Liberia/Angola: Two Young Taekwondo Athletes Depart for Angola to Represent Liberia At 2025 Youth Olympics

Monrovia — Two youthful Liberian Taekwondo athletes departed the country early Monday for Luanda, Angola, where they will represent Liberia at the 2025 Youth Olympics, scheduled for December 10-20, 2025.

The athletes Malonecy Sorsor (female category) and Layee Lamin (male category) traveled alongside their coach, Master Henry Dee, who expressed optimism and full confidence in their readiness ahead of the continental showdown.

Coach Dee Confident in His Fighters

Speaking before departure, Coach Dee emphasized that both athletes have undergone rigorous preparation and are mentally and physically set to compete.

"We are ready. The athletes have shown strong determination, and we expect a good representation for Liberia," he noted, stressing the importance of the team's international exposure.

A Growing Year for Liberian Taekwondo

This tournament marks the third major international engagement for the Liberia Taekwondo Federation (LTF) this year.

Recently, rising star Derrick Swaray represented the country at both the World Taekwondo Championship in China and the U-21 World Taekwondo Championship in Nairobi, Kenya, signaling a revival of international participation for Liberia.

Federation Hails Progress and Support

Liberia Taekwondo Federation President, Master Junior Pewee Russian, described the latest participation as a testament to the sport's growth and the federation's renewed vision.

He emphasized that Liberia's continued appearance on the global stage demonstrates the LTF's commitment to developing young athletes while promoting the rebirth of taekwondo nationwide.

"Our involvement in these tournaments shows that taekwondo is rising again in Liberia,"

Russian said. "We remain committed to strengthening the sport in line with its growing international recognition."

The federation extended appreciation to the Government of Liberia, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Liberia National Olympic Committee, the People's Republic of China, Lucky Pharmacy, Go Team Liberia, and several partners whose support made the athletes' participation possible.

As competition kicks off in Angola, Liberia's young fighters will look to showcase their talent, gain valuable exposure, and continue the country's resurgence on the continental taekwondo circuit.