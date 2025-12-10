Liberia: FPA Releases Government Performance Report of State-Owned Enterprises

Monrovia — A key concern for President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, after assuming the presidency in 2024 was the state of the State-owned Enterprises. For weeks, President Boakai has reiterated his commitment to regulating and capping the salaries and benefits of executives and board members of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) while emphasizing the need for compensations to be in line with the economic realities of the country and signaling a significant step toward ensuring probity, the judicious use of public resources, transparency, and accountability within the public sector.

Liberia has approximately 46 state-owned enterprises (SOEs) operating in sectors like energy, transportation, and telecommunications, and are overseen by President-appointed boards, accounting for nearly 10,000 jobs. These semi-autonomous entities are crucial for the nation's economy, but face challenges with financial transparency, governance, and efficiency. Recent actions have included calls for SOEs to appear before the House of Representatives for budget hearings due to failures to provide financial information, and a push from the president to improve governance and regulate compensation.

A comprehensive report from the Bureau of State Enterprises (BSE) during the year under review, outlined the outcomes of a thorough review of remunerations, stipends, and operational inefficiencies across various state-owned enterprises. The report brought to light the lack of coordination between SOE Boards and management, prompting a call for the development of a regulatory framework to govern the SOE sector.

Critics have repeatedly expressed concerns over the government lackluster commitment to driving sector-wide reform, ensuring efficiency, and fostering an environment of accountable governance within SOE's.

While the Boakai's administration has adopted a stance on the need for oversight and regulation of state-owned enterprises, the need for underscoring dedication to promoting transparency, efficiency, and responsible management of public resources, critics say the SOEs remain key to Liberia's economic resurgence amid a dismal economic reality and a somewhat challenge outlook for the country's economic survival and pollical survivability.

Today, we continue our assessment of the government with a look at the State-owned enterprises.

THE CENTRAL BANK OF LIBERIA (CBL)

EXECUTIVE GOVERNOR, HENRY F. SAAMOI,

THE LOWDOWN: The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) was established by an Act of the National Legislature on March 18, 1999, succeeded the former National Bank of Liberia. The CBL manages Liberia's currency, implements monetary policy for price stability, and ensures a sound financial system by regulating banks and non-bank institutions, overseeing payment systems, and acting as the government's fiscal agent, all to support sustainable economic growth. Its core functions include issuing the Liberian dollar, maintaining foreign reserves, supervising financial sector stability, and developing efficient payment systems.

Like most of the state enterprises, the bank experienced its own turmoil at the inception of the Unity-Party administration.

The year 2025 began with the nomination of Henry F. Saamoi by President Boakai as Executive Governor of the CBL after he had served as Acting Executive Governor for couple of months following the suspension of Aloysius Tarlue in 2024. Saamoi was officially commissioned in March 2025 alongside James B. Wilfred as Deputy Governor following their confirmation by the Liberian Senate. While the year under review saw the banking Sector remaining sound and capital adequate, it faces challenges with high non-performing loans (NPLs), making banks cautious as high and rising NPLs in the banking sector hinder broader credit access. In addition, underlying structural problems persist, although policies aim to address them. The new leadership aims to enhance monetary policy, promote financial inclusion, and build public trust in the financial system.

2025 HIGH: The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) recorded major policy and institutional achievements in 2025, strengthening its credibility as the country's chief monetary authority. Under the leadership of Executive Governor Henry F. Saamoi, the Bank delivered reforms in monetary policy, financial stability, payment systems, financial inclusion, and regional integration--despite global and domestic economic uncertainties.

A key milestone was the launch of the 2025-2029 Strategic Plan, the third in the Bank's history. The document aligns with the CBL Act, the Government's ARREST Agenda, the IMF-supported ECF program, and ECOWAS monetary integration efforts. It focuses on five pillars: price stability, regional integration, operational efficiency, financial stability, and financial inclusion.

The Monetary Policy Committee took decisive actions that helped ease inflationary pressures and stabilize the Liberian dollar.

The CBL's statistics show the Monetary Policy Rate was reduced from 17.25% to 16.25% in reflection of improved macroeconomic conditions, inflation declined from 11.1% to 6.1%, the Liberian dollar appreciated by more than 10% in early September 2025, gross foreign reserves increased to US$544.8 million and the banking sector remained well-capitalized and liquid, supported by stronger supervision and loan-recovery reforms.

The year under review saw one of Liberia's most transformative financial innovations: the launch of the Inclusive Instant Payment System (IIPS) which is expected to take effect on December 16, 2025.

The platform will enable full interoperability between banks and mobile money operators, including MTN/Lonestar Cell and Orange Liberia, allowing instant transfers across platforms.

The initiative marks the first time that customers of the two dominant mobile money providers will be able to send and receive funds directly across networks without delays, barriers, or multiple wallets.

The system also lays the foundation for digital government payments and nationwide merchant transactions.

Liberia also joined the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), enabling cross-border African payments in local currencies, reducing pressure on U.S. dollar demand, and enhancing trade competitiveness.

Responding to public concerns over mutilated banknotes, the CBL rolled out the "Our Money, Our Pride" clean note campaign nationwide. The effort involved partnerships with banks, money exchangers, market associations, and transport unions, and has already begun to reduce the rate of note damage.

Also, the during the year under review, the Bank concluded an eight-month financial literacy campaign across eight counties, reaching more than 12,000 people. The program resulted in increases in budgeting knowledge, savings awareness, and digital financial literacy, with formal financial usage rising to 93.8%.

The CBL expanded its public outreach on monetary policy, training 50 journalists, improving community radio engagements, and broadening access to MPC communications. More than 45 stakeholders now participate in MPC readings, boosting transparency and public confidence.

The Bank advanced plans for a Domestic Gold Purchasing Program, gaining government approval and completing a study tour in Ghana. A technical committee has been set up to design operational modalities--an initiative intended to diversify reserves and cushion external shocks.

Under the LIFT project, the CBL disbursed US$2.3 million to 112 small businesses across eight counties. Women accounted for 54% of beneficiaries, helping expand livelihoods and support job creation.

Liberia gained entry into the World Bank's Reserve Advisory & Management Partnership (RAMP)--a major achievement signaling improved governance and professionalism. The partnership gives the Bank access to global reserve-management tools and best-practice training.

Liberia was unanimously endorsed as Chair of the West African subregion of the Association of African Central Banks (AACB) for 2025/2026. The endorsement followed strong regional participation and Governor Saamoi's leadership at the 47th AACB Annual Meetings, where he led discussions on climate-related financial risks.

From monetary policy gains to payment-system modernization and international recognition, the CBL delivered a strong performance in 2025. The Bank's achievements, analysts say, reflect disciplined leadership, strengthened institutional capacity, and reforms that continue to support macroeconomic stability and financial-sector growth.

2025 LOWS: The persistent dominance of the US Dollar hinders the CBL's monetary control, a major constraint for effective policy and ECOWAS single currency goals, requiring political will for de-dollarization. Issues with bank independence and political interference often disrupt processes, with past suspensions of officials highlighting governance hurdles.

While the CBL aimed high, the IMF reduced Liberia's 2025 growth forecast, citing structural bottlenecks, though the CBL remained optimistic.

The CBL acknowledged growth moderation but remained focused on achieving its 4.6% growth target for 2025, supported by mining and agriculture. Strengthening regulations and improving domestic revenue collection (LRA) were key priorities for the government and central bank to foster stability. In essence, 2025 was a year where the CBL actively managed liquidity and interest rates while tackling structural challenges, with mixed results but a clear strategic focus on gaining control over monetary policy.

2026 OUTLOOK: The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) and international bodies project strong growth for Liberia in 2026, around 5.4-5.8%, driven by mining (gold, iron ore) and agriculture, supported by the government's ARREST Agenda. The CBL's 2025-2029 Strategic Plan focuses on price stability, financial inclusion, and digital finance, aiming to modernize the system. Key challenges include implementing reforms, improving governance, tackling high non-performing loans (NPLs) in the banking sector, and ensuring the $1.2B budget's inclusive impact, with cautious optimism for continued stability despite global uncertainties.

GRADE: B+

NATIONAL FISHERIES & AQUACULTURE AUTHORITY (NAFAA)

ACTING DIRECTOR GENERAL, J. CYRUS SAYGBE, SR.

THE LOWDOWN: The government agency responsible for the management and development of the nation's fisheries and aquaculture sectors, endured lots of controversies during the year under review.

The agency remains deeply in debt with outstanding arrears of over $3.1 million, including unpaid vendor bills, withholding taxes, and overdue payments to the National Port Authority (NPA), drawing a suit from the Liberia Revenue Authority for failing to submit required budget contributions and withholding income taxes and minimal or no revenue was remitted for the 2024 fiscal year.

The year saw a change in leadership at the head with former DG Emma Metieh Glasco stepping down from her post. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. accepted the resignation last month. In her resignation letter, Glasco cited "domestic reasons" and requested that her departure take immediate effect. She expressed deep appreciation to President Boakai and the Government of Liberia for the opportunity to serve, describing her tenure at NaFAA as a "distinct honor." She noted that she remains proud of her contributions to advancing Liberia's fisheries and aquaculture sector.

J. Cyrus Saygbe was appointed by President Boakai as Acting DG. During the year, Saygbe reported an unverified bank balance of approximately $450,000, which he says, may only be enough to cover salaries for a few months.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, NaFAA focused on modernization and reform, including the introduction of the Fisheries Information Management System to reduce permit processing times from three weeks to 48 hours. Key achievements included the arrival of the "Sea King," Liberia's first semi-industrial fishing vessel, and the establishment of new policies such as the Semi-Industrial Fisheries Management Plan. The year also saw the creation of a Department of Environment and Climate Change and efforts to support local fishers through reduced licensing fees and a new Business Incubation Program.

NaFAA also launched the Fisheries Information Management System, a digital system to drastically cut down permit processing times from three weeks to 48 hours. Additionally, the entity commissioned the arrival of the "Sea King," Liberia's first semi-industrial fishing vessel, to support industrialization and sustainable fishing.

The entity also installed Automatic Identification System transponders on the fishing fleet to improve safety and tracking, with support from the World Bank and announced plans to open its first regional office in Harper.

During the year, the NaFAA formalized a new management plan to ensure the sustainable exploitation of fish stocks and created a new department to integrate climate resilience into fisheries planning.

NaFAA reduced canoe licensing fees to encourage greater compliance among artisanal fishers and launched a national fisheries transparency group for the Fisheries Transparency Initiative (FiTI).

2025 LOW: During the year under review, NaFAA workers raised concerns about issues like illegally dismissed staff and denied insurance. The entity also laid off 32 enumerators who were trained to collect fisheries data at all landing sites across the country. the previous administration had negotiated with the World Bank to pay their salaries after which they should be absorbed by NaFAA after the expiration of their contract

NaFAA also failed to contribute revenue to National Budget, e.g. In 2018/2019, NaFAA contributed 1. 7M, 2020/2021 NaFAA contributed 1M after which there was a break in 2021/2022 but in 2023 NaFAA contributed 400,000 USD but records shows not a single was made.

Staff at the entity also complained about the delinquency in salaries which has been affected by busting the payroll with partisans considering NaFAA had identified new revenue sources. There has been a decreased in operational activities because of low budget and the institution is more focused on completing projects which were also in the development stage

More importantly, NaFAA failed to make any progress in lifting the European Union yellow card, considering significant progress has been made, there haven't been any public information to ensure there is prospects of lifting the yellow card which hinders investment opportunities for new vessels

*No new livelihood programs unlike the former administration which launched Yamaha Outbound Engines, Life Jackets, fishing nets etc. 2025 there was a recognition of the World Fisheries doesn't have any social or economic benefits

GRADE: F

2026 OUTLOOK: The million-dollar question is, whether NaFAA will focus on attracting

global investment, developing infrastructure, and promoting sustainable fisheries management. Expectations are high the planned Fisheries Investment Conference in Monrovia in February 2026.

LIBERIA ELECTRICITY CORPORATION

MANAGING DIRECTOR, MOHAMMED SHERIF

THE LOWDOWN: The public utility responsible for the production, transmission, and distribution of electricity throughout Liberia is mainly responsible supplying reliable power to meet national demand, maintaining the corporation's financial viability, and planning, operating, and improving the electricity grid.

During the year under review, President Boakai turned to a proven hand to replace the effective Monie Captan. Mohammed served in a strong leadership as the General Manager of TRANSCO CLSG.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, the LEC achieved milestones including the commissioning of the Liberia Energy Efficiency and Access Project (LEEAP), progress on a new 20MW solar power plant, the repair of Unit 1 at the Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant, and the start of a large meter deployment to combat electricity theft. The corporation also completed solarizing 88 public health facilities and installed solar streetlights in several counties.

The entity also commissioned the Liberia Energy Efficiency and Access Project in February, marking a key step in expanding access and improving efficiency with support from international partners like the EU and the African Development Bank.

Additionally, the LEC undertook the construction and installation of the country's first utility-scale solar power plant (20MW) and also rolled out of more than 300,000 new meters to reduce electricity theft and improve efficiency.

During the year 88 public health facilities were fully solarized, and 117 solar-powered streetlights were installed in locations like Harper, Barclayville, and Kanweaken to improve public safety.

An asset relocation was completed to facilitate overhead road construction, and plans continued for new transmission lines and substations to connect more customers.

Governance and Strategy.

2025 LOW: During the year, the General Auditing Commission (GAC) uncovered serious governance and management lapses, raising questions about oversight, operational planning, and major agreements with key power projects. The audits cover fiscal years ending June 30, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, the Special Budget Year (SBY) 2021, and fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

According to the GAC, the LEC Board of Directors failed to demonstrate effective oversight, contrary to Regulation M.12 of the Public Financial Management Act (PFM Act) of 2009, as amended in 2019, which mandates boards of state-owned enterprises to ensure the efficient management of financial resources and proper governance structures.

The audit also cited a breach of OECD corporate governance principles, which require boards to operate with clear leadership, accountability, and defined procedures.

No Evidence of Board Meetings or By-Laws

Auditors reported that between July 2018 and December 2021, there was no evidence of any board meetings being held. Minutes of meetings were not provided, and there was no proof of established committees, such as audit, risk, nomination, or remuneration committees -- structures that are critical to transparency and oversight.

The report warned that the absence of board by-laws and regular meetings severely undermined strategic oversight, allowing management to operate without checks and balances. "Failure to develop a by-law that will guide the activities of the Board may lead to arbitrary decisions by members of the Board," the report cautioned.

