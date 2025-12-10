Nigeria: NCDMB Enhances Education in Sokoto With Completion of School Infrastructure Projects

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has completed major infrastructure projects at Mijin Jewu Primary School and JNI Primary School in Sanyinna, Tambuwal Local Government Area, Sokoto State. The projects were executed by Mimshack Swift Nig Ltd.

At Mijin Jewu Primary School, the interventions included the construction of two blocks of five classrooms each, a new four-unit toilet block, a solar-powered potable water borehole, the provision of 3-seater chairs, and learning materials for students.

Similarly, JNI Primary School benefited from the construction of a three-classroom block, a four-unit toilet block, a solar-powered drinkable water borehole, 3-seater chairs, and educational materials.

The completion of these projects is expected to significantly improve the learning environment and overall academic experience for pupils in both schools. The initiatives reflect NCDMB's ongoing commitment to supporting education and the welfare of students in Sokoto State.

Pupils, teachers, and community leaders have expressed appreciation to NCDMB and Mimshack Swift Nig Ltd., noting that the new facilities will positively impact teaching and learning outcomes.

The projects are part of NCDMB's broader effort to enhance educational infrastructure nationwide, demonstrating the Board's dedication to community development and capacity building in Nigeria's education sector.