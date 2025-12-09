Ghana: Freeze of My Properties Acquired Before Buffer Stock Appointment Unlawful - Hanan Tells Court

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company Limited, Abdul-Wahab Hanan, has filed an application at the High Court on December 5, 2025, to challenge a confirmation order granted by the High Court, Adenta, freezing some of his properties by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

It would be recalled that EOCO, by an ex parte application granted on October 21, 2025, by the Adenta High Court, obtained the confirmation of the freezing of some properties alleged to belong to Abdul-Wahab Hanan, who is currently standing trial for the offences of wilfully causing financial loss and stealing at the High Court, Accra.

However, in an application filed by his lawyer, Richard Gyambiby of Dame & Partners, it was indicated that no factual or legal basis was established by EOCO to support a freezing of his assets. The applicant denies EOCO's allegation of criminal conduct in the acquisition of the properties in question.

The former Buffer Stock CEO contends that EOCO was merely motivated "by a desire to freeze every property tangentially connected to him, irrespective of whether that property was acquired in his period in office or not."

Giving further details, Hanan indicated that the confirmation order obtained by EOCO includes property he had lawfully acquired in 2013, long before his appointment as CEO of Buffer Stock Company Limited and the entire period of investigation for the alleged offences.

Therefore, he argues, there cannot be any conceivable link to the matters purportedly being investigated by EOCO. Providing examples in an affidavit signed by himself and supplying the relevant evidence to the Court, Hanan pointed out that he acquired his property with GPS Address NS-056-9690, Kpalsi, Tamale, in the year 2012.

He completed construction of the house on that land in 2013 and even performed part of the ceremonies for his Islamic marriage to his wife in that same house. Hanan duly filed documents covering the acquisition of the land as well as photographs showing the ceremony organised in that house in 2013.

Regarding other properties, Hanan stated that a house described by EOCO as "uncompleted storey building with GPS Address NR-151-7759, Gumami, Adjacent Baobab Guest House, Tamale," mentioned in the freezing order, does not belong to him and therefore could not have lawfully been part of a freezing order issued against him.

Mr. Abdul-Wahab Hanan also denied any legal or beneficial interest in another property described as "0.27 acre plot of land with GPS Address NS-320-6111, Estate Junction, Dagomba Street, Tamale." He contended that the land was the property of Al-Qarni Enterprise, an entity in which he has no interest.

Additionally, he indicated that the said Al-Qarni Enterprise transferred full ownership of its interest in the property to a company, OSGAF Furniture Enterprise, by way of gift in 2022, long before the purported investigations by EOCO commenced.

The application has been fixed for hearing on December 18, 2025.