GAC Recommends Urgent Governance Reforms

The Auditor General recommended that LEC management immediately collaborate with relevant authorities to develop, approve, and operationalize board by-laws and governance policies. These should clearly define the board's composition, roles, responsibilities, meeting schedules, and oversight mechanisms.

The GAC further advised that minutes of all board and committee meetings be properly documented, signed, and archived for future reference and accountability.

In response, LEC management informed the GAC that a Governance Review Committee had been established to draft the corporation's constitution and by-laws. The management also submitted a draft copy of the governance code for review.

The Auditor General acknowledged the management's commitment but said the GAC will "follow up on the implementation of the recommendations during subsequent audits."

GRADE: A-

2026 OUTLOOK: The Liberia Electricity Corporation's (LEC) 2026 outlook is focused on significantly expanding generation capacity, improving reliability, increasing access for new customers, and reducing losses through strategic projects and technological upgrades.

NATIONAL OIL COMPANY OF LIBERIA

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, FABIAN LAI

THE LOWDOWN: The entity managing Liberia's petroleum resources, which includes holding the country's rights to its hydrocarbon deposits and facilitating oil and gas exploration and development, functions as the principal concessionaire, driving economic growth through exploration and production while promoting sustainable growth, community impact, and transparency. NOCAL's responsibilities are to oversee commercial aspects of petroleum activities and ensure they benefit the Liberian people.

During the year under review, Chief Executive Officer Lai outlined steps being taken by the government to prevent foreign investors from profiteering from Liberia's oil and gas resources to the detriment of the country and its people.

The oil sector though still in its developmental phase, has had some promise in the past and in recent months, chatters of some revival of those promises appear to be on the horizon, with exploration underway in its extensive offshore acreage, though commercial viability has not yet been confirmed. The sector itself has been characterized by its reliance on foreign investment and a recent push for reform to ensure greater national benefit and transparency. NOCAL along with the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority had their hands full during the past year.

2025 HIGH: Liberia has numerous offshore blocks, with exploration focusing on deepwater and ultra-deepwater areas. During the year under review, NOCAL instituted some reforms in a bid to strengthen governance and attract responsible investors. Companies like TotalEnergies and Atlas Oranto, were awarded exploration permits and recent developments include new exploration agreements and ongoing efforts to create a more favorable and stable investment environment.

Central to much of sector's activities was the controversy surrounding Oranto Petroleum, owned by Nigerian businessman Arthur Price Eze, who in 2007 awarded three offshore oil blocks -- LB 11, 12, and 14 -- for US$200,000, but later sold them to Chevron in 2010, reportedly earning US$200 million from the transaction.

Under a new arrangement, Oranto and TotalEnergies have jointly been awarded eight oil blocks by the Liberian government in an agreement now before the National Legislature for ratification.

However, the deal has sparked serious opposition among lawmakers, with former Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and Representative Musa Hassan Bility among those calling for its outright rejection. The lawmakers argue that the deal heavily favors foreign interests and could repeat the mistakes of past arrangements that deprived Liberia of fair benefits from its natural resources.

Also, during the year, (NOCAL focused on human capacity development by awarding 20 scholarships to outstanding university students and achieved a significant milestone in the nation's energy sector by participating in the 2025 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston. The company also supported gender equity by ensuring a high percentage of its scholarship recipients were female, and celebrated International Women's Day with a focus on women's empowerment.

Emphasizing gender equity, 33% of NOCAL's scholarship recipients this year, were female, many pursuing STEM degrees, which NOCAL stated was a deliberate step to promote gender equity in education and the energy sector. The company also announced plans to develop an alumni mentorship program and internship placements to give scholars hands-on experience.

During the year, NOCAL participated in the 2025 OTC in Houston, Texas, to showcase Liberia's oil and gas potential and learn about innovative offshore exploration solutions from global energy leaders. The company used its platform to champion women's empowerment in its International Women's Day celebration. The company also announced an extension of the foreign graduate scholarship application deadline to July 30, 2025, indicating a continued commitment to higher education.

2025 LOW: During the year under review, NOCAL was marred by a significant corruption scandal leading to the suspension and subsequent indictment of its President/CEO, Rostalyn Suakoko Dennis. The CEO was suspended in February over allegations involving the purchase of an overpriced $75,000 SUV and the misuse of public funds. A subsequent investigation alleged broader procurement violations.

Indictment: In July, details emerged that the CEO and an accomplice were indicted on charges including theft of property, economic sabotage, and illegal disbursement of public funds related to falsifying vehicle registration records and manipulating procurement procedures for an offshore geological mapping contract.

The President's initial handling of the situation and the subsequent appointment of an interim leader without immediate legislative input raised concerns among some lawmakers about executive overreach and adherence to proper governance protocols.

Transparency and Accountability: These events highlighted ongoing challenges with transparency and accountability within the Liberian public sector, with citizens and the government vowing to uphold stricter standards in the management of natural resources.

GRADE: B -

2026 OUTLOOK: NOCAL's main challenge in the coming year is expected to be centered on accelerated hydrocarbon exploration, attracting foreign investment, and leveraging newly granted full ownership of strategic offshore oil blocks to build a resilient energy sector. This is part of a broader government push for economic self-reliance and infrastructure development.

LIBERIA PETROLEUM REGULATORY AUTHORITY (LPRA)

MARILYN TETA LOGAN, DIRECTOR GENERAL

THE LOWDOWN: As the premier regulatory body for the petroleum sector in Liberia, the LPRA is dedicated to overseeing, regulating, and licensing petroleum operations and create a transparent, accountable, and investor-friendly environment that fosters responsible exploration and production activities. Through strategic partnerships, innovative policies, and robust regulatory frameworks, the LPRA is aptly positioned as a competitive and attractive destination for petroleum investment, ensuring that the benefits of our resources contribute to the long-term prosperity of all Liberians.

Director General Marilyn T. Logan, pledged during the year under review, a commitment to ensure that operations at the entity are premised on accountability and good governance in order to properly elevate Liberia's oil and gas sector to a productive level that is beneficial to every Liberian. "Our vision integrates robust socio-economic development with lucrative investment opportunities. Under my administration, we are committed to creating a stable, transparent, and ethical investment environment. We welcome partners who share our values, those with financial strength, technical excellence, and a dedication to environmental and community integrity."

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, the LPRA) achieved a major milestone by signing four Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) with TotalEnergies for offshore blocks LB-6, LB-11, LB-17, and LB-29. This was a significant step for Liberia's oil and gas sector, representing its first upstream agreements in over a decade and a major foreign investment. Other 2025 achievements include the introduction of a new hybrid licensing process to attract investment and a role in advancing Beneficial Ownership transparency reforms.

Additionally, the authority worked with Watson Farley & Williams to create an innovative hybrid licensing process. This new system was designed to improve on previous failed bid rounds and address issues like uncertainty for both states and companies, while incorporating environmental and governance best practices.

The company also played a key role in Liberia's progress in beneficial ownership transparency reforms. The authority was recognized for its leadership in establishing a permanent, self-sustaining mechanism to guarantee the continuity of this transparency, which aims to combat corruption.

In a bid to bolster Investor confidence, the authority's contracts with TotalEnergies were highlighted as a sign of increased investor confidence, driven by the LPRA's transparent and rules-based approach. The agreements demonstrated that Liberia could attract a world-class operator with deepwater expertise and strong financial capacity.

These achievements also paved the way for future capacity building and local content development in Liberia's oil sector. The authority is focused on ensuring these contracts lead to job creation, skill-building, and other opportunities for Liberians.

2025 LOW: During the year, the authority faced missteps including the lack of transparency and incomplete financial reporting related to new oil contracts, and failure to submit necessary financial documents for legislative review. These issues highlighted a lack of accountability and transparency in the sector, raising concerns among lawmakers and civil society organizations about potential corruption and unfavorable terms in new oil deals.

The authority also came under fire from lawmakers and civil society groups who questioned the transparency of the negotiations and the financial capacity of the awarded companies. The Legislature's Joint Committee on Hydrocarbon, Investment and Concession, Judiciary, and Contracts and Monopolies requested more time to review eight new oil contracts signed with TotalEnergies and Oranto Petroleum, indicating a need for more thorough scrutiny before ratification. Despite a new petroleum law mandating transparency and accountability, the sector continued to face challenges such as opacity, contract renegotiations, and allegations of political interference, undermining public trust.

The ongoing uncertainty and issues with the oil sector contributed to weakened investor confidence, despite renewed interest in offshore bid rounds. Critics pointed to these missteps as missed revenue opportunities, raising concerns that Liberia may not be benefiting fairly from its natural resources. Thus, the lack of transparency and accountability in the oil sector has created an environment ripe for corruption, with concerns that officials may be engaging in illegal or unethical practices.

As a result, the Senate is heightening its oversight of the country's petroleum sector, demanding full disclosure from foreign oil companies Oranto Petroleum and TotalEnergies amid concerns over transparency, contract compliance, and protection of national interests. The call, led by Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe, Jr., Chairman of the Senate Joint Committee on Energy and Hydrocarbon, underscores growing public pressure for accountability in Liberia's natural resource governance.

In a strongly worded letter to Madam Marilyn T. Logan, Director General of the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA), Senator Snowe stressed the need for exhaustive due diligence as lawmakers examine current and proposed Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs). "The committee's review process is not an event but takes on different forms," Senator Snowe wrote. The Senate is demanding documentation on the operational history and credibility of the companies, including performance data from Equatorial Guinea, Venezuela, and other jurisdictions where Oranto and TotalEnergies have operated.

Oranto Petroleum, a Nigerian-owned firm and one of Africa's largest privately held exploration entities, has often faced skepticism within civil society and global energy circles. Lawmakers now seek confirmation of Oranto's claim of operating producing assets in Equatorial Guinea, requesting the specific name of the producing block, date of discovery, Oranto's equity share, and whether the company holds an operating or participating interest.

GRADE: C+

2026 OUTLOOK: In the coming year, the LPRA is expected to focus on reviving exploration through new contracts, but faces immediate challenges with inconsistent financial reporting and optimistic revenue projections by state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

LIBERIA PETROLEUM REFINING COMPANY (LPRC)

MANAGING DIRECTOR, AMOS TWEH

THE LOWDOWN: The state-owned company responsible for importing, storing, and distributing petroleum products to ensure the nation's energy needs are met, functions include the physical handling of products, managing the country's main storage terminal, and ensuring the security, availability, and affordability of petroleum for the Liberian market. The LPRC also oversees the importation and distribution of petroleum products through a regulatory arm that monitors compliance and market dynamics.

The year under review marked a period of transformational growth and institutional renewal for the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC). Under the guidance of Managing Director Amos B. Tweh and his Executive Management Team, the LPRC strengthened operational governance, expanded national storage capacity, enhanced fiscal discipline, and introduced long-term energy security reforms. These accomplishments reflect a renewed culture of accountability, efficiency, integrity, and innovation. They also demonstrate LPRC's commitment to modernizing Liberia's downstream petroleum sector, safeguarding strategic infrastructure, and building a more reliable, transparent, and competitive national petroleum system that serves both economic development priorities and public interest.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, the entity completed a State-of-the-Art Petroleum Testing Laboratory, constructed and completed one of the most modern petroleum quality testing facilities in Liberia, equipped with full international testing capabilities for PMS, AGO, Jet-A1, HFO, bitumen, and lubricants.

The LPRC also eliminated the historic dependency of sending petroleum samples abroad for quality verification and strengthened national quality control standards and positioned LPRC for future ISO 17025 accreditation.

Additionally, the corporation sponsored three employees for specialized laboratory and petroleum chemistry certification training in Côte d'Ivoire to elevate staff competency in advanced petroleum testing and international laboratory management.

The LPRC also completed a new 4,488,000-gallon PMS storage tank, representing the largest tank investment in over a decade and increased LPRC's national storage share from 29% to 34%, while total national storage capacity grew from 173,590 MT to 186,390 MT as well as the national strategic fuel reserves and reduced reliance on private terminal infrastructure.

The management team also developed a detailed financing plan and engineering designs for two additional mixed-product storage tanks (AGO & PMS), with a combined capacity of 15,000-20,000 MT and established a medium-term strategic priority for LPRC to achieve a minimum of 50% control of Liberia's total national storage capacity, improving long-term energy security and supporting competitive pricing.

During the year, the management was able to address a lingering USD 3.7 million missing product liability inherited from previous administrations and secured a Board-approved settlement agreement vetted by the Ministry of Justice to ensure legality and public accountability.

The company also paid USD 566,340 toward settlement obligations and submitted names of implicated individuals to the Ministry of Justice for further investigation and initiated disciplined monthly loan repayments of USD 268,000 (plus interest) for laboratory construction and storage tank expansion financing.

More than USD 3.7 million was paid toward capital loan, retention, and interest charges in October as the company looked to restore financial credibility by prioritizing debt servicing and avoiding accumulation of arrears.

Consistent with the Senate's recommendation, reinforced by a Presidential mandate, USD 0.09 -- representing 26% of LPRC's USD 0.35 storage fee -- was designated as LPRC's direct contribution to the National Budget.

In the same vein, management implemented a transparent mechanism for the USD 0.09 petroleum levy, with structured collection and reporting to Government and proposed Joint LRA-LPRC collection at private terminals to reduce revenue leakage and protect county-level development financing.

Much of the policies implemented during the course of the year under review, contributed to improved accountability, strengthened reconciliation procedures, reduced historical product loss risks, ensured operational discipline, and protected key terminal infrastructure integrity.

The LPRC management was keen to strengthen fiscal control systems, documentation requirements, claims management, procurement compliance, and storage reconciliation audits and for the first time in 40 years, LPRC resumed direct importation of refined petroleum products.

This resulted in an increased competition for price stabilization in domestic markets and reduced historical dependency on private importers and enhanced national petroleum sovereignty.

Also, during the year, the LPRC successfully transitioned from United States GAAP to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) leading to enhanced financial transparency, asset classification, depreciation tracking, and performance reporting and a more harmonized financial policies with international best practice and investor expectations.

The entity demonstrated fiscal discipline by addressing inherited liabilities rather than allowing them to conceal operational weaknesses, earning recognition and commendation from the President, Legislature of the Republic of Liberia for transparency and institutional leadership.

Overall, the year was a historic milestone in the modernization journey of the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company. Through targeted infrastructure investments, financial discipline, direct importation reforms, and strengthened governance, LPRC built a sustainable foundation for operational excellence and national fuel security.

