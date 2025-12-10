Nigeria: Leadway, Agra, Nadf Hold Dialogue On Agric, Climate Risk

Leadway Assurance is partnering with Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), and Verdure Climate, to lead a national dialogue on identifying challenges and proffering actionable solutions on agricultural and climate risks in Nigeria.

The dialogue held in Abuja has the theme, "Accelerating Agricultural Lending to Market Actors and Smallholder Farmers Using Index-Based Agric Insurance & Blended Finance Solutions."

Speaking at the event, Global Head, Agriculture Risk Solutions, Leadway Assurance, Ayoola Fatona, reaffirmed the organisation's long-term commitment to financial inclusion and agricultural transformation.

"We are in a mission to make insurance a catalyst for productivity by ensuring farmers can access credit, adopt climate-keen practices, and recover quickly from weather-related shocks. Collaborating with AGRA, NADF, and Verdure Climate allows us to co-create solutions that strengthen the entire value chain and secure the future of our food systems".

He underscored the urgency of building systems that empowered farmers and de-risk financiers..

"As climate risks intensify, our responsibility extends beyond underwriting; we must become enablers of productivity, inclusion, and long-term stability. Index-based insurance, when integrated with blended finance structures, creates the transparency, speed, and scalability needed to unlock credit for market actors and smallholder farmers alike."