA World Cup... Ghana Gets England, Croatia, Panama ...Fans Hail Draw

Ghanaian football fans appear delighted over what many describe as a 'dream World Cup pairing' following Friday's FIFA World Cup 2026 draw, which placed the Black Stars in Group L with England, Croatia, and Panama.

The draw, which was attended by Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku, Head Coach Otto Addo, and General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, confirmed that Ghana's group games will take place in Toronto, Boston, and Philadelphia.

The Black Stars will open their campaign on Wednesday, June 17, against Panama at BMO Field in Toronto. They will then face England in the much-anticipated clash on Tuesday, June 23, at Gillette Stadium in Boston, before wrapping up the group stage against Croatia on Saturday, June 27.

Moments after the draw, soccer enthusiasts who spoke to The Times Sports expressed optimism about Ghana's prospects, despite the presence of highly-ranked opponents England and Croatia.

Interestingly, fans were unfazed by the fact that Ghana ranks lowest in the group -- England at 4th, Croatia 10th, Panama 30th -- with the Black Stars positioned at 72nd in the latest FIFA world rankings.

Maxwell Amo-Baah said the rankings meant little, believing the Black Stars could even top the group and repeat the quarter-final feat they achieved at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. He described the group as tough, with England, Croatia and Ghana all capable of progressing.

Ms Bernice Offei noted that the England fixture is the one every Ghanaian is looking forward to. "We have never met them at the World Cup. Many of our players feature in the English leagues, so they are familiar with their style. We can surprise them," she stated.

However, Nii Armah Quaye cautioned that Ghana must stay grounded as the current squad is still developing compared to the star-studded English side. Still, he believes Ghana could "upset the odds because football is played on the field, not on paper."

Fred Mawuli added that Group L offers Ghana a great chance to show the world their true potential. He urged Coach Otto Addo and his technical team to begin preparations in earnest.

These sentiments were echoed by Coach Otto Addo and his assistant, John Paintsil, who shared positive reactions after the draw.

Coach Addo acknowledged the challenge ahead but affirmed his belief in the team's ability.

"Once we get a good start, anything is possible. On a good day, we can beat anyone -- but also lose to any of them, including Panama," he said.

Paintsil described the group as exciting and one that could bring the best out of the Black Stars.

"If we are going to progress, we will need massive support. We believe in our experience at this level. The first step is to qualify from the group, then we take it one game at a time," he added.

With hope and belief high across the nation, Ghanaians will be eagerly counting down to June 2026 as the Black Stars attempt another memorable World Cup campaign.