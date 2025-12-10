Uganda: Mao Slams EC, Security Agencies Over Violence Against NUP Campaign in Gulu

Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Nobert Mao has criticised the Electoral Commission (EC) for failing to take action against the perpetrators of last week's violent attacks on NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi and his supporters in Gulu.

Mao said the Commission cannot continue "hiding behind police investigations" when the attackers were "caught clearly on camera."

"The Electoral Commission must stop pretending," Mao said. "You cannot say you are waiting for police reports when the perpetrators are visible and identifiable."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The minister condemned the incident, saying the violence does not reflect the values of the people of Gulu, where he intends to stand for office.

He urged the ruling NRM and security agencies to distance themselves from the attackers, arguing that their silence only damages their image.

"These actions do not represent Gulu," he said. "And if the NRM and security forces do not speak out, they risk being associated with criminals who are tarnishing their reputation."

Mao warned that failure by the EC to enforce electoral laws could undermine the credibility of the 2026 general elections.

"If the Commission cannot rein in such lawlessness, then how will people trust the results of 2026?" he asked.

The Minister also criticised security agencies for what he called arbitrary arrests, noting that more than 450 NUP supporters have been detained during the ongoing campaign period, many of them beyond legally permitted timelines.

Mao urged the Directorate of Public Prosecutions to drop cases that lack evidence and demanded that police stop holding suspects without trial.

He also raised concerns about individuals who have disappeared in state custody, referencing the unresolved case of former Dr Kizza Besigye aide Sam Mugumya, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

"We cannot have people arrested without due process and others disappearing completely. This must stop," Mao said.

Mao insisted that civilians should not be tried in military courts, calling such actions "a vote of no confidence in civil courts."

He asked civilian courts to fast-track pending cases to prevent suspects from being diverted to court-martial proceedings.

The Minister further accused some judicial officers of mishandling bail refunds, urging the Judicial Service Commission to investigate such cases.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mao made the remarks while launching the 30th Annual Report on Security, Governance and Justice in Uganda, which highlights ongoing challenges in the justice system, including:

prolonged pretrial detention, case backlog across civilian courts, gaps in transitional justice mechanisms, and weak accountability for security-related human rights violations.

The report calls for stronger institutional coordination and renewed political will to improve access to justice as the country heads into a highly competitive election year.