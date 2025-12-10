Liberia: Rep. Emmanuel Dahn Decries Rejection of Proposed Health Bill

Monrovia -- November 27, 2025: Representative Emmanuel Dahn of District #7, Montserrado County has expressed deep disappointment over the decision of the Legislative Reviewing Committee to reject his proposed Health Bill which sought to provide emergency medical treatment for underprivileged citizens before the immediate demand for payment.

Speaking to reporters, Rep. Dahn said the bill was intended to reduce preventable deaths by ensuring that no Liberian is denied urgent medical care because of lack of money. "No citizen deserves to die because they are poor," he stressed describing the rejection as a blow to the ordinary people the Legislature is elected to serve.

According to the lawmaker, the committee's decision was influenced by personal reasons rather than the substance and humanitarian value of the proposed legislation. He further claimed that the committee failed to invite him for discussions or to seek clarification on the intent and details of the bill.

Rep. Dahn lamented that there was no public hearing conducted on the proposal noting that instead of engaging stakeholders, the committee simply recommended to Plenary that the Bill be rejected. He said this process undermined transparency and the principles of fair legislative consideration.

He disclosed however, that some of his colleagues have since filed a motion requesting that the bill be returned to the same committee for further review-a move he hopes will allow for a more objective and people-centered assessment.

"The committee advised Plenary to reject something that would benefit the lives of ordinary Liberians and that is the source of my disappointment," Dahn stated adding that his commitment remains steadfast in advocating for policies that prioritize the welfare of vulnerable citizens.

The proposed Bill if passed, would have obligated health facilities to provide life-saving treatment to patients in critical condition before requesting payment=a measure aimed at strengthening access to healthcare and reducing mortality among low-income Liberians.