Going forward into 2026, the Company is strategically positioned to:

Commission major infrastructure investments, including the petroleum laboratory and new storage tank

2025 LOW: During the year under review, the LPRC faced some missteps, including contempt charges from the House of Representatives for failing to honor invitations, allegations of corruption from the opposition party regarding secret fuel import deals, and a shutdown of Srimex terminals over unpaid taxes

Additionally, the LPRC was involved in a legal case where its security officers were convicted for a fuel theft scheme, and the company's actions surrounding terminal fee and storage price reductions triggered a legislative investigation.

The company came under fire during the year from a group of dismissed employees who petition the Supreme Court for a ruling on their case, which had been pending for years. Similarly, the opposition CDC accused the LPRC of engaging in secret petroleum importation deals to enrich members of the ruling party and fund political activities.

The LPRC's decision to reduce terminal and storage fees, following a presidential directive, sparked a legislative investigation into the company's actions.

GRADE: B+

2026 OUTLOOK: With the oil and gas landscape expected to enter a decisive turning point in the coming year, will the LPRC continue the upward projection point?

LIBERIA WATER & SEWER CORPORATION

MANAGING DIRECTOR, MO ALI

THE LOWDOWN: The government entity responsible for the management, development, and provision of safe and reliable water and sewerage services across Liberia, spent a portion of the year constructing, installing, and maintaining water and sewerage facilities, operating transmission and distribution networks, and managing sales and supply.

During the year under review, MD Mo Ali sought to address challenges like aging infrastructure and limited access to clean water while working to modernize infrastructure, improve service delivery in Monrovia, and focus on customer-centered operations. Since assuming the position, Ali initiated reforms and projects, such as infrastructure overhauls and the development of water systems in communities, and has engaged with partners like the Africa Water Facility to secure support for Liberia's water and sanitation services.

The LWSC is still grappling with the aftermath of infrastructures ruined by civil war, leading to a lack of access to clean, running water, with many people relying on contaminated sources. This has been worsened by poor sanitation, pollution from various activities, and the growing impact of climate change, which causes more frequent floods and droughts. This situation contributes to a high rate of waterborne diseases and strains the nation's health and development.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, the LWSC focused on customer connections, infrastructure upgrades, and strategic planning. Key achievements include plans to connect 3,500 customers, commissioning the rehabilitated New Georgia Booster Station and 11 water kiosks, launching a $156 million strategic plan for 2025-2029, and repairing the main transmission pipeline after a rupture.

The entity also worked during the year connect 3,500 new customers with 2,500 funded by the World Bank and 1,000 by the government. Also, during the year, the LWSC installed some 2,221 new postpaid meters to improve management and billing accuracy, contributing to the customer base.

During the year, the LWSC launched a Service Delivery Charter, committed to providing 12 hours of clean water daily, resolving complaints within seven days, and conducted quarterly customer satisfaction surveys.

The corporation also introduced digital payment systems to make accessing water services easier and more efficient. In New Georgia, a booster station was rehabilitated and 11 water kiosks were commissioned, improving water supply in District 13.

Additionally, a main transmission pipeline was repaired after ruptures that disrupted water supply. In Bopolu County, construction began on a mini groundwater supply facility in Bopolu City and in Voinjama station, new hand-dug wells and culvert were installed, expanding water supply.

Also, the Caldwell Booster Station was restored as part of ongoing upgrades.

Strategic planning and the LWSC launched a $156 million strategic plan for 2025-2029 to improve service delivery and align with the government's ARREST Agenda. This plan aims to increase household water connections, double sewer connections, improve revenue collection efficiency, and reduce reliance on government subsidies. The entity also held a workshop to validate the strategic plan, ensuring stakeholder input was incorporated before its formal adoption. The LWSC also announced a temporary 50% waiver on outstanding water bills following the pipeline rupture.

2025 LOW: During the year under review, the LWSC faced missteps including

local community complaints about a new mini-water supply system in Bopolu City and allegations of unpaid bills from industrial clients like the G5 Bottling Company. Managing Director Mo Ali countered these issues by stating the Bopolu system was not fully operational and attributed shortages to the dry season, while asserting that LWSC is ending past informal payment arrangements and is enforcing its official tariff.

Despite being dedicated in February, residents in Bopolu City reported that the water system was only providing water for 30 minutes to an hour daily, causing severe shortages. During the year, the LWSC was forced to clarify that a new project to connect 2,500 new households in Montserrado County was not a free water initiative and that beneficiaries must pay for the service.

GRADE: B-

2026 OUTLOOK: The LWSC's implementation of its ambitious 2025-2029 Strategic Plan will be closely eyed in the coming year with several ongoing infrastructure projects aimed at expanding access to clean water and improving sanitation services across Liberia.

LIBERIA MARITIME AUTHORITY

COMMISSIONER, NETO ZARZAR LIGHE

THE LOWDOWN: The authority works with the Liberia International Shipping Registry to regulate, control, and promote Liberia's maritime sector. This includes the managing of its world-leading ship registry, enforcing international safety/environmental laws, overseeing domestic shipping, and developing national maritime policies for economic growth, security, and sustainability, acting as a global leader in maritime administration and compliance.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, LiMA achieved some major international recognition by securing a prestigious Category 'A' seat on the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council, reinforcing its global maritime leadership and policy influence, alongside fulfilling IMO financial obligations and active participation in key committees.

A Category 'A' seat places Liberia among world-leading maritime nations shaping global policy for 2026-2027, highlighting compliance, security, and environmental commitment.

Domestically, LiMA hosted the successful AAMA Conference, launched reforms like a new risk framework, dedicated a regional maritime university dormitory, fostered new international partnerships (e.g., with Oman, Shanghai Maritime Uni), and celebrated internal wins, showcasing strong governance, regulatory compliance, and commitment to maritime education and sustainability.

LiMA also made timely payment of 2025 IMO dues and active engagement in committees (MEPC, MSC) strengthened its credibility.

The authority also signed an MoU with Oman for knowledge sharing and training, and discussed collaboration with Shanghai Maritime University on smart shipping and education.

LiMA also fulfilled a pledge by dedicating the "SS World Peace" dormitory at the Regional Maritime University (RMU) to support West African maritime students and approved operational plans, risk management frameworks, and training policies to improve internal processes.

Commissioner/CEO Lighe actively represented Liberia in global discussions on digitalization, safety, and sustainability as he sought to strengthen Liberia's role in global maritime governance and policy, promoting safe, secure, and environmentally responsible shipping. These achievements underscore LiMA's unified leadership and commitment to elevating Liberia's maritime profile internationally in 2025.

During the year under review, the Authority issued several new regulations and directives, such as updated LRIT requirements, new rules for infrastructure projects, and a strict deadline for wreck removal, which could be perceived as causing disruptions by those who are not in compliance. The Authority has also launched new initiatives and reforms to strengthen its regulatory framework, often addressing perceived weaknesses in the past.

2025 LOW: During the year under review, a strict deadline was set for the removal of wrecks in Liberian waters. Wrecks not removed are normally considered abandoned, and the authority will proceed with removal while seeking to recover all associated costs from the responsible parties.

Early in the year, a technical Letter 2025-03 was issued to address new requirements for ship maneuverability testing, including updates to maneuvering booklets and pilot cards, especially when certain shaft and engine power limitations are in effect.

Ethanol poisoning: Marine Advisory 23/2025 was issued to guide shipowners and operators on preventing and responding to ethanol poisoning, reinforcing safety protocols, and complying with regulations.

Also, during the year, new mandatory requirements were introduced for LRIT conformance tests, which must be conducted exclusively through the online portal of the Liberian Administration's Authorized Testing ASP. Additionally, prior written approval from LiMA is now required for all seagoing vessel construction, platforms, docks, or any other marine-related infrastructure projects, with penalties for non-compliance.

GRADE: A-

2026 OUTLOOK: For the coming year, LiMA is expected to improve search and rescue capabilities, developing a stronger security framework, and building human capital through education, while also addressing concerns about the FY2026 revenue targets.

NATIONAL PORT AUTHORITY (NPA)

MANAGING DIRECTOR, SEKOU A.M DUKULY

THE LOWDOWN:

Established by an Act of the National Legislature in 1967 and amended in 1970, the National Port Authority (NPA) serves as Liberia's state-owned corporation responsible for managing, planning, and developing all public ports. Its network comprises four key facilities: the Freeport of Monrovia, the Port of Buchanan, the Port of Greenville, and the Port of Harper.

The Freeport of Monrovia--by far the largest of the four--features a harbor protected by two rock breakwaters measuring approximately 2,300 and 2,200 meters, enclosing about 300 hectares of sheltered water.

The year opened with the NPA confronting deep-seated operational and infrastructural challenges. Years of aging facilities, outdated procedures, and prolonged underinvestment had left the port system strained and increasingly inefficient. At the Freeport, daytime-only vessel movements significantly constrained operations, fueling congestion, slowing cargo clearance, and driving up shipping costs.

This restricted operating window further eroded carrier confidence and reduced predictability for importers and exporters. Compounding the situation, the Authority's fleet of marine assets had deteriorated, with limited capacity and reliability forcing reliance on external support for essential activities--an arrangement that weakened national control over critical maritime operations.

Conditions across the other ports painted a similar picture. Buchanan lacked functional night-lighting systems, Greenville continued to suffer from declining infrastructure, and Monrovia's overcrowded yards highlighted an urgent need for expanded storage and improved traffic management.

Collectively, these challenges made clear that the port system was no longer hindered by minor inefficiencies but by structural deficiencies requiring not patchwork fixes, but a comprehensive and strategic overhaul.

2025 HIGH: As the ARREST Agenda moved into full implementation, the National Port Authority (NPA) posted a series of landmark achievements that significantly strengthened its operational capacity, governance framework, and regional standing.

In partnership with APM Terminals Liberia (APMT) and the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), the NPA inaugurated 24-hour vessel navigation at the Freeport of Monrovia -- the first time since the post-war period that the port can operate around the clock. The upgrade was accompanied by the commissioning of modern marine and cargo-handling assets, including a pilot boat, patrol boat, tugboats, reach stackers, and container handlers funded through APMT's investment. Officials say the development will sharply reduce vessel turnaround time, ease congestion, improve efficiency, and expand Liberia's trade and logistics capacity.

Additional corridors were activated as LMC and BMC began pilot operations, helping divert pressure from the Freeport. The fleet was further strengthened with new tugboats, pilot boats, operational vehicles for southeastern ports, and an emergency ambulance, which enhanced safety and reduced reliance on external support. Infrastructure renewal advanced with Buchanan restoring nighttime lighting, Greenville initiating phased reconstruction, and the Freeport undertaking detailed assessments to guide a broader modernization drive.

The NPA also unveiled a US$550 million five-year strategic plan (2025-2030) focused on infrastructure modernization, governance and institutional reform, operational efficiency enhancements, and financial diversification. A major component of the plan is the development of inland terminals aimed at expanding Liberia's logistics network beyond its seaports and strengthening potential trade links with Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Côte d'Ivoire.

In a major governance reform, the NPA established the Port State Coordination Department, mandated to enforce maritime safety standards, oversee hazardous shipments, and ensure compliance with international regulations. The year also saw strengthened ISPS Code implementation, joint security exercises with the U.S. Coast Guard, and the introduction of an oil-spill response strategy, supported by the establishment of an EPA office inside the Freeport.

Liberia further regained regional prominence by hosting the PMAWCA Harbor Masters and Port Security Officers Conference, joining the EU-funded SCOPE Africa Program, and securing a strategic master-planning partnership with Tanger Med. These engagements reopened investment channels and elevated Liberia's profile in global maritime circles.

Human-capital development made historic strides as Liberians received advanced overseas training, culminating in the certification of the country's first Liberian Marine Pilot and first Liberian Tugboat Captain. On the commercial front, renegotiated agreements improved revenue fairness, strengthened local content expectations, and coincided with the first full review of the APM Terminals concession in 14 years.

Collectively, these achievements marked a decisive turnaround from the year's earlier operational lows. The RESET Agenda delivered not just incremental improvements but a systemic transformation that repositioned Liberia's port sector for long-term competitiveness. Operational upgrades restored predictability and speed, new equipment boosted national capability, governance reforms reinforced investor confidence, and high-profile regional engagements signaled Liberia's renewed credibility in the maritime arena.

Human-capital gains pointed toward stronger institutional sustainability, while contract reforms reflected a more assertive regulatory posture. The 2025 gains therefore represent not simply recovery, but a structural repositioning that lays the foundation for a modern, resilient, and globally competitive port system.

2025 LOW: The year saw major labor dispute at APM Terminals Liberia, operator of the Freeport of Monrovia. The conflict erupted after a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between dockworkers and their employers was challenged by APM Terminals, which argued it had been excluded from the negotiations.

The dispute highlighted long-standing tensions over working conditions, wages, reduced working hours (from 12 to 10), and job assignments. These disagreements triggered delays and go-slow actions by dockworkers, disrupting port throughput and undermining operational consistency at the Freeport.

NPA management also disclosed that the Authority's workforce had grown unsustainably--from approximately 583 in early 2018 to more than 2,000 (including contractors) by early 2024. This overstaffing created a heavy financial strain, with staff-related expenses reportedly consuming nearly 70% of gross revenue. Such high overheads limit the NPA's ability to reinvest in infrastructure, maintenance, and modernization--an obstacle to long-term sustainability and efficiency.

During the year, the Legislature passed a landmark law ending the NPA's 70-year monopoly over port management, transferring authority to newly created autonomous port boards and a national regulatory body. While the reform is intended to decentralize and modernize port governance, the transition presents risks: fragmented management, inconsistent standards among ports, weakened oversight, and financial vulnerabilities for smaller ports.

For the NPA, losing its monopoly introduces uncertainties about its future mandate, funding base, and institutional identity--challenges that could affect ongoing operations and reform efforts.

Operational disruptions further marked the year. Under the year in review, a trucking and logistics breakdown halted container movements at the Freeport, forcing the NPA to waive storage fees after days of clearance delays. Meanwhile, ports in Buchanan, Greenville, and Harper remained underdeveloped--constrained by aging infrastructure, inadequate equipment, poor warehousing, and inefficient logistics. Years of resource concentration in Monrovia have left regional ports poorly positioned to attract investment or handle modern shipping demands.

Importers and business groups also raised concerns about rising port-related fees--from handling charges and storage costs to demurrage--imposed through both APM Terminals and NPA structures. These costs, they argued, have contributed to higher import prices and driven up the cost of food and essential commodities. Reports of inconsistent procedures, gaps in regulatory oversight of shipping lines, and instances of extra or foreign-currency-denominated fees further intensified public frustration and triggered government scrutiny.

