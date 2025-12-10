Nigeria: NNPC E&P Hits Record 355,000 Bpd Crude Oil Production

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) yesterday revealed that its subsidiary, NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL) has recorded its highest oil production of 355,000 barrels per day, the first in 36 years.

In a statement in Abuja signed by the national oil company's Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, NNPC noted that average daily production surged 52 per cent from 203,000 bpd in 2023 to 312,000 bpd in 2025.

"On December 1st, 2025, NNPC E&P Limited (NEPL), the flagship upstream subsidiary of NNPC Limited, achieved a record production level of 355,000 barrels of oil per day, its highest daily output since 1989.

"The milestone marks a significant step forward for Nigeria's upstream sector and reflects the company's ongoing transformation anchored on efficiency and discipline. The figures show genuine transformation: average daily production surged 52 per cent, rising from 203,000 barrels per day in 2023 to 312,000 bpd in 2025," the statement said.

According to the NNPC, the record growth is no coincidence, as it stems from a clear strategy anchored on operational excellence, strong asset management, and structured field development.

NEPL's performance, according to the NNPC, demonstrates that with the right leadership, strengthened systems, and a committed workforce, Nigeria's upstream sector can overcome years of instability.

"The achievement converts national ambition into measurable momentum. The presidential targets of 2 million barrels per day by 2027 and 3 million by 2030 have often appeared aspirational. NEPL's delivery brings them closer to reality," the NNPC said.

Speaking on the development, Group Chief Executive of NNPC Limited, Bayo Ojulari, pointed out that the milestone was proof that Nigeria's energy revival is not a dream, but already happening.

"By showing its ability to exceed its own production benchmarks, NEPL confirms that the essential building blocks for scaling national output are being firmly established. The achievement signals that the machinery of production--equipment, processes, capabilities, and partnerships--can be driven with commercial discipline to produce real and positive outcomes," Ojulari stated.

He noted that the achievement reinforces confidence nationally and across the global energy landscape, assuring partners and investors that Nigeria is committed to reaffirming its role as a dependable energy supplier.

Also speaking, the Executive Vice President, Upstream, Udy Ntia, observed that the milestone goes beyond the 355,000 bpd figure, stressing that the feat reinforces a shift away from extraction at any cost towards sustainable value creation

"In a sector where shortcuts can yield short-term wins but long-term damage, NEPL is making a different point: sustainable progress must rest on responsible operations. This ensures that scaling production does not compromise worker safety, community wellbeing, or environmental protection.

" It reinforces a shift away from extraction at any cost towards sustainable value creation--a core requirement for any modern energy company seeking global relevance," Ntia added.

Also, Managing Director of the NEPL, Nicolas Foucart, noted that NEPL's record-setting performance mirrors the broader transformation unfolding across NNPC Limited.

"This is a story shaped by leadership that charts a clear course; by partnerships built on alignment and accountability; and by a workforce whose hard work is turning goals into measurable progress.

" Our people, our processes, and principles are the real engines behind this success. We are building for tomorrow, not just celebrating today," Foucart stated.

He added: "For Nigerians, this accomplishment means far more than increased barrels; it translates into greater national revenue, stronger energy security, and a more resilient economic foundation.

"NEPL has not only produced more hydrocarbons; it has reignited belief in what Nigeria's energy sector can achieve with the right systems, culture, and dedication." NEPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the NNPC involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas resources on behalf of Nigeria.