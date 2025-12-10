Nigeria: EFCC Detains Ex-AGF Malami Over Recovered Abacha Loots, Others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, following his inability to meet the bail conditions granted to him.

A source from the commission who confirmed the development said that Malami was still in custody till 10.00p.m. on Tuesday for failing to meet the bail requirement.

The former minister has been asked by the anti-graft agency to clear himself of issues relating to money laundering, especially the operation of suspicious accounts.

"We have detained him over terrorism financing and the whereabouts of Abacha loot recovered from Switzerland and the Island of Jersey in the UK.

"He would remain in custody until he fulfils the requirements.

"We arrested him for not meeting his bail conditions, and he will remain in our custody until he meets those conditions.

"He is presently in our custody. He was initially granted bail but did not meet the conditions. The offences against him are many," the EFCC source said.

The commission had asked the former minister to be appearing daily for interrogation through December.

"Presently, we are investigating him for 18 different offences. Some of them are money laundering, abuse of office and terrorism financing.

"We cannot put a figure to the amount involved now because we keep uncovering some of the deals as we investigate," the source disclosed.

Malami had insisted that allegations against him were "fabricated".

"For the avoidance of doubt, my public record in office stands in direct contradiction to any insinuation of complicity in terrorism financing.

"During my tenure as Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, I worked with other arms of government and relevant institutions to strengthen--not weaken--Nigeria's legal and institutional framework against money laundering and the financing of terrorism," he said. (NAN)