The combined challenges of labor unrest, financial strain, governance transition, operational breakdowns, and rising costs underscored one core reality: human-resource vulnerabilities, fragmented oversight, and delayed modernization continue to constrain Liberia's port system. Without sustained reforms and investment, the country risks losing competitiveness in a region where reliability, efficiency, and modern capacity are the defining standards of maritime trade.

On the personal front, NPA Managing Director Mr. Sekou Dukuly became entangled in a high-profile dispute with Chinese businessman Yang Dan, who accused him of unlawfully seizing control of their multimillion-dollar mineral water enterprise and misappropriating more than US$3 million meant for joint ventures.

The allegations sent shockwaves through Liberia's business and political circles, renewing concerns about transparency, governance, and the treatment of foreign investors.

Mr. Yang described what he called "a calculated abuse of power," claiming he was forcibly locked out of his own company. He alleged that police officers, acting under Mr. Dukuly's influence, physically removed him from the factory premises.

Yang says he invested more than US$2.55 million in a mineral water bottling plant and an additional US$1 million in a mining venture that never materialized. He further alleged that a significant portion of these funds was diverted to Mr. Dukuly's personal use, including luxury purchases and private property renovations.

Mr. Dukuly is reportedly under police investigation for alleged fraud and criminal deception. Attempts to obtain comment from the NPA Managing Director and the Liberia National Police were unsuccessful as of press time.

Yang's legal team argues that the NPA boss used his public office to intimidate and marginalize their client, undermining due process despite an active court case over ownership and control of the company.

The dispute also reportedly turned violent. In May 2025, Mr. Yang was allegedly assaulted in Monrovia--an attack his lawyers believe is tied to the business feud. Police have not confirmed any arrests.

Business leaders warn that the case could have a chilling effect on investor confidence. They noted that when senior public officials are accused of leveraging state power to seize private assets, it erodes Liberia's credibility as a safe destination for investment. They added that allegations of fraud and intimidation within a key national institution like the NPA risk undermining public trust if left unaddressed.

However, an investigation by the Liberia National Police's Financial Crime Investigation Division (FCID) later cleared Mr. Dukuly of all criminal allegations made by Yang. The FCID concluded that the matter was a commercial partnership dispute--not a criminal case--and therefore recommended no prosecution.

Despite the police findings, economists and civil society groups said the controversy highlights long-standing weaknesses in Liberia's governance and regulatory environment and underscores the urgent need for stronger investor protections and institutional oversight.

GRADE: B+

2026 LOOKOUT: Looking ahead, the progress recorded sets the stage for a year focused on consolidating gains and expanding the impact of reforms. The shift to 24-hour operations opens the way for further efficiency gains through digital traffic management tools, modern scheduling systems, and improved coordination among terminals. Will management build on these gains to improve the port management in the years ahead?

NATIONAL INVESTMENT COMMISSION (NIC)

CHAIR, JEFF BLIBO

THE LOWDOWN: The NIC functions as the Liberia's main agency to promote, attract, facilitate, and retain quality investments, aiming to drive economic growth by showcasing opportunities, streamlining processes, offering investor support (like incentives), and fostering local linkages, all while managing concessions and promoting policies for a better business climate.

The NIC also oversees the implementation of Liberia's 2010 Investment Act and leads the negotiations of investment contracts and concessions through an ad hoc Inter-Ministerial Concession Committee (IMCC).

The US investment climate report for 2025 notes that infrastructure remains an especially glaring need, and there are opportunities with electricity generation, airport infrastructure, and transportation, particularly roads and bridges. This is where the lead promotion agency for investment comes in.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, the NIC focused on attracting significant energy and infrastructure investments (like the $500M TGI project), engaging international partners (US, India, Korea, Turkey), advancing digital governance, removing investment incentive moratoriums, and streamlining processes under President Boakai's ARREST Agenda, despite ongoing infrastructure challenges. Key progress included signing major agreements (Ivanhoe Liberia), developing investment documents, and fostering public-private collaboration, signaling renewed investor confidence.

Among some of the key investment proposals for the year, the NIC secured a $500M proposal from Tarpeh Global Initiative (TGI) for a U.S.-led hybrid gas/hydrogen power plant and welcomed the African Infrastructure Investment Limited (AIIL) to register and invest in infrastructure.

The NIC also engaged the Korean firm, Make Group to explore opportunities in infrastructure, real estate, energy, and healthcare.

Additionally, the NIC established cooperation with the SME Chamber of India to link Indian SMEs to Liberian opportunities and participated in missions to engage Turkish investors, supported by the World Bank.

The entity also facilitated the investment process from introduction to execution and strengthened South-South cooperation and diversifying investor base.

2025 LOW: During the year under review, the NIC faced scrutiny due to persistent issues highlighted in the US State Department's Investment Climate Report, primarily widespread corruption, weak rule of law, inadequate infrastructure (power, roads), and political cronyism deterring investors who report being asked for bribes to meet officials. While the NIC acknowledges challenges and commits to reforms, key missteps involve bureaucratic inefficiencies, inconsistent policies, lack of transparency, and failure to deliver on community promises from concessions, creating an environment where short-term graft often overshadows long-term growth.

Much of the NIC's work appears to be compounded by reports of corruption & bribery as investors face demands for bribes to meet officials, and government decisions often favor cronies over investment climate needs, according to the US Department of State.

GRADE: C+

2026 OUTLOOK: The NIC will be keen to focus on economic diversification via MSMEs, infrastructure (roads, energy) using new revenue (like TotalEnergies bonus), and boosting investor confidence, though challenges remain with high recurrent spending and capacity gaps in revenue systems, with initial signs of progress in international partnerships and budget transparency, according to late-2025 reports.

NATIONAL INSURANCE CORPORATION

ABDULLAH S. SWARAY, ACTING MANAGING DIRECTOR

THE LOWDOWN: NICOL provides various commercial insurance products like vehicle, fire, marine, and health/life coverage, aiming to support the local economy and offer alternatives to foreign insurers, while also fulfilling the government roles in risk management and asset protection, though its direct competition with private firms.

The entity was in a state of uncertainty for most, if not all year, starting in May when President Boakai suspended Mr. Nortu Jappah as Managing Director and Mr. Joseph Sando Momolu, Chairman of NICOL's Board of Directors, over allegations of financial improprieties and failures in board oversight.

The suspension, which took immediate effect, follows Preliminary investigations into NICOL's operations and governance. According to a statement from the Executive Mansion, the measure is aimed at preserving the integrity of the institution and ensuring that public resources are managed effectively and responsibly.

President Boakai simultaneously ordered a comprehensive systems audit of NICOL. The audit is expected to uncover the extent of any financial mismanagement and recommend reforms to strengthen governance structures within the institution. In the interim, Mr. Abdullah S. Swaray, NICOL's Deputy Managing Director for Administration, was appointed to serve as Acting Managing Director. Additionally, Mr. Ansumanah Jallah, currently serving as the Board Co-Chair for Finance and Audits, was designated to act as Board Chairman.

NICOL has historically struggled with operational issues, having been dormant for years and cut off from the national budget at one point. It has been criticized by lawmakers for failing to enforce a legal mandate requiring private insurance companies operating in the country to cede 10% of their premiums to NICOL, instead relying on government funding. Concerns have also been raised about whether the corporation meets Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) operating standards. These issues collectively point to a corporation facing significant challenges in accountability, transparency, and operational integrity, prompting high-level government and anti-corruption scrutiny.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, NICOL launched a pilot digital health insurance program for vulnerable citizens in partnership with the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) and the National Identification Registry (NIR). The entity also played a role in the ECOWAS Brown Card General Assembly held in Liberia, where it addressed prompt claims settlement for international motor claims and discussed the digital transformation of motor insurance.

The pilot is expected to provide coverage to 5,000 vulnerable Liberians, including persons with disabilities, unemployed women and youth, and unsupported pregnant women and children involved in street trading.

NICOL also engaged in discussions on the digital transformation of motor insurance, looking at case studies from other West African countries to reduce fraud and accelerate claim handling.

2025 LOW: During the year under review, NICOL faced several significant issues, primarily centered on allegations of financial impropriety, corruption, governance crises, and internal power struggles. These issues have led to government intervention and ongoing investigations by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

Among the many missteps during the year, NICOL's Acting Managing Director, Abdullah S. Swaray, was accused of secretly adding "ghost employees" to the payroll who allegedly never reported to work but received salaries. He is also accused of hiring four new employees in violation of an explicit board-imposed moratorium on recruitment, leading to a formal warning letter from the board. Swaray has denied the allegations, stating the hires were made through standard procedures to fill vacancies from retirements or deaths.

Additionally, a significant internal dispute and power struggle between NICOL's management and its Board of Directors ensued when the board expressed concerns over breaches of corporate governance and an abuse of executive power. The situation highlights long-standing governance challenges common in Liberian state-owned enterprises.

As a result of the many mishaps from NICOL during the year, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) is actively investigating alleged financial malpractices at NICOL. In October 2025, several key financial officials (CFO, Comptroller, Account Clerk) were brought in for questioning after failing to produce key financial documents requested by the commission.

The LACC has questioned several officials from NICOL in connection with alleged financial malpractice. Those questioned during the year include: Mr. Dweh Thomas Bedell, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Prince T. Freeman, Account Clerk; and Mrs. Charlotte Y. D. Kpanah, Comptroller. Despite an earlier invitation, the officials failed to submit the required financial records within the two-week period granted by the Commission.

Following repeated follow-ups and continued noncompliance, the LACC took lawful measures to ensure their cooperation and presence to aid the investigation.

The Commission emphasizes that the invitation and subsequent actions are consistent with standard investigative procedures. They are intended to provide the officials with the opportunity to clarify their roles and submit relevant information critical to the case under review.

Also, during the year, the Joint Committee on Transport and Claims & Petitions of the House of Representatives expressed concern over the failure of NICOL to collect ten percent (10%) from insurance companies operating in the country, as required by law.

Section 17 (a) of the People Redemption Council Decree #18, states in pertinent part that every registered insurer or agency or broker or intermediary shall in respect of every insurance policy issued or renewed or replaced by it on or after the 1st day of November, 1982 cede to the National Insurance Corporation of Liberia an amount equal to ten percent (10%) of the sum insured in the policy, and shall accordingly pay forth with to the Corporation in respect of any such policy an amount equal to ten percent (10%), as the case may be of the premium received by the insurer in respect of the policy. Lawmakers described the situation as a disservice on the part of NICOL, noting that, instead of enforcing the collection of these statutory fees, NICOL continues to rely on government salaries for its operations.

GRADE: F

2026 OUTLOOK: Will 2026 be the year tthe dormancy ends?

LIBERIA CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY

ERNEST G. HUGHES, MANAGING DIRECTOR

THE LOWDOWN: The LCAA is responsible for providing enhanced quality in service and productivity by providing innovative technical regulatory supervision geared towards the promotion of a safe civil aviation sector as well as place high-value in fostering teamwork, training and continuous improvement in the level of professionalism commensurate with ICAO's standards.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, the LCAA achieved a major milestone by regaining its voting rights at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Assembly. Key accomplishments also include forming strategic partnerships, such as a significant agreement with South Korea's Make Holdings Corporation for aviation modernization and a Memorandum of Cooperation with Saudi Arabia to enhance safety, training, and infrastructure. The LCAA also hosted the 42nd ICAO Assembly and finalized requirements for Ethiopian Airlines to begin operations in November 2024.

Also, during the year, the LCAA regained ICAO voting rights after settling outstanding financial obligations, allowing the country to participate in decision-making processes for global aviation standards.

The LCAA engineered strategic partnerships in a bid to modernize Liberia's aviation sector, which includes a plan to introduce a fleet of five aircraft and upgrade key airports like Roberts International Airport (RIA).

Additionally, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed to improve aviation safety, security, training, and infrastructure, with Saudi Arabia pledging support and access to funding for safety concerns.

The LCAA also installed a new 5th generation instrument landing system at the Roberts International Airport to improve landing safety, especially in low visibility conditions and also finalized requirements for Ethiopian Airlines to begin operations in late November 2024.

During the year, the LCAA participated in the 26th anniversary commemoration of the Yamoussoukro Decision, reaffirming its commitment to the Single Africa Air Transport Market and also hosted the 14th Air Navigation Conference.

2025 LOW: During the year under review, the LCAA faced missteps including significant airport safety and security shortcomings identified in audits, leading to a temporary suspension of flights at the RIA due to a runway incident, and a breach of the travel ordinance by sending too many employees to a conference. The U.S. Embassy warned travelers that safety and security capabilities remained below international standards despite some recent steps to address issues.

In May, a private jet incident on May 29, 2025, was initially attributed to poor runway conditions, leading to a temporary flight suspension. The Airport Authority later clarified it was a mechanical issue with the aircraft's tire, not the runway, though this came after the suspension and public speculation.

The delay in publicizing official statements regarding the May 29th incident led to public speculation and criticism about the LCAA's transparency.

Audits at RIA revealed significant shortcomings in safety, security, and operational standards that have not been fully resolved, according to the U.S. Embassy.

Resource gaps: There are severe resource gaps affecting safety, such as only having two functional fire trucks when four are needed, and a critical navigation system (DVOR) requiring $5.4 million in repairs.

Also, during the year, the LCAA dispatched six employees to an international conference in Canada, which was three times the number permitted by the Government of Liberia's Revised Travel Ordinance.

Government engagement: Speaker Koon engaged with the LCAA and the Airport Authority, emphasizing the need to meet international standards and promising legislative support for the 2026 budget to address critical infrastructure needs.

Modernization efforts: The LCAA and other bodies are working on modernizing RIA's infrastructure, including replacing navigation equipment to meet international safety standards, despite the challenges posed by resource gaps.

GRADE: C

2026 OUTLOOK: Focus in the new year is expected to lay emphasis on prioritizing aviation safety, modernizing infrastructure, and achieving international compliance with the support of the Liberian government and international partners like the ICAO and BAGASOO.

ROBERTS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

J STANLEY NYUMAH, MANAGING DIRECTOR

THE LOWDOWN: The sole international airport in Liberia continue to encounter multiple issues and a change at the top did very little to address lingering and nagging issues plaguing the troubled airport management.

New MD, J. Stanley Nyumah, Sr., a member of ruling Unity Party added salt to a wounded institution upon assuming command of the RIA. Prior to his appointment, Nyumah was a major critic, rebuking the entity's leadership while questioning the party's silence amid allegations of corruption and political discrimination.

Nyumah, a public administration lecturer and long-time Unity Party stalwart, had criticized the RIA Board for what he alleged was a cover-up, claiming they moved quickly to protect their own rather than pursue a transparent investigation.

