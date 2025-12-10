Nigeria: Bandits Collect N5m From Kano Community for 16 Kidnapped Persons, but Release Only Two

9 December 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The bandits reneged on an agreement with the community to free all 16 captives after payment of the ransom.

Bandits who abducted 16 people from villages in the Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State have released only two of the captives after collecting the ransom they negotiated for the release of all the captives.

The village head of Yan Kamaye, Sunusi Abubakar, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that the bandits agreed to accept a N5 million ransom after days of negotiation with the locals.

However, they reneged on the deal after the ransom was delivered to them, releasing only two of their 16 captives, Mr Abubakar said.

"We provided the ransom, but the criminals released only two people without offering any reason for holding the 14 others.

"In my territory, which consists of over nine villages, the bandits killed a woman and abducted 16 residents. Only two people were released after the payment of N5 million, which was meant for their release," the traditional leader stated.

The police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Kiyawa, did not respond to the phone calls from our reporter requesting comment on the kidnappings.

Unlike other states in the Nigerian North-west region, kidnapping for ransom and armed banditry are rare in Kano.

Residents are attributing the recent incursion of the malaise in the area to terrorists moving from Katsina State after negotiating unofficial deals with rural communities to spare them from attacks.

The attacks, primarily occurring in remote Kano North communities bordering Katsina State, are causing mayhem and displacing people from their ancestral homes.

