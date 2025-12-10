Nigeria: CSOs Fault Hasty NASS Approval of Tinubu's Request to Send Troops to Benin Republic

Some civil society groups have faulted the hasty way and manner the National Assembly approved President Bola Tinubu's request to send Nigerian soldiers to Benin Republic, which recently experienced a military coup.

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, in its reaction to the development, described it as a sign of collapsed foreign policy.

Speaking with Vanguard, Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Rafsanjani, said: "We have a collapse of foreign policy that is no longer on the basis of national interest, but rather of personal interest.

"So, that is how you can just explain what has happened because I cannot understand how you are condemning and resisting America to come and carry an operation in Nigeria, and then you now, you carry without discussion, debate, without earlier approval, you deployed Nigerian Army that are needed to deal with the insecurity in Nigeria, but you prioritise taking Nigerian soldiers to another country when you have more urgency to deal with.

"The soldiers have been deployed before the approval. So, even though you have problem with President of Donald Trump, at least he has been discussing with the US Congress and the Department of War.

"The operation or intervention we have done in Sierra Leone, Liberia, were all under the leadership of ECOWAS. I think for me, it's a collapse of well-defined foreign policy for Nigeria," he added.

Also, another group, Global Rights Nigeria, said the Senate's swift approval of Nigeria's troops' deployment by President Tinubu was highly questionable.

Executive Director of the group, Abiodun Bayeiwu, said: "The deployment raises several important questions, especially given Nigeria's own ongoing struggles with insecurity. The country is currently dealing with persistent banditry, terrorism, farmer-herder violence, and rising criminality across multiple states.

"In such a context, committing troops outside the country, no matter how strategic or symbolic, must be carefully considered.

"While ECOWAS protocols permit collective security actions, Nigeria must ensure that such external commitments do not overstretch our already strained military, dilute domestic security operations, or further expose vulnerable communities at home. Any deployment should be clearly tied to national interest, regional stability, and legal frameworks, and not political window dressing.

"The Senate's rapid approval raises legitimate questions about due diligence. In a democracy, the deployment of troops, especially outside national borders, requires thorough debate, transparent justification, and assessment of security implications. Speed should not replace scrutiny.

"The public needs to know: What specific mandate the troops are being deployed under the anticipated duration and scope of engagement; Risks to Nigerian personnel; Costs and how this affects domestic security operations; Whether alternative diplomatic or preventive measures were considered.

"Swift approvals without visible debate may erode public trust and raise concerns about checks and balances.

"My counsel to the government: Prioritize Nigeria's internal security first. Nigeria cannot meaningfully contribute to regional stability if its own security architecture remains under-resourced and overstretched. Government must demonstrate that internal threats are not being neglected.

"Ensure transparency and clear communication. The Presidency and the Senate should present the legal basis, objectives, timelines, and implications of the deployment. Nigerians deserve clarity on how this aligns with national security priorities.

"Strengthen diplomatic and preventive approaches in West Africa. Military deployment should be the last resort. ECOWAS and Nigeria should prioritise governance reforms, early-warning systems, human rights monitoring, and support for democratic institutions in the region," he added.