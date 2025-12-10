Nigeria: Army Pledges to Strengthen Partnership, Border Security

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has assured National Assembly of the Nigerian Army's commitment to strengthen partnerships, enhance national security, particularly in border areas.

Lt-Gen Shaibu made the commitment when he received House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Border Security, led by Hon. Mohammed Isa Anka in his office.

In a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the Army Chief said the military was actively conducting operations in border areas to address persistent cross-border threats, including transnational crimes, smuggling, and infiltration of hostile elements.

He emphasised that these efforts were being hindered by numerous illegal entry routes into the country, inadequate mobility assets, and logistics support.

To address these challenges, the COAS called for joint efforts between the military, National Assembly, and other security agencies to enhance national security. He assured the committee of the Army's commitment to supporting government initiatives aimed at combating security threats and reaffirmed the importance of collaboration with security agencies, including the Ministry of Interior, Nigerian Immigration Services, and Nigerian Customs.

The COAS appreciated the committee's advocacy for improved funding and sought increased support from lawmakers for acquiring surveillance technologies and developing forward operating bases in border communities.

This, he said, would enhance the Nigerian Army's intelligence gathering and response capabilities.

The Chairman of the Ad-Hoc Committee on Border Security, Hon. Mohammed Isa Anka, acknowledged the Army's efforts in conducting operations in border areas, securing Nigeria's borders with Chad, Cameroon, and other countries.

He assured the military of robust and seamless collaboration to enhance national security.

The visit highlights the Nigerian Army's commitment to strengthening partnerships with the National Assembly and other stakeholders to address the complex security challenges facing the country.