According to him, political loyalty has become the key qualification for key RIA positions. He went on to name several top RIA officials he claimed were affiliated with opposition parties ~ particularly the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) and the Alternative National Congress (ANC) ~ while accusing the airport of relegating qualified Unity Party members to janitorial positions.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, the RIA launched an Airport Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to attract business and the arrival of new 5th generation instrument landing equipment to enhance landing safety. Management also launched its first SEZ at RIA, allocating 200 acres for light manufacturing, shipping, and aviation services businesses.

The RIA also established partnership with South Korea's MAKE group in a bid to introduce five commercial aircraft for domestic routes and executive charters, aiming to boost domestic air travel.

Working along with the Ministry of Public Works, management expanded and reconstructed the RAIA highway, creating wider lanes and improving safety for traffic between the airport and Monrovia.

The airport through the Liberia Airport Authority secured technical and financial support from the Turkish government for the revitalization of RIA, aligning with the government's goal to modernize the airport.

2025 LOW: During the year under review, the RIA faced significant operational and safety "missteps," primarily linked to long-standing infrastructure neglect and safety standard shortcomings.

In May, a private jet carrying President Joseph Boakai experienced a tire burst and landing gear malfunction upon landing, causing it to stop on the runway and suspend all flights temporarily. Initial reports and an internal statement from the airport authority indicated the incident may have been caused by the poor state of the runway, specifically potholes.

In October 2025, the Director General of the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) appealed to the House Speaker for urgent intervention because critical navigation systems were not working properly. This issue was a key factor in Liberia failing an international aviation audit in 2022, a situation that had not been resolved by late 2025.

The airport continues to experienced power disruptions, which have been a recurring issue in recent years. A prior incident in 2022 even caused a Brussels Airlines flight to abort landing and return to Freetown due to a power outage leaving the control tower incommunicado.

Beyond the presidential incident, an Ethiopian Airlines flight aborted its landing in February 2025 due to thick smoke from farm fires burning near the airport, highlighting environmental hazards and a lack of proper fire management protocols.

In March, the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia issued an alert in March 2025, noting that recent audits revealed significant shortcomings in airport safety, security, and operational standards which remained largely unaddressed at that time.

These events underscore a recurring pattern of underfunding and failure to prioritize essential infrastructure, a misstep noted by various local commentators. In response, the Turkish government sent an accident response team to assess the airport's infrastructure needs after the presidential incident, and the Liberian government and LAA vowed to take action to address the issues and meet international standards.

GRADE: F

2026 OUTLOOK: With the RIA, there's always a season of what if? The fact of the matter remains that significant challenges linger in fully resolving safety gaps, meaning travelers should still be prepared for potential delays.

NATIONAL SOCIAL SECURITY AND WELFARE CORPORATION

MANAGING DIRECTOR, DEWITT VONBALMOOS

THE LOWDOWN: The National Social Security and Welfare Corporation was established by an Act of the National Legislature on July 10, 1975. Funded by contributions made by employees in both the public and private sectors, the Corporation currently administers two out of three social security schemes it has a mandate to administer. The employment Injury Scheme (EIS), which provides benefits in cash or kind to workers under the scheme who sustain injury arising out of commuting accident, industrial accident or who contract occupational disease and the National Pension Scheme (NPS) which provides cash benefits to worker under the scheme in events of old age (60 or above), invalidity or death. In case of death of the insured worker, the cash benefit is paid to survival(s) of the deceased worker.

The National Social Security and Welfare Corporation promotes awareness about its programs and activities through workshops and media outreach and ensures that both employees and employers understand their rights, benefits and obligations under the current operational schemes.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, NASSCORP achieved a number of milestones, cardinal among which is deploying a high-speed direct internet connection via star link between their regional offices located in various counties headquarters and the head office on 24th street, Monrovia. This internet connectivity now enables claims and other relevant data from across the country to be submitted to the head office live in record time. This has significantly enhanced the biometric identity and direct bank transfer systems for beneficiaries of the corporation. To enhance transparency and accountability, the corporation is issuing statements to employees alerting them about contributions received from their employers on their behalf.

The Corporation also, celebrated its 50th Anniversary during which the Director General announced the setting and execution of a new minimum monthly benefit flow for retirees at US$50.00.

Towards the end of the year, the institution's Director General gained global recognition by the International Social Security Association (ISSA) as he was elected and confirmed Chairman of the Technical Commission on Contribution Collection, Fraud and Compliance.

2025 LOW: During the year under review, NASSCORP faced unnecessary distractions generated by misinterpreted General Auditing Commission (GAC) audit report on its operations.

According to the report, the Auditor-General issued NASSCORP an UNQUALIFIED AUDIT OPINION, meaning a "clean and credible financial performance, not wrongdoing". But some journalist and members of the public who didn't understand the meaning of the audit term "unqualified opinion" misconstrued it as wrongdoing and erroneously ran with that, thus creating unnecessary distractions and dampening of the Corporation's public image. In one interview Director General Dewitt von Ballmoos remarked that the misinterpretation of the Auditor General's audit opinion about the Corporation's operations did cause the corporation a huge harm.

GRADE: A -

2026 OUTLOOK: In the coming year, NAASCORP is expected to focus on infrastructure development, pension sector reform, and addressing financial mismanagement identified in recent audits. Key initiatives include a major hotel project in Ganta, expanding the pension system beyond the formal sector, and implementing reforms to improve accountability and financial practices based on General Auditing Commission (GAC) recommendations.

LIBERIA TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER/MANAGING DIRECTOR, J. RICHARDSON NDORBOR

THE LOWDOWN: LIBTELCO functions as Liberia's national operator, providing a range of services including mobile (4G LTE), internet, fixed-line telephone, fax, and radio services. It also offers IT solutions such as data center services, web and app development, and aims to improve quality and affordability for all Liberians. Beyond its commercial activities, LTC engages in corporate social responsibility through education and community volunteerism.

During the course of the year under review, LIBTELCO, along with the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) suspended the contract with Telecom International Alliance (TIA) accusing TIA of fraud. This comes as the government is also trying to address regulatory violations by operators, including the imposition of fines for rule-breaking.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, LIBTELCO made some achievements, including a major roaming agreement with Gambia and Sierra Leone as well as the completion of the first Digital Village, and a collaborative push to develop the national ICT policy and digital strategy. The LTA also planned to introduce a third GSM company and work with social media platforms to create opportunities for local content creators.

In the landmark deal, Liberia, Gambia, and Sierra Leone signed a memorandum of understanding to slash roaming costs, allowing citizens to use mobile services at local rates when traveling between the countries.

2025 LOW: During the year under review, LIBTELCO and its regulatory body, the LTA, faced several significant missteps and challenges, primarily related to alleged corruption, financial underperformance, poor service quality, and governance issues.

The government a controversial International Traffic Monitoring Services Contract between the LTA and Telecom International Alliance (TIA) in November 2025. This action followed damning audit and investigation reports from the General Auditing Commission (GAC) and the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), which uncovered evidence of fraud and serious irregularities in the contract's award and execution.

The entity was engulfed in a major labor dispute amid cries of poor working conditions. In October, LTC employees protested over delayed salary payments, salary reductions, and poor working conditions, disrupting operations at the company's headquarters.

LIBTELCO also endured criticism from within as the Chairperson-Designate, Clarence Massaquoi, described the state-owned LTC as "undercapitalized" and a "liability" that lacked the necessary capital to compete effectively with private operators. He proposed public-private partnerships or new investors to revive its competitiveness.

GRADE: F

2026 OUTLOOK: Will LIBTELCO finally reached its potential in the new year and emerge into a competitive entity in the West Africa subregion?

LIBERIA TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUTHORITY

ACTING MANAGING DIRECTOR, CLARENCE MASSAQUOI

THE LOWDOWN: The regulatory body for Liberia's telecom sector, responsible for licensing and managing spectrum, enforcing regulations, promoting competition, protecting consumers, and advising the government on policy, had a rather difficult year.

During the year under review, acting Chairperson, Mr. Clarence Massaquoi, called for urgent reforms to the sector -- including the introduction of a third telecom operator to break the longstanding duopoly held by MTN and Orange. Although this has been tried in the past, with very little success during the ill-fated NOVOTEL venture, critics remain skeptical. Massaquoi however appeared convinced about the possibilities as he addressed the Senate Committee on Telecommunications, laying bare the challenges faced by Liberian consumers while highlighting a near-monopoly situation he says leaves users with limited choices and potentially high costs for mobile services, although in a small market like Liberia.

For the past year, the regulator faced even more pressing challenges with its revenue projections considered overly ambitious and its future contributions uncertain. Nevertheless, the regulators seemed focused on implementing reforms to increase revenue and improve service, but faces skepticism due to a history of declining revenue, requiring strategic investment and collaboration to improve its financial outlook. The agency's performance is a key factor in the government's ability to meet its overall FY2026 budget targets.

A visit from Sara L. Horner, Political and Economic Counselor at the U.S. Embassy, offered what is possible. Horner spoke with LTA commissioners about the need to strengthening U.S. telecom investment in Liberia.

This coming a year after the LTA granted Starlink a provisional one-year license to operate in Liberia. Horner praised Liberia's investment climate and pledged to advocate for Liberia with U.S. stakeholders, noting that supporting American companies is key to deepening bilateral commercial ties.

The Commissioners highlighted new regulatory steps allowing Starlink to operate as a nationwide retailer, a move expected to expand access to Starlink kits through electronics and telecom outlets across the country. LTA technicians explained that the ongoing licensing review aims to modernize Liberia's telecom framework--attracting both global players like Amazon and Leo Satellite, as well as smaller entrants. The reforms are designed to boost competition, lower consumer barriers, and extend broadband coverage to underserved areas.

2025 HIGH: During the year under review, the LTA made progress in expanding digital access and promoting a competitive telecom environment through several key achievements. Notable accomplishments include issuing its first insurance VAS aggregator licenses, which created opportunities for local entrepreneurs, and restoring service to rural base stations. The LTA also signed a regional free-roaming agreement with Sierra Leone and The Gambia and began implementing a partnership to install internet in public schools.

The regulator also initiated a program to rehabilitate and maintain rural base stations that were previously inactive, beginning in Bomi, Gbarpolu, and Grand Cape Mount counties and also partnered with Starlink to install internet in public schools. Additionally, the LTA cooperated with the Ministry of Education's IRISE project to provide modern internet kits and a one-year data subscription to schools in remote areas.

The entity signed a Regional free-roaming agreement with regulators from Sierra Leone and The Gambia to eliminate cross-border roaming charges and enhance regional communication, aligning with ECOWAS regulations and unveiled the first-ever licenses for insurance Value-Added Services (VAS) aggregators to encourage innovation and provide more services to consumers.

The LTA also started public consultations on two new regulations to ensure transparent and non-discriminatory access to Mobile Network Operator (MNO) platforms. This includes plans to delegate control of Short Codes, allowing the LTA to assign them to customers.

Also, during the year, the regulators officially launched a three-day Cybersecurity Conference, bringing together government officials, industry leaders, and telecommunications stakeholders under the theme "Secure Our World." The event was graced by His Excellency Joseph Nyumah Boakai and other key figures in Liberia's digital and technology sectors.

2025 LOW: The LTA came under fire during the year under review amid reports that commissioners were being paid US$10,000 a month. Addressing the chatters, Chairman Massaquoi dismissed the reports as false and misleading and clarified that the actual net salary of an LTA commissioner stands at approximately US$4,800 after taxes and statutory deductions. "There is no commissioner at the LTA who makes US$10,000," he stated emphatically. "That figure being circulated is inaccurate, and we welcome anyone who wants to fact-check these numbers to do so," he told state-broadcaster, LBS. Mr. Massaquoi also clarified commissioners receive about 200 gallons of fuel per month, which he valued between US$800 and US$900--far less than the US$3,600 figure being peddled in the public.

The LTA Chair also addressed the matter of transportation benefits, noting that all commissioners currently use their personal vehicles and are paid a taxable transportation allowance. However, he disclosed that the Authority is in the process of reviewing a policy that would give commissioners the option of either receiving a transportation allowance or using an official vehicle, but not both. He said the value of any official vehicle would be capped at US$45,000.

During the year, LTA was also faced allegations of financial irregularities, corruption, and failure to meet performance targets. A major scandal involved the suspension of the LTA contract with Telecom International Africa (TIA) over concerns of financial mismanagement and security implications. Additionally, an audit revealed significant overpayments and a lack of proper contracting and procurement procedures for major projects like the new headquarters.

The LTA publicly acknowledged underperforming against its revenue contribution goals for FY2025, impacting the national budget.

There were also concerns that financial statements for FY2024 and FY2025 were not provided, hindering performance evaluation.

GRADE: F

2026 OUTLOOK: Is the Liberian market big enough for a third player in the two-horse race cellular market?

LIBERIA'S PUBLIC PROCUREMENT AND CONCESSIONS COMMISSION (PPCC)

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, BODGER SCOTT JOHNSON

THE LOWDOWN: After Liberia's long civil conflict, a 2003 needs-assessment by the government together with the United Nations and the World Bank revealed serious weaknesses in the country's public procurement and concessions practices: procurement was inefficient, lacked transparency, accountability was limited, and public funds often didn't yield "value for money." To respond, reform was planned in two phases: Interim measures under transitional administration (interim procurement policies/procedures and concession guidelines) and comprehensive law to institutionalize procurement and concessions under a permanent body.

Following several processes, the PPCC was established. The Act gave PPCC broad powers: to regulate, monitor, and supervise all public procurement and concession activities in Liberia; ensure procurement is conducted fairly, transparently, competitively, and provides value for public funds. The law came into effect when Liberia's elected government took office on January 16, 2006.

Under the year in review, Liberia marked the 20th anniversary of PPCC. Government and development-partners commended PPCC as a "pillar of integrity" and a central institution for good governance, public accountability, and transparent resource management. Achievements cited include: the establishment of a functional complaints and review mechanism, professionalization of procurement staff, government-wide adoption of procurement regulations, expansion of oversight, and the launch of e-GP for digital procurement. According to supporters, PPCC's reforms have helped reduce waste and corruption and improved public confidence in government spending -- thereby enhancing Liberia's viability for investors and supporting national development agendas. However, it has not been void of criticisms and lapses. The PPCC often lacks adequate funds, which hampers its ability to operate effectively: "limited and delayed receipt of funding, inadequate staffing levels, faulty equipment and inadequate logistics, mobility support and forensic tools" make it hard to do monitoring, audits, outreach and enforcement.

