Nigeria: Security Checkpoints Still Litter Roads in S-East

ENUGU -MAJOR roads in the South-East region have always been and remain notorious for checkpoints mounted by security agencies, especially Police, Army, Road Safety and others with attendant brazen extortions, intimidation and embarrassment of road users happening at these checkpoints.

As Christmas and New Year celebrations approach, when people of the region usually return home in large numbers, it is expected that the illegal activity will heighten and many of the returnees will fall victim. South-East Voice, SEV looks at the situation and notes that extortions of all types still happen on the roads. However, it was observed that following outcries, the practice of asking passengers to disembark from their vehicles and cross the checkpoints on foot has been stopped by soldiers.

Over 30 checkpoints on PH-Aba expressway --Group

A group, Youths and Students Advocates for Development, YSAD, estimates that there are over 30 checkpoints mounted on the road, a distance of about 60 kilometers, by different law enforcement agents, aggressively extorting motorists.

The group lamented that the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Nigeria Customs Service, NCS and other uniform agencies, have joined the Police in extorting the citizens.

Chief Executive of YSAD, Obinna Nwagbara, told SEV that it is absurd to have such high number of security agents manning checkpoints, extorting motorists in a journey of 50 kilometers, from Osisioma Ngwa in Abia, to Rivers State.

He stated that 30 per cent of the problems bedeviling the Nigerian State will be solved if the problem of indiscipline among law enforcement agents is tackled, and our enforcement agents are disciplined enough to be focused by avoiding all manner of unwholesome distractions that make them derail.

Nwagbara urged the Chief of Army Staff and the Inspector- General of Police to go beyond dishing orders against extortion and take decisive action.

He said: "From Aba to Port Harcourt, a journey that is not up to an hour, a journey that's barely above 50 kilometres, you'll cross over 30 security checkpoints of soldiers, policemen, Customs and other security agencies.

"During the #ENDSARS protest, everyone was focused on just the Police. However, the things we said the Police are doing, the Army is doing on the road too, Road Safety is doing it, Customs and everybody in uniform is doing it. Somebody will suffer from morning to night and come and give to you because you have a government uniform.

"Motorists are working, but they're not seeing anything because they keep sharing everything with the law enforcement agents."

Nwagbara said that the extortionist acts of the Police and other law enforcement agents didn't start recently, but added that it must end.

"We've adopted a multi-stakeholder approach. We are talking to journalists, traditional rulers, transport unions, lawyers, religious leaders, government and all the security agencies. We have launched a campaign against bribery called No Dey Give. Extortion is more around the South-East and it must end."

Checkpoints in Imo are toll gates --Commercial drivers

In Imo State, all the commercial vehicle drivers who spoke to SEV in Owerri, described the checkpoints as "toll gates."

Sunday (surname withheld) said: "I do not really want us to deceive ourselves. What we have on our roads are toll gates and not security checkpoints. Take it or leave it, commercial vehicle drivers and owners are simply slaving for these armed, uniformed extortionists on our roads.

"They shamelessly collect varying sums of money from drivers and openly give change where necessary. They are very prepared to park any vehicle for hours, if we don't part with the money they asked for."

An inter-state driver, John Chukwudi, said: "Toll collection by supposed security personnel on our roads, have sadly become a norm. Do deadly criminals not cross these checkpoints, after paying the toll?

"Today, it has become a mandatory payment before we cross any checkpoint. Some follow this practice with intimidation. As far as I am concerned, the uniformed people are more interested in the money they are collecting than any other thing they were sent to do on the highway. Who do these security personnel at checkpoints render accounts to?"

A Deputy Superintendent of Police in one of the divisions in Imo State, who spoke on strict grounds of anonymity, said: "Honestly, I am not happy with the way some of us have bastardized the real essence of checkpoints. For me, the checkpoints are anything but what they ought to be. In some instances, checkpoints are mounted less than a kilometer from each other.

"It is most annoying to see what men in uniform are doing at our checkpoints. I won't like to say more than this."

Ebonyi motorists lament their ordeals at checkpoints

In Ebonyi State, commuters, road users, commercial drivers groan over the spate of harassment, extortion and humiliation they face at the checkpoints.

They named Enugu-Ebonyi boundary, to Onuebonyi, to Izzi-Ikwo-Cross River boundary to Afikpo expressway to Amasiri, Ishiagu boundary between Ebonyi and Abia State as the most notorious checkpoints. It was observed that policemen and Road Safety Corps at the boundary between Ebonyi and Enugu states collect 'tolls' from motorists especially commercial vehicles, ranging fromN100 to N1000 depending on the type of vehicle and the load it carries. The police at the checkpoints can pack any vehicle that refuses to comply and delay it for hours.

Policemen at Ishieke checkpoint seem to be permanent "toll collectors," forcefully collecting money even from Okada riders and tricycle operators.

A commercial bus driver, Mr. Goddy Obasi who plies the Enugu-Ebonyi route complained of the high level of harassment and extortion they go through on the route, saying that they collect money from drivers with impunity.

