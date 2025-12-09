Ghana: Tennis - 6th Interplast Masters Roars Off Today

The 2025 edition of the Annual Interplast Masters Tennis competition -- the sixth in the series -- kicks off today at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club (ALTC) with highly attractive cash prizes up for grabs.

Organised by Grandmaster Tennis Events and sponsored by Interplast Ghana, the tournament will bring together some of the finest tennis talents in the country.

Speaking to The Times Sports, Tournament Coordinator, Mr. Peter Annan, confirmed that the winner of the men's championship will pocket GH¢15,000.00, while the women's champion will receive GH¢10,000.00.

The week-long competition takes off at 3:00pm on Centre Court where Johnson Acquah will clash with Prince Yeboah in the opening match. This will be followed by encounters involving Precious Nunana against Sisu Tomegah, and Raphael Nii Ankrah taking on Japheth Bagerbaseh.

On Court 3, Lameck Bagerbaseh will battle Richmond Armaah, before Yvonne Bruce-Tagoe meets Aleona Naa Ankrah, and Samuel Nyamekye faces Hanif Boateng.

Court 4 will feature the exciting matchups of Joy Oriaku versus Tracy Ampah, Isaac Titriku against Charles Asomani, and Raphael Dowuona taking on Eugene Farouk Adams.

Games on Court 5 open with Nyhira Antwi up against the experienced Annette Cruickshank. Other pairings will see Kenneth Adjokatse face Desmond Ayaaba, while Reginald Okantey tests his strength against Edward Donkor.

With competition expected to intensify throughout the week, fans can anticipate thrilling rallies and top-class tennis action at ALTC.