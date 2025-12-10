Nigeria: Army Crushes Bandit Warlord Kachalla Kallamu in Sokoto

The 8th Division of the Nigerian Army has neutralised a notorious bandit commander, Kachalla Kallamu, in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

A military source confirmed the development to newsmen on Tuesday, describing the elimination of the criminal kingpin as "a significant victory in the ongoing war against terrorism and banditry in the Northwest."

The source, who requested anonymity, revealed that Kallamu, one of the most trusted lieutenants of the infamous terror leader, Bello Turji, was taken down in a coordinated offensive carried out by gallant troops of the 8 Division, working in synergy with local vigilante teams.

According to the report, Kallamu was neutralised alongside one of Turji's top logistics suppliers in the early hours of Monday during a decisive sweep around Kurawa village. The mission, described as swift and precise, is said to have crippled a critical supply chain sustaining terror activities in the axis.

Kallamu, a native of Garin-Idi in Sabon Birni, had long been a nightmare to residents within the eastern Sokoto corridor. His deadly operations allegedly left numerous communities in fear, forcing mass displacement and continued insecurity.

Intelligence indicates that he resurfaced in the region after fleeing a previous military heat in June 2025, during which he reportedly took refuge in Kogi State to evade arrest and accountability.

The military source applauded local communities for supplying actionable intelligence that strengthened the success of the operation, noting that continued collaboration remains vital in defeating terrorism.

Residents across Sabon Birni have since expressed relief, while the Special Adviser on Security to Governor Ahmad Aliyu, retired Colonel Ahmad Usman, reportedly joined citizens in celebrating what many described as a long-awaited justice for innocent victims of banditry in the state.