In addition, here is a shortage of sufficiently trained and experienced procurement specialists to evaluate high-value or complex contracts -- making risk assessment and oversight difficult. Historically, PPCC lacked a centralized, computerized monitoring system -- making it difficult to collect, analyze and disseminate national procurement statistics and monitor compliance across all procuring entities.

Frequent arbitrary reassignments or removal of trained procurement staff by heads of procuring entities hampers continuity, undermines institutional memory, and leads to capacity loss.

PPCC's independence has been questioned in several instances. Under the year in review, PPC Executive Director Bodger Scott Johnson came under heavy criticism when joined a government delegation to China -- raising concerns of conflict of interest and breach of procurement-law independence.

Insiders say even when PPCC objects or raises concerns over procurement decisions, political or institutional pressure may lead to disregard of those objections -- weakening the rule of law in procurement. This undermines both public trust and the deterrent value of oversight.

2025 HIGH: In 2025, the PPCC delivered significant reforms, most notably the launch and phased rollout of the Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) system. The digital platform connected multiple Ministries, Agencies and Commissions (MACs) and more than 400 businesses, marking a major push toward transparency, efficiency, and reduced corruption in public spending. The year underscored Liberia's commitment to modernizing governance through digital transformation.

Under the year in review, the PPCC launched the-GP System Rollout. The platform successfully integrated six pilot government entities, shifting nearly all of their procurement processes online. This transition sharply reduced paperwork, minimized human interference, and strengthened audit trails.

The platform made instant impact when over 400 businesses registered and participated in procurement activities through it, with additional vendors expected to join as the rollout expands.

The system provided real-time access to procurement information, including contract data and awards. By October 2025, 138 contracts were published and 92 contracts--valued at more than US$29 million--were awarded through the e-GP platform.

In the area of capacity building and awareness, the PPCC conducted extensive trainings for government procurement officers and businesses, including joint workshops with the Liberian Business Association (LIBA), to promote effective use of the digital system.

In addition, the Commission launched its 2025-2029 Strategic Plan, outlining priorities for governance, inclusivity, institutional capacity strengthening, communication, and nationwide digital adoption.

It also received a Performance Excellence Award from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. for its leadership in procurement reform and its demonstrated commitment to transparency and accountability.

2025 LOW: In 2025, the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) came under intense public scrutiny over a series of procurement controversies, most notably the contentious "yellow machines" deal. The episode raised concerns about conflicts of interest, sidelining of procurement rules, and weakened institutional independence--undermining confidence in Liberia's procurement oversight system.

The most damaging scandal involved the government's planned procurement of heavy-duty equipment--popularly referred to as the "yellow machines." Key concerns included conflict of Interest Allegations. The PPCC Executive Director Bodger Scott Johnson joined Vice President Jeremiah Koung's delegation to China to evaluate manufacturers of the machinery. Critics argued this violated the PPCC's independence, as its role is strictly to regulate and enforce procurement rules--not participate in government-led procurement assessments.

According to investigations, the procurement process leaned toward Restricted Bidding or even sole-sourcing, sidestepping the competitive bidding procedures mandated by the Public Procurement and Concessions Act (PPCA)--especially for a project of this magnitude.

Despite repeated promises, the government did not publish procurement documents needed to prove compliance with the PPCA. This fueled speculation that the PPCC's involvement was either limited or compromised, and that the entire process was not transparent.

Analysts and procurement experts argued that the PPCC failed to enforce its regulatory mandate during the yellow machines process. Even under emergency or urgent circumstances, the PPCA provides clear procedures--but critics said those were ignored. They fear that such actions could set a dangerous precedent, encouraging future administrations to bypass procurement laws with little consequence.

Beyond the yellow machines' controversy, the action of the PPCC's questioned the Commission's independence. Observers said the PPCC acted less like an independent watchdog and more like a participant in procurement activities it should have been monitoring.

Anti-graft advocates urged the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) and other watchdogs to probe possible violations of procurement statutes, warning of a growing pattern of weakened fiscal discipline within the government.

The events of 2025 left the PPCC battling a crisis of credibility. Allegations of conflicted participation, non-adherence to bidding rules, and opaque decision-making processes called into question the Commission's ability to uphold transparency and accountability--core pillars of Liberia's procurement framework.

GRADE: C

2026 OUTLOOK: The Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) of Liberia's 2026 outlook focuses on implementing its 2025-2029 Strategic Plan, which aims to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability in public spending. This plan aligns with the national ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

LIBERIA'S FORESTRY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (FDA)

MANAGING DIRECTOR, RUDOLPH J. MERAB SR.

THE LOWDOWN: The Forestry Development Authority (FDA) was created by an Act of the Legislature on December 20, 1976, as a semi-autonomous public corporation with a clear mandate: to sustainably manage, regulate, and conserve Liberia's forest resources for the social, economic, and environmental benefit of current and future generations. From its earliest years, the FDA has struggled with deep-rooted governance and administrative weaknesses. These structural flaws reached their peak during Liberia's civil conflict (1989-2003), when the country's forests--particularly its rich timber reserves--were exploited to fuel the war. Timber exports became synonymous with conflict financing, earning international condemnation and sanctions. After the war, Liberia, with strong support from bilateral partners and global conservation organizations, implemented sweeping reforms. These included new forestry laws, the establishment of community forestry programs, improved monitoring mechanisms, and increased civil society participation.

Despite these gains, chronic systemic issues have persisted. The FDA continues to struggle with corruption and rent-seeking behavior, conflict of interest allegations, weak enforcement and regulatory oversight, poor transparency in concession management and ension with forest-dependent communities. Multiple leadership teams have entered the FDA promising reforms, but most have exited under clouds of controversy. Issues such as illegal logging permits, unauthorized concessions, and manipulation of forest inventories have repeatedly triggered investigations and international concern.

The FDA's present leadership, headed by Managing Director Rudolph Merab, has attracted significant public criticism. Key concerns include alleged lack of adequate qualifications and technical expertise. inflated data reporting, including forest-cover figures that required presidential review, failure to properly supervise commercial and community forestry operations, community neglect and breaches of benefit-sharing commitments and controversial issuance of logging permits, some allegedly illegal or irregular.

These issues have reinforced perceptions that the FDA remains trapped in a cycle of mismanagement, despite Liberia's dependence on forestry for revenue, community livelihoods, climate commitments, and biodiversity conservation.

With nearly half of Liberia's landmass covered by forest, including some of West Africa's last primary rainforests, the FDA plays a central role in national development. Yet ongoing governance failures threaten community trust, international forest conservation partnerships. revenue generation from legal commercial forestry, climate financing opportunities and iberia's global environmental reputation.

Stakeholders argue that without strong reforms--particularly around transparency, accountability, and technical capacity--the FDA risks undermining Liberia's economic potential and environmental obligations.

2025 HIGH: The Forestry Development Authority (FDA) in 2025 focused on strengthening data integrity, empowering communities, and modernizing forest management systems. Key achievements included President Joseph Boakai's directive for a comprehensive review of Liberia's forest data to resolve longstanding discrepancies and ensure transparent, evidence-based policymaking.

As part of its governance reforms, the FDA convened the National Forest Forum 2025, which brought together stakeholders to advance accountability, sustainable forest management, and a sector-wide action plan. The Authority also launched a new "Roadmap for Pursuing Alternative Options for Liberia's Forest Benefits," introducing payment-for-stewardship programs that reward communities for protecting forests, including refraining from farming and mining in sensitive areas.

Community empowerment was further strengthened through the delivery of approved Community Forest Management Plans (CFMPs), improvements in local governance structures, and the expansion of sustainable value chains benefiting women and youth, such as honey production and crafts.

Capacity building and modernization also marked the year under review. The FDA signed a significant agreement with the FAO to implement a National Forestry Inventory that will establish baseline data on flora, biomass, and carbon stocks while enhancing national technical capacity. The Authority also launched a public information portal and expanded gender inclusion through targeted staff training.

International cooperation increased notably, with progress on the Liberia-EU Voluntary Partnership Agreement (VPA) and strengthened partnerships with the UNDP, FAO, and other global partners.

Under its new leadership, the FDA is positioning Liberia's forest sector as a model of integrity and sustainability--balancing conservation with economic development and ensuring that communities benefit directly from forest resources, in line with President Boakai's ARREST Agenda.

2025 LOW: In 2025, the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) came under intense scrutiny for a series of governance failures, credibility issues, and allegations of mismanagement. Despite the Boakai administration's stated commitment to reforms, the sector was hampered by weak oversight, unreliable data, and leadership controversies that raised concerns about transparency, accountability, and the long-term direction of forest governance.

President Boakai ordered an urgent review of glaring inconsistencies in national forest data, particularly a sudden and unexplained jump in Liberia's forest cover from 4.3 million to 6.6 million hectares--an increase of 2.3 million hectares. The directive, delivered through Dr. Augustine Konneh, Senior Adviser to the President, at the opening of the National Forest Forum 2025, emphasized that Liberia's forestry sector must "return to truth, integrity, and transparency." The President stressed that credible data is essential for policymaking, sustainable management, and building trust with international partners.

The FDA also faced widespread allegations of nepotism under its current management. Critics claim the institution has been flooded with staff hired based on family ties, friendships, and kinship networks rather than merit--conditions that have crippled operational efficiency. Documents seen by FrontPage Africa point to irregular personnel decisions and a pattern of favoritism that has further eroded internal capacity.

The agency came under criticism for failing to properly oversee forest operations and for neglecting affected communities during compliance inspections. Former workers staged protests over unpaid benefits, signaling deeper labor and governance challenges. Evidence also emerged of the FDA, under Managing Director Rudolph Merab, permitting questionable timber exports and granting approvals that violated sustainability standards and legal procedures.

The appointment of Rudolph Merab as Managing Director intensified sector-wide concerns. Environmental advocates argue that his selection violates statutory requirements mandating that the managing director possess professional qualifications in forest management. Merab's history further fueled controversy. During Liberia's civil wars, he co-owned the Liberia Wood Management Corporation, a logging company accused by war crimes prosecutors of channeling weapons and support to Sierra Leonean rebel forces allied with former President Charles Taylor--who was later convicted of war crimes in 2012.

Since the early 1990s, Merab has led the Liberia Timber Association, a pro-logging lobby group. In this role, he has consistently opposed conservation agreements with foreign partners requiring Liberia to preserve sections of its rainforest in exchange for financial support.

Mining interests expanding into protected areas, such as the Kwa Forest, and disputes between the FDA and local communities over logging concessions underscored persistent challenges in balancing economic development and conservation obligations. These tensions exposed continuing weaknesses in enforcement, community engagement, and the FDA's ability to implement national reform priorities.

The controversies of 2025 revealed deep-seated structural problems within the FDA--ranging from data integrity and mismanagement to political interference and resistance to reform--posing serious obstacles to the Boakai administration's goal of rebuilding Liberia's forest sector on principles of integrity, accountability, and sustainable development.

GRADE: F

2026 OUTLOOK: The Forestry Development Authority (FDA) of Liberia's 2026 outlook is focused on sustainable forest management, conservation, and the development of community-based forestry initiatives. These efforts are integrated into the government's broader "ARREST" national development agenda and are supported by significant international partnerships.

NATIONAL ROAD FUND OFFICE OF LIBERIA (NRF)

MANGER, MADAM JOSETA NEUFVILLE-WENTO

THE LOWDOWN: The National Road Fund of Liberia exists for a singular and vital purpose to mobilize, safeguard, and allocate resources solely for the maintenance, rehabilitation, and improvement of Liberia's road network. By ensuring consistent and predictable financing for the sector, the Fund serves as the backbone of national mobility, economic expansion, regional integration, and social connectivity. Its role is not simply financial but strategic, guaranteeing that road development remains insulated from budgetary pressures and aligned with long-term national priorities.

2025 HIGH: The standout achievement for the National Road Fund in 2025 was the significant surge in project financing and technical management. The Fund provided financial support for fifty-four road and road-related contracts, covering rehabilitation, routine maintenance, and urgent emergency works. Rehabilitation dominated the portfolio, reflecting a commitment to improving national corridors that have suffered years of decline. The Ministry of Public Works remained the primary origin of these projects with additional contributions from the Ministry of Transport, demonstrating a more coordinated national approach to infrastructure planning.

Institutionally, the pace of technical reviews and validations also intensified. Sixty nine payment requests were processed, each undergoing scrutiny aimed at ensuring compliance with engineering standards and contractual obligations. The identification of technically deficient submissions indicated an oversight system that is both active and uncompromising. Seventeen surveillance inspections, combined with specialized visits to critical infrastructure such as the Axle Load Weigh Bridge, reinforced an operational culture grounded in transparency and field-based verification.

Among the most visible achievements was the Nationwide Project Tour, a two-phase assessment mission that covered fifty-nine project sites across the country. This tour went beyond field inspections by serving as an opportunity to evaluate impact, document progress, engage communities, and strengthen the database used for contract management. For many rural communities, the presence of the Fund and its partners reflected an increasing national commitment to ensuring that road investments translate into real improvements in daily life.

The scale of output recorded in 2025 was equally noteworthy. From January to October the Fund financed works covering more than nine hundred fifty-six kilometers of roads. Rehabilitation alone accounted for the majority of this total, with routine maintenance providing continuous upkeep on key corridors and emergency works addressing urgent structural failures. The Fund's role extended beyond road surfaces to include bridges, solar streetlights, traffic lights, safety signage, and extensive drainage cleaning, demonstrating an understanding that road safety and durability depend on a broader set of complementary investments.

The internal strengthening of the Fund was another highlight of the year. Updated inspection tools, ongoing staff development through trainings and international conferences, and steady progress on a comprehensive monitoring and evaluation framework moved the institution closer to modernized road-sector governance. The Programs Department added to this progress by driving a successful internship initiative, supporting community-based road maintenance efforts, and collaborating on the first national road inventory survey in years.

Perhaps the clearest indicator of institutional maturity was the rise in revenue. From eighteen million dollars in 2023 to more than thirty-one million dollars in 2024, the upward trajectory continued in 2025 with collections surpassing twenty-eight million dollars by October. The operationalization of the Axle Load Program, the updated application of the fuel levy, and reforms in drivers' license collections contributed to projections of nearly thirty-four million dollars by year-end. This revenue stability lays the groundwork for long-term sustainability in the road sector.

Taken together, the achievements of 2025 show an institution transitioning from foundational development to strategic expansion. The Fund's growing technical capacity and improved oversight signal a more disciplined approach to road financing. These improvements translate directly into national gains, particularly for rural farmers who rely heavily on passable roads to access markets, and for traders whose transportation costs remain sensitive to road conditions. Market accessibility, social service delivery, and local commerce all benefit from the increased functionality of the road network.

