Nigeria: NFF Management, Staff Stage Walk Against Corruption

On the occasion of the 2025 International Anti-Corruption Day, members of the Management and Staff of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)on Tuesday staged an enlightenment walk round the premises of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The special event had the NFF Desk Officer in the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Mallam Abdulrahman Maigari, in attendance, and he joined NFF directors including Dr Ademola Olajire (Director of Media & Communications), Ms Ruth David (Director of Competitions), Mr. Barnabas Joro (Deputy Director, Protocol), Dr Ayo Abdulrahaman (Deputy Director, Competitions) and Hajia Amina Daura (Head of Women's Football) and other senior officers in the walk.

Head of NFF's ACTU (Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit), Barr. Queen Otarakpo, espoused the essence of celebrating the day, saying the International Anti-Corruption Day "reminds us that corruption is not just a legal violation; it is a barrier to development, a threat to institutional integrity, and an enemy of public trust."

She added: "Our organization stands at the frontline of this fight. As the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit, we are committed to promoting a culture where integrity is non-negotiable, transparency is a standard, and accountability is a shared responsibility.

"Corruption survives where silence prevails. But today, we choose to raise our voices. We choose honesty over shortcuts, service over self-interest, and responsibility over negligence. When we uphold ethical standards in our daily duties, we strengthen our institution and contribute to a nation where fairness and justice can thrive."

Reiterating that the three mandates of ICPC are enlightenment, prevention and prosecution, Maigari advanced that enlightenment and prevention are more important to the commission, and praised the NFF for being very active in the anti-corruption crusade.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi (MON), commended the NFF ACTU for organizing the enlightenment walk, and for always involving the ICPC Desk Officer in all that they do.

"There are some little things we do that we are not aware could be anti-corruption, but through enlightenment and crusades such as this, people and institutions are better-guided. The NFF ACTU executive team is very much alive to its responsibilities and we are proud of their proactivity, focus, diligence and sense of duty."