Nigeria: 300 Immunisation Champions Trained Against Human Papillomavirus

The Paediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN) has stepped up its campaign against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) with the training of over 300 immunisation champions nationwide, as part of efforts to boost vaccine uptake and reduce cervical cancer risks among adolescent girls.

At a recent stakeholders' consultative meeting on HPV routinisation strategies and experience-sharing in Abuja, PAN president, Prof. Ekanem Ekure, said the initiative reflects strengthened collaboration between the association and the International Paediatric Association (IPA), alongside the government and other partners.

She said PAN's flagship project, the Paediatric Association Advocacy for Immunisation Priorities, had attracted expanded IPA support, enabling scale-up to four additional countries and extending Nigeria's programme.

"In the last 20 months, more than 300 immunisation champions have been trained across Nigeria, and these champions have trained many more at facility and community levels," Ekure said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to her, PAN's HPV advocacy activities have recorded notable impact, including reaching over one million people through social media campaigns, engaging more than 10,000 girls in 13 states within one month, establishing HPV health clubs in seven schools across all geopolitical zones, sensitising more than 7,000 caregivers, training over 600 health workers and facilitating the vaccination of 800 girls through community mobilisation.

Ekure described the introduction and routinisation of the HPV vaccine as a historic stride toward safeguarding millions of girls, noting that Nigeria vaccinated more than 12 million girls during the national rollout.

She stressed that sustaining vaccine routinisation was critical as the world moves to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health threat.

"Our under-five mortality rate stands at 110 per 1,000 live births, with too many children still dying from vaccine-preventable diseases. With the project extended to 2028, PAN will continue to prioritise new vaccine introductions, zero-dose children and vaccine confidence," she said.

IPA president, Prof. Joseph Haddad, praised Nigeria for setting a global benchmark in community mobilisation for immunisation, adding that the country's achievements would shape discussions at the 2027 Kigali Meeting focused on African children and their rights.

He also revealed that the IPA was in talks with the Rwandan government to host a World Summit for Children and Adolescents in September 2027.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

IPA executive director, Dr Naveen Thacker, said Nigeria's performance under an initial Gates Foundation grant informed the approval of an expanded grant covering six countries, including Ghana, Liberia and Angola.

"You are now the world leaders in how to create community immunisation engagement," he said.

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, senior scientific officer, Mr. Gimba Ezekiel, commended PAN, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and partners for their unwavering commitment to adolescent health.

"The successful introduction and sustained implementation of the HPV vaccine is a vital step toward safeguarding our girls and ensuring a healthier future for our nation. No girl should be left behind," he said, adding that the forum provided an avenue to share field experiences and strengthen collaboration.