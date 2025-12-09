West Africa: Ghana Immigration Service, EU Strengthen Security Cooperation

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has strengthened its security cooperation with the European Union (EU) following a high-level engagement aimed at enhancing border security, migration management and resilience across the Sahel and Coastal West Africa.

The meeting reaffirmed the longstanding partnership between Ghana and the EU, particularly in bolstering security preparedness along Ghana's northern frontier.

The Service noted that the engagement was timely, given the evolving security situation in the Sahel, which continued to place pressure on coastal states.

It said deeper collaboration, improved surveillance systems and coordinated action among security institutions remained essential in safeguarding Ghana's territorial integrity.

In a statement shared with The Ghanaian Times on Tuesday, and signed by the Head of Public Affairs Department, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration Maud Anima Quainoo, it stated that the discussions formed part of ongoing efforts to reinforce regional security mechanisms and enhance operational readiness.

The EU Delegation was led by the EU Special Representative for the Sahel, Juan Crauviño, who explained that his mandate required close cooperation with all 27 EU Member States, supported by a strong understanding of local realities in countries such as Ghana.

He said developing a coherent EU policy for the Sahel demanded direct engagement with coastal nations.

Commending Ghana's vigilance, he noted that the country "had been resilient to the risk of incursions from terrorists because of local initiatives," while highlighting the complexities posed by porous borders and the deep family and community ties along the northern frontier.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr. Samuel Basintale Amadu, expressed appreciation for the EU's longstanding technical and logistical assistance delivered through partners including the International Centre for Migration Policy Development and the International Organisation for Migration.

Describing the Sahel as a major security concern, he emphasised that "the region sat on top of Ghana and pressure was coming down."

He cited persistent operational challenges, particularly limited mobility across the expansive northern boundary, which hindered patrols and effective migration management.

He added that in several border communities, "boundaries cut through houses," complicating identification processes and creating avenues for criminals to disguise themselves as local residents.

Deputy Comptroller-General for Operations and Command Post, Mr. Laud Affrifah, elaborated on the ethnic and geographic complexities that shaped border management in the north.

He explained that Ghana had adopted several measures, including the multi-agency Operation Conquered Fist, to strengthen security across the more than 500-kilometre stretch of northern borders.

While acknowledging progress under the EU-funded European Union Security and Defence Initiative (EUSDI), he stressed the need to expand surveillance technology, improve rapid response capacity and provide enhanced training for officers.

Again, he emphasised that community engagement remained central to preventing radicalisation and sustaining peace.

EU Ambassador to Ghana, Rune Skinnebach, commended the GIS for its professionalism and stability-enhancing efforts.

He noted that 60 per cent of EU support to Ghana was channelled to the northern regions due to their unique security challenges, and expressed satisfaction with the implementation of the EUSDI programme.

Mr. Crauviño described the engagement as constructive and promising, reiterating the EU's commitment to working even more closely with Ghana and the wider West African region.

He said the discussions had been "very helpful" and expressed confidence that ongoing cooperation under EU-Africa security frameworks would strengthen collective efforts to advance regional stability and resilience.