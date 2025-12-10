Nigeria: NCDMB Enhances Education in Sokoto With Completion of School Infrastructure Projects

10 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has completed major infrastructure projects at Mijin Jewu Primary School and JNI Primary School in Sanyinna, Tambuwal Local Government Area, Sokoto State. The projects were executed by Mimshack Swift Nig Ltd.

At Mijin Jewu Primary School, the interventions included the construction of two blocks of five classrooms each, a new four-unit toilet block, a solar-powered potable water borehole, the provision of 3-seater chairs, and learning materials for students.

Similarly, JNI Primary School benefited from the construction of a three-classroom block, a four-unit toilet block, a solar-powered drinkable water borehole, 3-seater chairs, and educational materials.

The completion of these projects is expected to significantly improve the learning environment and overall academic experience for pupils in both schools. The initiatives reflect NCDMB's ongoing commitment to supporting education and the welfare of students in Sokoto State.

Pupils, teachers, and community leaders have expressed appreciation to NCDMB and Mimshack Swift Nig Ltd., noting that the new facilities will positively impact teaching and learning outcomes.

The projects are part of NCDMB's broader effort to enhance educational infrastructure nationwide, demonstrating the Board's dedication to community development and capacity building in Nigeria's education sector.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.