"We are used to their harassment and forceful collection of money. If you cross checkpoint, you pay N100 times how many times we cross here. If you carry much load, you pay more. They don't have conscience; they can park your vehicle for hours if you refuse to comply.

Security checkpoints also rampant in Enugu

Police checkpoints are still rampant in Enugu as before. Within Enugu metropolis, the Police mount mainly stop-and search checkpoints at strategic places such as Trans-Ekulu bridge by GRA, Otigba junction and many other places. They extort with caution, may be because they are inside the city. What has reduced, however, is the military checkpoints, but they have maintained presence in the outskirts of the city like Ugwuonyeama along Enugu-Onitsha expressway; along Enugu-Port-Harcourt highway, and along Enugu-Abakaliki trans African highway.

Also, on the Enugu and Opi-Nsukka road, there are multiple police and few military checkpoints. The reason for the checkpoints on this 60 kilometers road is because of the high number of kidnappings that have defied solution.

On some other roads such as 9th Mile-Nsukka road, Ugwogo-Ikem road, Four Corner-Udi road, 9th Mile-Ezeagu road, among others, there are checkpoints. At all these checkpoints, motorists are extorted consistently, especially by the Police.

But the Enugu State Police Command has warned its officers and men that extortion from members of the public remains a serious offence, but it is yet to see the impact of the warning.

Imo, Ebonyi Police commands speak

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State, Aboki Danjuma has however, warned that any policeman caught extorting motorists would face the full weight of the law. The CP urged officers to stay professional. He warned mischief makers to steer clear, noting that anyone caught will face the full weight of the law. Also, the Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Joshua Ukandu who condemned the activities of some policemen at the checkpoints said that the command frowns on it.

In Anambra State, it is rumoured that policemen lobby to be posted to the state because of the booming "extortion industry." Except for Monday, when residents of the state are still skeptical to come out, Tuesday through Sunday are "business " days for policemen in the state. No part of the state, even rural communities, are left out.

In Onitsha, the commercial capital of the state, extortion at checkpoints is simply becoming unbearable. From Upper Iweka towards Ihiala axis, up to Imo State boundary, the number of checkpoints by the Police, Navy and soldiers are too many to be counted, with the Police having the greater number, with accompanying extortions and delay.

Sadly, the Police have shifted the menace from major roads to township streets. In Onitsha metropolis, they brazenly extort as a "business", caring less about providing security which is now done more by the local vigilante outfit. Even those of them who pretend to check vehicle papers, the aim is simply to extort money. Along the Old Market Road Onitsha, as early as 6:30 am, Police have come out at different locations such as Ado Girls Secondary School junction, DMGS Roundabout, in front of General Post Office, where tricycle operators, conveying traders to the various markets in the city, forcing them to part with certain amount of money or have their tricycles impounded.

Igbo women demand withdrawal of military from the roads, Police to focus on road patrols

Igbo women under the aegis of Igbo Women Assembly, IWA, has called for the dismantling of the checkpoints, focus on police patrol.

IWA National President, Lolo Nneka Chimezie said: "We want Government to withdraw the military and take them back to the barracks. Their staying at the checkpoints has not helped in any way. In fact, their coming heightened the insecurity in the South-East. For the Police, they should reduce the number of Police checkpoints or alternatively; they should do more of patrol. Patrol is better. If you look at South-West, there is no military, no police roadblocks from Lagos to Ondo. In the North, the roadblocks are not also there despite the high insecurity in the zone."

It's better to encounter Police, military extortions on highways than armed bandits --GUO Motors Chairman

However, Chief Godwin Ubaka Okeke, Chairman of GUO Group of Companies Limited, said that it is far better for motorists and commuters to encounter Police and military checkpoints on our highways, particularly in the South-East zone than to encounter armed bandits.

Okeke insisted that it is better for travellers to part with N200 or more as the case may be at various checkpoints than to run into a group of bandits or kidnappers who will kill or abduct and demand millions of naira as ransom.

According to him, some of the security agencies would even be magnanimous to give you change incase you have N500 or N1000, unlike bandits who will even slap you for dishing out only N1000 from your pocket.

"Can't you see that our security personnel are considered to be more humane in giving you change or balance of your money at a checkpoint than having an encounter with armed bandits which usually end up in jeopardy".

He said that extortion is a clear evidence of poor remuneration for the security personnel who he said mount the checkpoints at the risk of their own lives, as they sometimes end up with sudden attacks on them by the armed criminals.

He, however, advised the security operatives to be more civil and have a better manner of approach to enable the general public feel sense of humor whenever they approach checkpoints on our highways.

Anambra Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu condemned the practice and said that he had personally arrested and detained some of the personnel for extortion and other things capable of tarnishing the image of the police force.

The executive director of Human Rights Defenders, HURIDE and Campaign for Democracy, CD, in the Southeast zone, Anunihu Uzor dismissed checkpoints as analogue way of policing, saying "in any civilized world, they don't mount block again. Rather, they keep surveillance camera. The best and modern way of security is to do away with analogue system and do with digital system intelligence because you cannot suffer the same people you are meant to protect. What stops our government agencies from mounting digital CCTV cameras and then stay by the road side to monitor offenders."