Transparency has also emerged as a defining feature of the Fund's operational culture. The Nationwide Tour, extensive documentation, and open engagement with communities build public trust and counter decades of skepticism associated with road financing. The job creation impact from community-based road maintenance aligns infrastructure spending with livelihoods, reinforcing the social value of the Fund. The revenue improvements mark a critical shift toward domestic self-reliance, signaling a future where Liberia can fund more of its infrastructure needs without depending solely on external borrowing.

2025 LOW: Despite these milestones the year presented challenges that underscored the complexities of managing a rapidly expanding portfolio. One of the most visible concerns was the imbalance between contracts initiated and contracts completed. Out of the large portfolio, only four contracts reached completion and one was terminated, highlighting the delays that continue to undermine the speed and predictability of project implementation. These delays may be linked to inadequate contractor capacity, procurement inefficiencies, or operational bottlenecks within partner institutions.

Technical reviews further revealed gaps in contractor performance. The identification of multiple deficient submissions illustrated that some contractors still struggle to meet required standards, whether in documentation, engineering quality, or adherence to specifications. This creates a risk of prolonged timelines, cost escalations, and potential deterioration of work quality if corrective oversight is not consistently enforced.

The need for reviving or amending several existing contracts showed that the contract administration system is still in a strengthening phase. Contract amendments often reflect changing scopes, incomplete preliminary surveys, unforeseen road conditions, or performance shortfalls, all of which reduce predictability and can strain available resources.

Another significant weakness lies in the Fund's operational dependence on partner institutions, particularly the Ministry of Public Works. While this partnership is essential, any inefficiencies within these institutions can directly affect the Fund's delivery schedule. This creates a structural vulnerability that could hamper the Fund's long-term ability to operate smoothly.

On the revenue side the gains achieved in 2025 still rely on collection systems that are relatively new and potentially fragile. Enforcement consistency at weighbridges, efficiency at ports of entry, and coordinated compliance efforts all determine whether these revenue streams will remain stable. Without strong institutional backing and operational discipline, revenue gains could stagnate or decline.

GRADE: B+

2026 OUTLOOK: As Liberia enters 2026 the National Road Fund stands at a pivotal moment. Rising revenue collections provide an encouraging foundation for increased investment in maintenance and rehabilitation. If projections hold, 2026 could become the year when the Fund begins to pursue multi-year financing strategies capable of tackling the country's most persistent infrastructure deficits.

The anticipated completion of the Monitoring and Evaluation framework will transform the government's ability to track performance, diagnose delays, and measure long-term outcomes. The database improvements initiated during the Nationwide Tour will help guide future decision-making and strengthen planning accuracy.

Community-based maintenance programs are likely to expand, providing employment while preserving road functionality. The enforcement of axle load regulations is expected to intensify, especially as overweight vehicles continue to pose threats to road durability. Stronger enforcement will not only protect the network but also help sustain revenue flows.

The Fund's international engagement is expected to deepen following its participation in transportation conferences and regional road maintenance associations. These partnerships open pathways for technical cooperation, peer learning, and regional harmonization of standards, all of which contribute to building a more resilient national road system.

Ultimately the success of 2026 will depend on whether the Fund can resolve the shortcomings revealed in 2025. Improving project completion rates, tightening contract supervision, accelerating procurement, and strengthening revenue systems will determine whether the institution can consolidate its gains. If these challenges are addressed with strategic focus, the National Road Fund is well positioned to emerge as one of Liberia's most reliable and transformative public institutions.

Rural Renewable Energy Year in Review Analysis

2025 LOW

The year 2025 exposed several shortcomings within the Rural Renewable Energy sector, with widespread criticism directed at delays in project implementation and limited coverage across rural counties. Many communities continued to experience prolonged power outages due to malfunctioning solar systems, poorly maintained mini grids, and the lack of technical teams to respond to breakdowns.

This inconsistency undermined the reliability of existing energy installations and raised concerns about the sustainability of rural electrification efforts. Funding shortages remained a major challenge as several donor supported projects stalled due to budgetary constraints and administrative delays. Rural community leaders expressed frustration over the slow pace of expansion of solar mini grids and the unfulfilled promise of extending renewable power systems to remote areas that still remain completely off the grid. Some projects that were announced in late 2024 failed to take off in 2025, contributing to public disappointment and weakening trust in the sector's leadership.

The sector also struggled with weak monitoring and accountability mechanisms. Reports surfaced about equipment being damaged due to lack of maintenance and inadequate technical oversight. In some regions community installed solar systems operated far below their intended capacity because there was no structured maintenance program, leading to rapid deterioration of expensive equipment.

The combination of stalled projects, limited expansion, maintenance failures, and budgetary constraints contributed to a perception of stagnation in the sector. Many citizens questioned whether rural renewable energy initiatives were being implemented in a strategic and sustainable manner capable of transforming rural livelihoods.

The challenges witnessed in 2025 pointed directly to systemic weaknesses that have long affected the rural energy landscape. The reliance on external funding continues to leave the sector vulnerable whenever global or donor priorities shift. Weak community engagement and lack of local technical capacity highlighted the need for stronger training programs that empower rural residents to manage and sustain installed systems.

The inability to rapidly respond to breakdowns also underscored the urgent need for a coordinated maintenance strategy with clear lines of responsibility.

Additionally, the slow start of key projects revealed gaps in planning and execution at institutional levels. Without a more predictable funding framework and stronger inter agency collaboration, rural renewable energy goals risk falling further behind. The issues seen in 2025 therefore represent deeper structural challenges that require serious reforms rather than temporary interventions.

2025 HIGH

Despite the difficulties, 2025 also saw several achievements within the Rural Renewable Energy sector which provided hope for improved performance in the years ahead. A number of rural communities gained access to solar power through newly installed mini grids that restored confidence in the sector's capacity to deliver tangible results.

These new systems helped power clinics, schools, water pumps, and small businesses, resulting in improved health service delivery and economic activity.

New partnerships between government agencies, international donors, and private sector actors helped re energize certain stalled projects. Technical teams were deployed to repair non functional solar installations in at least a handful of hard to reach districts, bringing renewed light to communities that had spent months without electricity.

The sector also recorded progress in training programs aimed at building local technician capacity. Young people from different counties received hands on skills training allowing them to diagnose and repair solar equipment, maintain battery banks, and manage mini grids more effectively. This approach laid the foundation for a community centered model of energy sustainability.

Government commitments to expand rural electrification and integrate more renewable solutions into national planning frameworks added further momentum. Public statements from sector leaders emphasized a renewed focus on transparency, accountability, and practical energy solutions for underserved areas.

The progress made in 2025 demonstrated that despite structural challenges, the Rural Renewable Energy sector retains strong potential when planning, funding, and implementation align effectively. The installation and repair of solar mini grids showed that targeted investments can produce immediate benefits for health, education, and small business operations. The training initiatives signaled a shift toward sustainability, recognizing that long term functionality depends on empowering local technicians rather than relying solely on external experts.

Partnerships forged in 2025 also strengthened the foundation for future growth, as collaborative frameworks between government, donors, and communities allow for more efficient project delivery. The year's achievements showed that when resources are properly allocated and oversight is strengthened, rural renewable energy can significantly improve quality of life for rural residents.

2026 LOOK OUT

As the country enters 2026, expectations for the Rural Renewable Energy sector are high. Stakeholders anticipate a stronger push toward expanding rural mini grids, restoring malfunctioning systems, and increasing the overall reliability of the energy supply in remote areas. There is growing demand for a clear national roadmap that outlines how renewable energy will be scaled up and integrated into rural development programs.

Communities are hoping for the completion of long delayed projects and the introduction of more flexible financing models that allow local businesses and households to tap into renewable energy solutions. There is also anticipation of more investment in solar powered agricultural tools, cold storage facilities, and irrigation systems, which would support food production and economic stability.

With new leadership in some energy-related institutions and renewed political attention to rural development, 2026 is expected to focus heavily on accountability, project delivery, and measurable improvements. The emphasis on training additional rural technicians is likely to continue and could significantly reduce the rate of system failures across communities.

GRADE: C

THE LIBERIA AGRICULTURE COMMODITY REGULATORY AUTHORITY (LACRA)

DIRECTOR GENERAL, DAN T. SARYEE, (INTERIM)

THE LOWDOWN: The Liberia Agriculture Commodity Regulatory Authority, widely known as LACRA, entered 2025 as one of the most closely watched regulatory institutions in the country. Created by the government to regulate, standardize, certify, and monitor Liberia's agricultural commodities, especially those destined for export markets, LACRA carries the responsibility of curbing smuggling, safeguarding public revenue, enforcing commodity quality standards, and ensuring that Liberia's agricultural trade aligns with international requirements.

This mandate places the agency at the heart of national economic stability, meaning that any shift in its performance can directly affect farmer livelihoods, government income, and the credibility of the agriculture sector as a whole.

The year opened with what many observers described as one of the most promising phases in the institution's history. Structures that had long appeared fragile or disorganized suddenly began showing signs of renewed discipline, stronger coordination, and improved operational clarity. These changes were widely attributed to the leadership of Christopher D. Sankolo, whose rapid rise and equally swift removal became one of Liberia's most discussed governance stories of 2025.

Sankolo's early-year approach did not materialize in isolation. It was the continuation of reforms launched in 2023 and expanded throughout 2024. As he entered 2025, Sankolo focused on strengthening LACRA's authority over commodity flows, tightening controls at the Freeport of Monrovia where smuggling had historically been rampant, improving licensing and certification systems, and enforcing rigorous procurement and record-keeping practices.

Staff members described a management style grounded in consistent supervision, clear directives, and a commitment to dismantling smuggling networks that had long undermined national revenue.

Reports from within LACRA pointed to a cultural shift characterized by transparency, structured workflows, and a renewed sense of purpose among employees. Record management improved, daily operations became more orderly, and communication inside the institution strengthened. These internal changes were reflected in the performance of the agency. Export volumes jumped from 2,660 metric tons in 2023 to 33,730 metric tons in 2024, a dramatic increase that shifted the expectations of donors and commodity stakeholders. The agency projected 44,000 metric tons for 2025 and had already secured more than half of its annual budget by midyear, maintaining over one million dollars in its accounts. Such achievements prompted President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to name Sankolo the Best Performing Public Servant of 2024, signaling official recognition of the agency's renewed progress.

Sankolo also pursued institutional development efforts in Gbarnga, where he conducted surveys of LACRA-owned land and held peaceful negotiations with families occupying portions of it, aiming to pave the way for long-term infrastructure expansion. His approach emphasized not only direct monitoring but also administrative openness, with licensing records, export statistics, and financial documents shared more freely within the institution to reduce opportunities for illicit practices.

Despite this momentum, the promising start to the year took an abrupt turn. On June 26, 2025, just a week after receiving national praise, Sankolo was suspended by President Boakai for alleged financial impropriety. The decision shocked staff members and stakeholders who believed the agency was on the verge of a record-setting year. This moment became the defining low down of 2025, illustrating how quickly institutional progress can be disrupted and how vulnerable public-sector reforms remain to political shifts.

2025 HIGH: With Sankolo's suspension, LACRA entered what many insiders described as the 2025 High School phase, a common Liberian expression used to indicate an unexpected next chapter in unfolding events. This period began with the appointment of Dan T. Saryee as interim head, and it marked a sudden transition from structured reform to uncertainty. Staff members reported that transparency mechanisms built under the previous leadership were being weakened, and the shift raised questions about whether progress achieved over the past two years could be sustained.

A central point of contention was the removal of the anti-smuggling task force at the Freeport, a critical frontline team that had previously blocked irregular commodity movement and ensured consistency between recorded and actual exports. Employees stated that oversight at major inspection points weakened significantly after the unit was removed. Access to documentation became more restricted, financial details were no longer openly circulated, and communication channels that had once been clear began to fracture.

Concerns also emerged about administrative practices. Staff members alleged that spending patterns began to deviate from the established budget, particularly in areas such as travel and public relations. There were also claims that unauthorized appointments were being made, contradicting the presidential directive of November 28, 2024, which explicitly limited the powers of acting heads of government institutions. These allegations intensified the sense of unease among employees who believed that institutional governance was drifting away from the standards set earlier in the year.

Further uncertainty arose when a Civil Service Agency personnel audit requested by the interim leadership produced recommendations that were ultimately not implemented. This contributed to a growing perception that LACRA was gradually losing the organizational coherence it had built between 2023 and the first half of 2025. Insiders reported increasing difficulty in accessing verified export data, raising concerns about whether the agency would meet its projected 2025 targets. Some staff members estimated that performance could fall to roughly seventy-five percent if smuggling increased and internal monitoring remained weakened.

The 2025 High therefore represented the shift from achievement to uncertainty, from institutional discipline to internal confusion, and from administrative cohesion to questions about transparency and accountability. It became clear that the agency had entered a period marked by contested decision-making, declining morale, and a reduction in the openness that had defined the earlier months of the year.

2026 LOW: As Liberia looks toward 2026, LACRA stands at a critical crossroads. Analysts note that the agency is emerging from a year characterized by both significant progress and abrupt disruption. The structural improvements made under Sankolo had positioned the institution for sustained growth, stronger enforcement, and increased export capacity. Had those reforms continued without interruption, LACRA might have approached 2026 with unprecedented momentum and institutional confidence.

Instead, allegations of weakened monitoring systems, reduced transparency, and unclear administrative direction have cast uncertainty over the agency's trajectory. Observers argue that even though many of these concerns come from internal voices, they carry weight because regulatory institutions depend heavily on trust, stability, and consistent leadership. Once these elements erode, institutional effectiveness is compromised, and public confidence begins to weaken.

GRADE: F

2026 OUTLOOK: The national conversation now focuses on whether LACRA can restore transparency, rebuild staff morale, reinforce anti-smuggling mechanisms, and reestablish internal communication and data integrity. The answers to these questions will determine whether the agency can recover from the turbulence of 2025 or whether it will continue grappling with instability in the year ahead.

LACRA's situation has evolved into a broader test case for public-sector reform in Liberia. The suspension of a high-performing official, followed by allegations of administrative uncertainty under interim leadership, has raised concerns about the resilience of government institutions in the face of political change. As 2026 approaches, LACRA remains positioned between its demonstrated potential for disciplined governance and the reality of internal disruptions that threaten the progress achieved in recent years.

