West Africa: Airspace Violations - Nigeria, Sahel States Differ Over Detained Aircraft, Soldiers

Bobo Dioulasso--Conflicting accounts yesterday trailed the detention of a Nigerian Air Force, NAF, C-130 plane and 11 soldiers onboard in Bobo Dioulasso, Burkina Faso.

The Hercules aircraft and its occupants were detained by the Burkinabe government on Monday, with the crew, having been accused of entering the country's airspace without clearance.

While NAF claimed its crew landed the aircraft in Burkina Faso due to technical concerns, Burkina Faso, one of the three Sahelian states that pulled out of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, recently disagreed.

In civil aviation, Annex 2 of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, Rules of the Air contains provisions relating to flights and maneuver of aircraft. It establishes a common set of operating rules that apply universally, without exception, over the high seas, and which states are responsible for enforcing within their own airspace.

Same rules basically apply to flight operations by the military. It is, therefore, considered a serious violation that could lead to a civil or military aircraft being brought down if it enters a sovereign nation's airspace without clearance or permission.

The action of the Burkinabe government was supported by the two other Sahelian states of Mali and Niger Republic.

Recall that the three countries, now known as Confederation of Sahel States, AES, pulled out of ECOWAS, after military coups ousted their democratically-elected governments and pitched the juntas against the regional body.

Officials of the Confederation of Sahel States said their investigation showed the plane did not have authorisation to fly over Burkina Faso, describing the episode as a breach of national sovereignty and expressed strong displeasure over the unauthorised entry.

How plane, soliders were detained

Giving a detailed account of how the plane and the 11 soldiers were detained, the AES in a statement signed by Assimi Goita, the Mali junta leader, said the NAF aircraft was forced to land on Monday in Bobo Dioulasso, following an "emergency situation in flight" while it was operating in the country's airspace without clearance.

The statement read: "An investigation was immediately opened by the competent Burkinabe services and highlighted the lack of authorisation to fly over Burkinabe territory for this military apparatus (equipment).

"The Confederation of Sahel States most strongly condemns this violation of its airspace and the sovereignty of its member states.

"Faced with this unfriendly act carried out in defiance of international law and international civil and/or military aviation rules, arrangements are made to guarantee the security of the Confederal airspace, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its member states, as well as the safety of the populations of the Confederation AES.

"In this regard, and on the instructions of the Heads of State, the Arian and anti-aircraft defences of the Confederal space put on maximum alert, in accordance with the Declaration of the College of Heads of State dated December 22, 2024, were authorised to neutralise any aircraft that would violate the confederal space."

NAF had, on Sunday, carried out air strikes on fleeing plotters of a failed coup in Benin Republic, following request, according to presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, from Benin authorities.

It is unclear if the mission stretched to Burkina Faso, which lies north-west of Benin Republic.

Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Republic formally exited the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, in January, following military coups and subsequent suspensions from the bloc.

The trio later formed the AES after efforts by regional officials to reintegrate the nations into ECOWAS proved abortive

Following Benin's foiled coup, the ECOWAS commission ordered deployment of elements of its standby force to the West African nation after consultations with heads of state and government.

Being a military aircraft, the plane could have been brought down by the authorities in Burkina Faso, especially considering the military operation in its neighbouring Benin Republic.

Burkina Faso releases 11 Nigerian officers

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso confirmed that 11 Nigerian military officers were released late last night and allowed to return home.

According to the country's territorial administration Minister Emile Zerbo, the plane violated national procedures when it flew into Burkina Faso "without authorisation," prompting security agencies to intervene.

In a joint statement, the military governments of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger: the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), said their investigation confirmed a "violation of its airspace and the sovereignty of its member states."

The AES labelled the incident an "unfriendly act" and said its air forces had been placed on maximum alert, with orders to "neutralise any aircraft" that breached the confederation's airspace.

Burkinabè security officials told the BBC the officers were released after initial questioning and permitted to depart.

Our C-130 aircraft made safe, precautionary landing in B-Faso, over technical concerns -- NAF

Giving its own account of the incident, the Nigerian Air Force said yesterday its aircraft only made a safety precautionary landing, following technical concerns.

Director of NAF Public Relations, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, who gave this account in a statement, said the crew members and personnel were on a ferry mission to Portugal when the technical issues arose but noted that they were all safe.

The statement, titled "Safe Precautionary Landing Of NAF C-130 Aircraft in Burkina Faso,"

"Following takeoff from Lagos, the crew observed a technical concern which necessitated a precautionary landing in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, the nearest airfield, in accordance with standard safety procedures and international aviation protocols.

"NAF crew is safe and have received cordial treatment from the host authorities. Plans are ongoing to resume the mission as scheduled.

"The Nigerian Air Force appreciates the support received during this period and assures the public that NAF remains professionally committed to strict compliance with operational procedures and safety standards, ensuring the protection of its personnel while fulfilling its constitutional mandate."

Contacted yesterday for comments on the development, Defence Headquarters referred our reporter to NAF, saying it was better placed to do so.

At press time yesterday, NAF said it was making plans to continue the C-130's flight to Portugal, its initial destination.