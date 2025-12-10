Nigeria: Tinubu Seeks Senate's Nod for Deployment of Troops to Benin Republic

President Bola Tinubu has formally requested the approval of the Senate for the deployment of Nigerian troops to the Republic of Benin to support for a peace mission following an attempted coup in the neighbouring country.

The request was contained in a letter addressed to the Senate and read on the floor of the upper chamber by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary on Tuesday.

In the letter, Tinubu invoked Section 5, Subsection 5, Part 2 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), seeking the Senate's consent to send troops in response to what he described as a destabilising attempt to overthrow democratic institutions in the Benin Republic.

He explained that the move followed an urgent plea from the government of Benin Republic for "exceptional and immediate provision of air support" from the Nigerian Armed Forces.

According to him, Benin is currently facing "an attempted unconstitutional seizure of power and disruption and destabilisation of democratic institutions," a situation he said requires "urgent external intervention."

Emphasising Nigeria's longstanding relationship with Benin Republic and the principles of collective security within the ECOWAS sub-region, Tinubu said Nigeria has a duty to respond.

"Considering the close ties of brotherhood and friendship which exist between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin, as well as the principles of collective security upheld within ECOWAS, it is our duty to provide the support as requested by the government," the president noted.

He urged the Senate to act swiftly, expressing confidence that lawmakers would grant the necessary approval.

"While it is my hope that the Senate will consider and approve these requests expeditiously, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, Distinguished Senators, the assurances of my highest consideration and personal regards."

Following the reading of the letter, Senate President Akpabio referred the request to the Committee of the Whole for immediate deliberation.