Nigeria, China Deepen Agricultural Cooperation

10 December 2025
This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria's ongoing drive to modernise its agricultural sector gained major traction as a high-level delegation led by the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, and the Director-General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Mr. Joseph Tegbe, commenced a series of strategic engagements with leading agribusiness enterprises in Beijing, China.

The delegation toured Beijing Doudian Yisheng Halal Meat Industry Co. Ltd and CP Food Layers and Eggs Ltd, two major players in China's livestock and poultry ecosystem. The visits formed part of ongoing high-level engagements aimed at accelerating the development of Nigeria's livestock sector and advancing agro-industrial growth in Kaduna State and other parts of the country. This is to complement NCSP's earlier engagements with DQY Ecological Farm, a major subsidiary of the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Group and one of China's most advanced agricultural technology platforms.

These facility visits and high-level meetings form part of broader efforts to enhance Nigeria's livestock sector and strengthen the agricultural value chain in Kaduna State and other parts of the country. According to officials on the mission, the engagements focused on deepening technical cooperation, finalising project frameworks, and securing long-term investment commitments from Chinese partners.

