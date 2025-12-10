Nigeria: WSCIJ Honours Outstanding Investigative Journalists At 2025 Awards

The event celebrated outstanding storytelling across online, print, television, photo and editorial cartoon categories, spotlighting journalists who exposed corruption, environmental hazards, failure of public institutions and human-rights abuses across Nigeria.

The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) on Tuesday honoured reporters, photographers and cartoonists whose works demonstrated courage, public-interest focus and high-impact reporting at the 20th edition of its annual awards held in Lagos.

The 2025 Judges Board, chaired by Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, Director, Institute of Continuing Education, University of Lagos, noted that the diversity and depth of the winning entries reaffirmed journalism's critical role in strengthening democracy and holding power to account.

In the online category, the top prize went to Theophilus Adedokun for his report revealing how coal mining activities linked to Dangote Group polluted multiple rivers in Benue State, causing deaths, disease outbreaks and water scarcity. His investigation combined extensive fieldwork with laboratory analysis of water samples and a review of regulatory documents.

HumAngle's Kunle Adebajo emerged runner-up for his investigation into how online fundraising channels fuelled the armed struggle of the proscribed IPOB.

Isah Ismaila, also of HumAngle, was commended for "Lost Homes, No Aid," an exposé on the humanitarian crisis affecting displaced communities in Niger State.

No awards were issued in the radio category, while the television category produced one winner, Trust TV's Muslim Yusuf. His undercover documentary, "Inside Abuja's Drug Problem," exposed a thriving narcotics market in the Federal Capital Territory and prompted the Nigerian Senate to call for a state of emergency on drug abuse just one week after its broadcast.

In the print category, Afeez Hanafi of Daily Trust, emerged the winner with his undercover investigation exposing regulatory failures that allow use of fake certificates and qualifications to permeate critical sectors such as education. Kingsley Jeremiah of The Guardian was named runner-up for a report on the deepening malnutrition crisis among children in northern Nigeria. Journalists Ann Godwin, Tina Agosi Todo, Osahon Julius and Monday Osayande, also of The Guardian, received commendation for an extensive series on abandoned projects across the South-south region.

The photo category was dominated by Punch photojournalist Elliot Ovadje, who received both a commendation and the top prize. His works documented sharp inequalities in the Niger Delta and the devastating impact of an oil and gas spill in Buguma, Rivers State. African Angle's Ugonma Ogbu-Matthias was named runner-up for capturing the grim realities of nomadic pupils in Abuja's Yagoji community, where children still learn under trees without classrooms or basic learning materials.

In the editorial cartoon category, Victor Asowata of The Will Newspaper secured both winner and runner-up positions for works critiquing government neglect of the health sector and misaligned policing priorities. New Telegraph's Chukwuemeka Emenike earned commendation for his satirical piece on Nigeria's recurring institutional "glitches".

Two honorary recognitions were also presented. Retired President of the Court of Appeal, Ayo Salami, received the Human Rights Defender Award for his unwavering commitment to judicial integrity and due process.

Celebrated poet, essayist and journalist Odia Ofeimun was honoured with the Lifetime Award for Journalistic Excellence, acknowledging more than four decades of literary, journalistic and civic contributions that have shaped Nigeria's cultural and intellectual life.

Need to protect excellent journalism

Delivering the opening remarks, veteran journalist and founder of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), Dapo Olorunyomi, reflected on the origins of the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting and the urgent need to protect the democratic meaning of journalism.

He traced the award's roots to the early 2000s when Nigeria was emerging from decades of military rule and the media was struggling to reclaim its place as a pillar of accountability.

According to him, the award was born from the conviction that journalism had been central both to Nigeria's independence struggle and to the resistance that ended military dictatorship. It was therefore necessary, he said, to build an institution that could strengthen professional excellence and recognise courageous reporting.

Mr Olorunyomi, who founded the WSCIJ, paid tributes to the individuals who helped shape the award, from partners who supported early training programmes to Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, whom he described as "one of the greatest storytellers and defenders of freedom in our region."

He warned that journalism now faces a new generation of existential threats, synthetic intelligence, deteriorating economic conditions, shrinking civic space, and oppressive laws but maintained that the profession has always risen to its defining moments.

He called for renewed commitment to public-interest reporting and announced expanded training programmes aimed at equipping young journalists for the future.

"Democracy would be impossible, practically impossible, if people don't have good journalism. And good journalism can only be made with the spirit of public good," he said.