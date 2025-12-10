Nigeria: Plans Ongoing for C-130 Aircraft to Resume Flight to Portugal From Burkina Faso - NAF

The Nigerian Air Force said on Tuesday that following the emergency landing of its C-130 aircraft in Burkina Faso over technical concerns on Monday, plans are ongoing to resume the flight to Portugal as scheduled.

Recall that the Burkina Faso authorities had claimed that the aircraft violated its airspace, leading to its being detained along with its aircrew and personnel on board the aircraft.

A follow-up statement by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, titled 'Safe Precautionary Landing of NAF C-130 Aircraft in Burkina Faso', made this known.

He said, "Plans are ongoing to resume the mission as scheduled," adding that the NAF remains committed to strict compliance with operational procedures and safety standards.

The statement reads, "The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) wishes to clarify reports regarding the diversion of a NAF C-130 aircraft during its ferry mission to Portugal on 8 December 2025.

"Following take-off from Lagos, the crew observed a technical concern which necessitated a precautionary landing in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, the nearest airfield, in accordance with standard safety procedures and international aviation protocols.

"The NAF crew is safe and has received cordial treatment from the host authorities.

"Plans are ongoing to resume the mission as scheduled. The Nigerian Air Force appreciates the support received during this period and assures the public that NAF remains professionally committed to strict compliance with operational procedures and safety standards, ensuring the protection of its personnel while fulfilling its constitutional mandate.

The Burkina Faso authorities had claimed they detained the Nigerian Air Force C130 aircraft after it allegedly entered the country's airspace without clearance, stirring fresh diplomatic concern in the Sahel region.

A report by Agence d'Information du Burkina said the aircraft was carrying 11 Nigerian military personnel, including two crew members and nine passengers, when it made an emergency landing.

Officials of the Confederation of Sahel States said their investigation showed the plane did not have authorisation to fly over Burkina Faso.

They described the episode as a breach of national sovereignty and expressed strong displeasure over the unauthorised entry.

The regional body also announced that its air and anti-aircraft systems were on high alert, warning that any further airspace violations would be met with force.