Ghana: 'One Dead'--Number Correct! - Deaths in Custody - Forensic Policy and Reform

Across the world, one of the most fundamental duties of every prison, penitentiary, and correctional institution is the constant counting and reconciliation of inmates--morning, evening, and emergency roll calls--to ensure that every person in custody is continuously accounted for. This practice reflects the core custodial logic of corrections: numbers must always balance because each count represents state control over human life. Yet, within this arithmetic of custody, the phrase "one dead, number correct" is sometimes recorded, signifying that an inmate has inadvertently died while the numerical integrity of the prison is maintained.

Behind prison walls, where freedom is suspended and state power is absolute, death carries a heavier meaning. Death in custody is not merely a biological event; it is a test of accountability, legality, and the moral authority of the state. Empirical studies and human rights reports across regions reveal a persistent gap between law and practice. Correctional forensics addresses custodial deaths and provides an integrated framework for reforms and policy.

International Standards for Custodial Deaths

Deaths in custody differ fundamentally from deaths in the free community. Once detained, the state assumes total responsibility for the life, health, safety, and dignity of the individual. Sociologist Erving Goffman described prisons as "total institutions," where all aspects of life are controlled by a single authority. Custodial deaths are often attributed to "natural causes" without considering institutional conditions--delayed care, neglect, abuse, or excessive force--that may have made such deaths preventable.

International human rights law is unequivocal: states bear heightened obligations where persons are deprived of liberty. The UN Minnesota Protocol (2016) mandates that custodial deaths be investigated promptly, effectively, independently, and transparently. The UN Nelson Mandela Rules require immediate reporting, independent investigation, and medical examination of every custodial death. The Istanbul Protocol emphasizes expert forensic investigations to uncover potential torture or ill-treatment. The ICRC Guidelines for Investigating Death in Custody (2013) reiterate that all deaths in custody must be examined by an independent and impartial body, regardless of family requests. The African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights reinforces these obligations, emphasizing that failure to investigate custodial deaths violates the right to life.

Ghana's Coroners Act and Prisons' Compliance

Ghana's Coroners Act, 1960 (Act 18), provides a clear framework for handling custodial deaths. Under Section 2(2), prison authorities must immediately notify the coroner of any death in custody, leaving no room for discretion or administrative silence. Section 5(1)(c) mandates a coroner's inquiry for any death occurring in prison or lock-up. Noncompliance carries penalties, including fines or imprisonment.

Ghanaian prisons have leveraged this framework through correctional forensics, integrating clinical medicine, forensic pathology, scene reconstruction, custody health records, and chain-of-custody principles. Prompt notification, collaboration with coroners, facilitation of postmortem examinations, and meticulous clinical forensic reporting exemplify adherence to law, transparency, and accountability.

Need for Reform

While the Coroners Act has served as a cornerstone for accountability, calls for reform are growing. Modernization should mandate forensic autopsies, independent inquests, family access, and transparent reporting for all custodial deaths. Integrating forensic education and practices into correctional governance ensures accountability and prevents custodial deaths from being treated as mere statistics.

A death in custody is never just "one dead, number correct." It tests the integrity of prisons, the credibility of the justice system, and the moral legitimacy of the state. A society's commitment to justice is reflected in how it investigates deaths in custody--giving the deceased a voice and assuring the living that detention does not equate to invisibility.