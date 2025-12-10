West Africa: ECOWAS Declares State of Emergency in West Africa

9 December 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ruth Nwokwu

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has declared a state of emergency across the region, citing rising security threats.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, announced the declaration on Tuesday during the 55th session of the Mediation and Security Council at the ministerial level held in Abuja.

The meeting was convened in response to a series of coups and failed mutinies in the sub-region.

Touray emphasised that the recent developments underscore "the imperative of serious introspection on the future of our democracy and the urgent need to invest in the security of our community."

More details soon....

