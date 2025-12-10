Liberia: Legislative Blessing or Burden?

The House of Representatives has voted to increase its membership from 73 to 87 seats, approving a controversial plan to create 14 new electoral districts ahead of the 2029 presidential and general elections. Supporters of the move argue that it brings Liberia closer to constitutional fairness and population balance, while critics -- who make up a significant majority of the citizenry -- say the expansion is yet another sign of a Legislature out of touch with the realities and suffering of the people.

The additional seats will be distributed as follows: Bong (2), Lofa (2), Nimba (2), Montserrado (4), Grand Bassa (1), Grand Cape Mount (1), Grand Gedeh (1), and Margibi (1). No adjustments were made to the remaining counties, including Maryland, Sinoe, Grand Kru, River Gee, Rivercess, Bomi, and Gbarpolu.

The House's decision follows the submission of a report from its Joint Committee on Elections & Inauguration, Judiciary, and Good Governance & Government Reform. The committee based its recommendation on the 2022 National Census, citing the need to comply with Article 80 (d & e) of the Constitution, which mandates that legislative constituencies must reflect roughly equal population sizes.

Yet the question resonating across the country -- one that seems to drown the constitutional justification -- is simple: Is the Legislature solving a national problem, or reinforcing itself at the expense of an already struggling population?

A Legislature in a Crisis of Legitimacy

The vote comes at a moment when public confidence in the National Legislature is arguably at its lowest point since the end of Liberia's civil conflict. For many citizens, the Legislature's image has shifted from a democratic guardian to an institution widely viewed as "worthless," "out of touch," "self-serving," and, as some bluntly put it, "a national burden."

This sentiment was echoed forcefully by Sheikh Ali Krayee, Chief Imam of the National Imams Council of Liberia, who has been among the most vocal national figures calling for a complete overhaul of Liberia's governance architecture.

Speaking at the Council's 30th Anniversary Assembly in May, Imam Krayee described the Legislature as "a national liability" and "the most useless branch of government", with "a 50-year history of failure in upholding their constitutional obligations."

He questioned why a cash-strapped country would continue to pour millions of dollars into an institution that, in his view, has repeatedly failed its people.

"Why should a financially struggling nation invest millions annually in a group of people whose jobs could be perfectly done by a blind and crippled couple sitting somewhere at the presidency?"

While his characterization was intentionally provocative, Krayee maintains that a "deliberate, inclusive, and organized approach to national transformation" is needed to rebuild an effective and accountable governance system.

Economic Burden vs. National Benefits: A Troubling Imbalance

Perhaps the most contentious aspect of the new seat creation is its economic implication.

Liberia's Legislature -- 103 members strong -- already consumes a significant portion of the national budget, with lawmakers receiving some of the highest compensation packages among lawmakers in Africa and across the world. These include monthly salaries, operational funds, constituency allowances, vehicle and fuel benefits, medical coverage, and periodic "special" allocations.

Yet Liberia remains a country where public hospitals lack basic supplies, classrooms remain overcrowded, roads are dilapidated, and many citizens live in deep poverty.

The decision to increase legislative seats, therefore, is being interpreted by many as an expansion of an already expensive institution -- not the delivery of improved governance.

Prominent anti-corruption advocate Anderson Miamen, head of CENTAL, criticized the move plainly, "Liberia does not need extra legislative seats. We need to adequately fund anti-corruption efforts, youth empowerment, and other more productive initiatives."

Political commentator Musa Willie -- a supporter of the current administration but an independent thinker -- added, "About 90% of administrative and electoral districts in Liberia don't have functional fire stations or public libraries. Meanwhile, you're still creating new districts. Increased political representation is not the solution to our wahala."

Critics argue that the Legislature's appetite for expansion stands in stark contrast to its limited legislative output and its perceived disinterest in prioritizing development-centered budgeting.

Activist Martin K. N. Kollie summarized the frustration, "What are Liberians benefiting from the first 103 seats that you're occupying now that you want to create 14 more? Cut your huge salaries and benefits to US$5,000. Create 14 factories -- not 14 seats."

Since the end of Liberia's civil war, the question of political representation has been a sensitive one. Historically, population distribution, migration patterns, and urbanization have created major imbalances -- especially with the rapid growth of Greater Monrovia.

Previous elections have relied on outdated census data, leaving some constituencies severely overpopulated while others enjoy smaller, more manageable districts. Thus, the constitutional argument for reapportionment is legitimate.

However, Liberia's struggle has always been less about the number of lawmakers and more about the effectiveness of their work -- and whether their presence translates into improved public services, checks and balances, or progressive laws.

Repeatedly, citizens complain that lawmakers pass fewer transformative laws, spend more time on internal disputes and budget negotiations, approve inflated budgets for themselves, and fail to exercise oversight on ministries and agencies.

This perceived performance gap is why the creation of new seats is being interpreted not as democratic progress, but as a deepening of the governance crisis.

While the House insists that the creation of new seats is a constitutional necessity, opponents argue that constitutional compliance should not come at the cost of deepening national economic strain.

For a country where youth unemployment is soaring, inflation is rising, the health and education systems remain underfunded, and essential services are barely functional, the idea of expanding the Legislature is viewed as insensitive -- if not irresponsible.

The Senate's response will determine whether the measure becomes law, but the political and social debate has already taken root.

Supporters see the new districts as a step towards equitable representation. But for many Liberians, the move symbolizes the widening disconnect between the Legislature and the people.

At the core of the debate lies a fundamental question, Does Liberia need more lawmakers -- or better ones?

As the 2029 elections approaches, the controversy surrounding these additional seats may well shape broader conversations about governance reform, constitutional restructuring, and the future of Liberia's democracy.

For now, the people appear unconvinced that more seats mean more progress.

To many, the Legislature remains -- rightly or wrongly -- a blessing only to itself, and a burden to the nation it claims to represent.