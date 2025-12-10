Liberia: Lift Project Recognized for Advancing SME Finance, Market Access

President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr., has officially launched the 2025 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Conference and Trade Fair in Monrovia. Speaking on behalf of the President, Samuel A. Stevquoah, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs recognized the Liberia Investment, Finance and Trade Project (LIFT-P) through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for supporting the MSMEs Ecosystem through their Line of Credit (LoC) and MSMEs Technical Assistance Programs.

The ceremony which was attended by senior government officials, development partners, MSMEs from all industries, and members of the media was held at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, Monrovia.

This year's conference is held under the theme: "MSMEs' Access to Market and Finance through Policy Reforms: The Role of Government, Partners, and the Private Sector." The event places special emphasis on promoting Made-in-Liberia products.

Made possible through continuous support from the World Bank-funded LIFT Project, the MSME Conference and Trade Fair continues to serve as the flagship initiative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), led by the Bureau of Small Business Administration (SBA). The 2025 edition aims to, champion policy reforms that prioritize Made-in-Liberia products in public procurement and market access; Enhance product quality, standards, and sustainable production through green and innovative practices; Improve MSMEs' access to markets, branding, packaging, and marketing to boost visibility and demand, and strengthen inclusive economic empowerment by increasing participation of women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

The three-day conference and trade fair is expected to deliver several key outcomes: a strengthened policy environment supported by new and reinforced reforms that expand market access and financing for MSMEs; improved product quality and environmentally sustainable production aligned with global standards; enhanced branding, packaging, and marketing capabilities to increase visibility and consumer confidence; and broader market reach supported by stronger trade partnerships and greater adoption of innovative business practices.

In her opening remarks, Hon. Magdalene Ellen Dagoseh, Minister of Commerce and Industry highlighted the achievements of the Liberia Investment, Finance, and Trade Project (LIFT-P), implemented by MoCI with support from the World Bank Group. She noted that LIFT-P is working to enhance Liberia's private sector by improving the investment climate, expanding MSMEs access to finance, and streamlining trade processes.

During their respective remarks, MadamGeorgia A. Wallen, World Bank Country Manager and Minister Stevquoah also emphasized the impact of the LIFT-Project's LoC program headed by the Central Bank of Liberia, which has disbursed USD 6 million to the LoC account. Of this amount, USD 4.2 million has been disbursed to Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs), with USD 3.4 million on-lent to more than 200 SMEs nationwide.

Also speaking at the event was Dr. Emmanuel Urey Yarkpawolo, Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), who highlighted the LIFT Project's support to the Agency. He noted that LIFT-P has supported the assessment of Liberia's environmental licensing regime, provided logistical support to the EPA, strengthened MSME-related environmental compliance, and is currently supporting the automation and modernization of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) processes, including the disaggregation of ESIA requirements across different license categories.

Some dignitaries present at the launch of the MSMEs Conference included Hon. Magdalene Ellen Dagoseh, Minister of Commerce and Industry; Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency; Madam Georgia A. Wallen, World Bank Country Manager; Mr. Aliou Mamadou Dia, UNDP Resident Representative; Amb. Julie Endee, Expo President; Hon. (Cllr.) Jeror Cole Bangalu, Minister of Youth and Sports; Hon. Jerolinmek M. Piah, Minister of Information; Hon. Gbeme Horace-Kollie, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection; Hon. Samuel A. Stevquoah, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Proxy for the President; and Mr. Mahmud Johnson, Founder of J-Palm Liberia who served as Keynote Speaker for the event.

The 2025 MSME Conference and Trade Fair will conclude on December 10, 2025.