Whether the agency regains stability or continues to face challenges will shape not only the future of agricultural exports but also the wider public trust in Liberia's governance architecture. The year ahead will reveal whether LACRA can rebuild its foundations or whether the turbulence of 2025 will extend into 2026, placing the agency in a continued state of uncertainty.

NATIONAL DISASTER MANAGEMENT AGENCY (NDMA)

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ANSU DULLEH

THE LOWDOWN: The year 2025 opened with rising expectations that the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) would finally deliver the kind of structured, accountable, and responsive leadership that disaster-stricken communities had long demanded. Yet beneath the surface of public assurances and official press statements, a deep stream of corruption, administrative manipulation, and financial irregularities was steadily shaping the agency's operations under Executive Director Ansu Dulleh.

The NDMA, an institution created to protect citizens in moments of crisis, instead found itself at the center of a widening scandal that exposed how relief funds, humanitarian supplies, and emergency logistics were allegedly converted into tools of personal enrichment and political maneuvering. As the year progressed, these issues evolved from internal whispers to widespread public knowledge, confirming a pattern of governance failures that rendered the agency unresponsive during some of Liberia's most severe moments of need.

The corruption that dominated the NDMA's performance in 2025 began revealing itself through inconsistent reporting, falsified achievements, and unexplained financial activities. This was most visible when the agency submitted multiple conflicting lists of accomplishments for the 2025 National Budget. Rather than present a single, verifiable record, Dulleh provided three different versions of the NDMA's supposed achievements, each one contradicting the last.

Officials familiar with the matter described this as part of a broader pattern in which reports were altered and reconfigured to mask fund diversion, fake deliveries, and relief stock that could not be accounted for. These inconsistencies were not clerical mistakes but deliberate attempts to obscure the truth about how the agency's funds and supplies were used throughout the year.

Equally troubling was the internal dismantling of accountability structures created to prevent abuse of public resources. The legally mandated roles of the two deputy directors, who were supposed to validate requests for relief materials and co-sign financial documents, were systematically bypassed. Dulleh personally removed the Deputy for Administration from the agency's bank accounts, allowing him to authorize transactions without the checks and balances required by law. Procurement processes became opaque, approval pathways were manipulated, and contracts were issued without proper documentation. Staff members reported that decisions regarding relief purchases and distribution were increasingly made behind closed doors, with only a handful of individuals aware of how funds were being spent.

These administrative breaches coincided with troubling financial discrepancies. The NDMA received over 1.4 million United States dollars for the 2024-2025 fiscal period, yet by early 2025 it remained unclear how the money had been used. Relief items were not reportedly delivered to communities affected by fires, floods, and sea erosion. Victims seeking help were told that the government had provided no resources for disaster response, even though hundreds of thousands of dollars had been allocated specifically for that purpose. Funds reportedly earmarked for emergency response and flood relief simply vanished from the agency's books. Meanwhile, Dulleh's personal earnings and benefits reportedly grew, raising further concerns that disaster funds were being siphoned into private use while citizens endured devastating losses with no support.

The crisis extended beyond cash. Relief supplies donated by foreign governments and international partners, including food, medical supplies, tarpaulins, buckets, and fuel, were diverted or went missing entirely. Items donated by the Chinese Embassy, the Saudi Government, UNICEF, Action Against Hunger, and private companies never reached intended beneficiaries. Reports inside the agency pointed to falsified waybills, ghost deliveries, missing stock entries, and inflated procurement prices. Instead of arriving in disaster-stricken communities, these supplies were allegedly sold or redirected for personal benefit or political distribution.

In a year when President Boakai suspended more than twenty senior government officials for corruption, Dulleh became one of the few embattled public figures who managed to escape suspension, despite the mounting allegations against him and despite multiple ongoing investigative processes. His ability to remain in office shocked many observers, especially as internal and external evidence continued to expose systemic wrongdoing inside the NDMA.

2025 HIGH: The corruption wave within the NDMA reached its peak in what many analysts describe as the 2025 High, a period when multiple layers of misconduct became undeniable and the agency's collapse in integrity became visible not only to internal staff but to the broader public. It was during this period that financial irregularities expanded beyond questionable bookkeeping and evolved into a full-scale administrative breakdown. Evidence gathered throughout the year showed that the NDMA's leadership had created a shadow system for financial management, one in which approved procedures were replaced by personal discretion.

Investigations uncovered that funds meant for emergency medical supplies, food distribution, and evacuation support were redirected toward nonessential purchases and unauthorized expenditures. The agency reportedly spent eighty-one thousand dollars on two second-hand buses without providing any justification or documentation regarding their condition or purpose. Large sums allocated for stationeries, maintenance, and repairs produced no visible improvements, yet were fully withdrawn from the agency's accounts. Over seventy thousand dollars was spent on stationeries alone with no traceable inventory, while one hundred fifty thousand dollars allocated for facilities repairs yielded no meaningful work, even though the NDMA building continued to suffer from severe leakages.

The misuse of fuel became another red flag. More than twenty-three thousand dollars worth of fuel could not be accounted for, with reports suggesting that unauthorized personnel routinely used government vehicles and fuel cards for personal transport. At the same time, Dorley signed contracts with temporary workers and volunteers outside official procedures, bypassing the Civil Service Agency's merit-based hiring requirements. Recruitment became a tool for political patronage rather than professional capacity building.

One of the most alarming discoveries was the disappearance of relief stock. Rice donations, cooking oil, tarpaulins, water containers, and other emergency supplies went missing in large quantities. Investigators found that stock records had been altered, falsified, or destroyed. Beneficiaries listed on delivery records could not be found, revealing the existence of ghost recipients used to justify nonexistent distributions. Items meant for families affected by storms, fires, and flooding were, in many cases, diverted for personal sale or used as political favors.

As these revelations intensified, the NDMA struggled to fulfill even its most basic responsibilities. Communities devastated by disasters were left without assistance. Families who lost homes and livelihoods were told repeatedly that no resources were available, while internal documents indicated that hundreds of thousands of dollars had been allocated for emergency relief. This gap between official funding and on-the-ground reality became the clearest demonstration of the corruption that had infiltrated the agency's entire leadership structure.

Although multiple investigative bodies, including the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission and the General Auditing Commission, confirmed evidence of wrongdoing, Dorley remained in office. His survival became one of the most controversial political stories of the year, raising questions about the limits of accountability in an administration that had otherwise demonstrated a willingness to suspend officials facing corruption allegations.

GRADE: F

2026 OUTLOOK: As Liberia approaches 2026, the National Disaster Management Agency stands at a defining moment. The corruption documented throughout 2025 left the agency weakened, demoralized, and unable to perform its essential national duties. The loss of public trust is profound. Disaster victims no longer believe that the agency will intervene. International partners are hesitating to commit new resources without guarantees of accountability. Government auditors and investigators have completed findings that point to widespread abuse, yet administrative uncertainty continues to hover around the institution.

The outlook for 2026 depends on three key factors: whether the findings of ongoing investigations will finally be acted upon, whether the agency's leadership will undergo restructuring, and whether the government will move decisively to restore accountability systems that were dismantled under Dulleh's tenure. If these steps are not taken, the NDMA risks entering the new year with the same vulnerabilities that defined 2025--weak financial controls, missing supplies, unreliable data, and a leadership structure that operates outside legal boundaries.

The year ahead will reveal whether the agency can rise from the turmoil of 2025 or whether Liberia will continue to face disasters without an effective national responder.

LIBERIA LAND AUTHORITY (LLA)

SAMUEL F. KPAKIO, CHAIRMAN

THE LOWDOWN: The Liberia Land Authority (LLA) is a government agency in Liberia, established by an Act of the National Legislature on October 6, 2016. It was created as part of a major policy, legal, and institutional reform of Liberia's land sector, consolidating and replacing a variety of previously separate land-related government institutions. LLA's core mission is to contribute "to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Liberia through the effective and efficient delivery of land governance and administration services that ensure equitable access to land, security of tenure, proper land use and protection of the environment." While the Authority has made significant progress in settling land disputes, it continues to be plagued with challenges - ranging from capacity limitations across the counties, inadequate budget and insufficient operational logistics which continue to slow service delivery.

2025 HIGH: Despite these setbacks, the Liberia Land Authority recorded significant achievements as the year progressed. One of the most notable accomplishments was the successful intervention in and resolution of longstanding land disputes in several counties, including Bong, Lofa, and Grand Bassa. These cases often involved complex interfamily disagreements or contested historical claims, yet through mediation and sustained engagement, the Authority managed to broker agreements that diffused tensions and clarified ownership for hundreds of residents.

The institution also made measurable progress in expanding its land deed registry, digitizing thousands of records that had previously existed only in fragile paper form. This development not only improved security and accessibility but also reduced the duplication and fraudulent reproduction of deeds that had fueled disputes for years.

Under the year in review, the LLA officially handed over "customary land deeds" to 23 communities across three counties (Grand Cape Mount, Bomi, and Nimba) after they completed the confirmatory survey and customary-land formalization (CLF) process.

Through that CLF process, a total of 268,502.70 acres were surveyed and formalized under statutory deed titles, giving these communities secure, legal recognition of their land holdings under the law. This is a major step toward resolving long-standing issues of unclear land tenure and overlapping claims on customary land -- particularly important for rural communities.

The LLA introduced a new National Deed Form, launched on November 1, 2025, with a transition period ending December 1, 2025. This new form is meant to standardize land documentation, reduce ambiguity, and help prevent fraudulent or dubious land transactions.

They adopted Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for deed verification and deed registration, helping to professionalize and systematize land administration across the country. To support field operations, LLA procured 12 motorbikes for field officers in six counties -- improving mobility, on-the-ground capacity, and outreach.

Improved IT and digital infrastructure: the national "Land Administration System (LAS)" was stabilized and enhanced, and in some counties (Grand Bassa, Margibi, and Bong), LLA installed Starlink internet connectivity -- enabling better data management, transparency, and service delivery. Digitization and long-term modernization: launching national digital land registry system (LIS)

LLA signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in October 2025 with two South Korean firms (ALLFORLAND and LTMETRIC) to develop a digital national land administration platform -- the Liberia Land Information System (LIS). This aims to digitize land records, mapping, ownership data and vastly improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability.

The move to a digital land registry is expected to help eliminate duplicate registrations, reduce fraud and land-related disputes, and streamline land transactions across Liberia.

After imposing a moratorium on sale/lease of public land earlier in 2025 (to review policies and guard against misuse), LLA lifted the moratorium mid-2025 -- allowing legal transactions to resume under new guidelines.

With that, LLA reestablished regulatory oversight for public land sale, lease or transfer -- with updated procedures (e.g., new deed form, "Temporary Occupancy Permits," stricter vetting) designed to ensure transparency and responsible land management. Under a grant from the Global Environmental Facility (GEF) via Conservation International (CI), LLA received essential equipment to support "sustainable land management and environmental conservation." This aids LLA's ability to incorporate environmental safeguards into land governance. The LLA deepened collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in 2025 -- reaffirming partnerships to promote equitable land governance, reduce land disputes, and support customary land-holder rights across Liberia.

LLA publicly reaffirmed its commitment to supporting women's land rights -- linking secure land ownership to broader social issues such as gender-based violence (GBV) prevention.

In addition, County land offices received renewed support and training during the year, enabling staff to improve dispute resolution practices, handle community complaints more professionally, and provide clearer guidance on land governance frameworks. Stakeholders praised the Authority's work in strengthening cooperation with local chiefs, district commissioners, civil society groups, and surveyors to promote peaceful land management.

The Authority also played a key role in advancing agricultural development projects by ensuring that land transactions complied with national regulations and by engaging communities to address concerns before investors arrived. This helped reduce friction between commercial interests and local landowners, creating a more stable environment for investment in the agricultural and forestry sectors.

2025 LOW: Despite meaningful gains in 2025, the controversial Grand Gedeh land lead overshadowed the LLA's achievements.

Under the year in review, county authorities in Grand Gedeh -- led by the Alex C. Grant (Superintendent) -- signed a 30-year lease agreement granting 900 acres (though both Grand Gedeh and LLA reported 500 acres) of land in the B'hai Administrative District to a foreign (Burkinabé) investor Boubou Sebu for cocoa farming. The deal was presented publicly as a development project -- expected to generate revenue (e.g., US$600,000 over 30 years) and stimulate the local economy.

Immediately, however, the lease triggered anger and concern among local residents, traditional leaders, civil-society actors, and even some lawmakers. Many contended the land was customary, belonging collectively to communities -- so any lease should respect communal ownership under the national legal framework.

The lease was challenged on grounds that it violated the Land Rights Act of 2018, especially provisions governing the lease and transfer of customary land. Investigations revealed that the lease was concluded without mandatory community consultations, proper authorization, or due process. The authorities involved allegedly bypassed required vetting procedures.

The 500-acre parcel reportedly belonged to the people of Juzon Town (B'hai District) under customary tenure. The lease to a foreign national disregarded communal rights protected by law. Many citizens felt the deal threatened their ancestral lands, forest resources, and long-term control over their heritage and livelihood.

The lease stirred widespread outrage among residents, civil-society groups and students, who warned that such deals undermine community interests and could ignite conflict. There were also concerns about environmental impact (forest land, cocoa farming, migration of foreign farmers), lack of benefit-sharing with locals, and possible long-term displacement.

On October 31, 2025, the LLA publicly revoked the "Development Grant Deed" that had been issued to Grand Gedeh County for the disputed land.

The LLA suspended key county officials involved: the County Land Administrator and the County Land Dispute Officer, pending investigation. Furthermore, LLA dismissed four of its own staff (from divisions including deed-registration and public-land vetting) for misconduct, misapplication of authority, and administrative malpractice related to the transaction.

The case has been referred to the national anti-corruption body and the Ministry of Justice for possible prosecution of implicated persons.

While top officials in Monrovia continue to distance themselves, civil society and observers are calling for complete investigation of the entire administration since they affixed their signatures on the deed and were. While some are calling for the dismissal of the superintendent and the LLA Chairman and top management for not doing proper due diligence.

Analysts say the saga reveals deep vulnerabilities in land governance across Liberia: how customary land rights, communal ownership and oversight mechanisms can be undermined by local authority abuse when transparency is weak.

The agency also battled public concerns over the slow pace of deed verification and the backlog of land title processing. Citizens complained of waiting months to obtain certified copies or to receive clarity on land status, raising questions about administrative efficiency. Budget limitations further strained operations across the country, with some county offices functioning with inadequate equipment, weak mobility, and irregular field monitoring.

As donor funding cycles fluctuated, the Authority experienced difficulties sustaining community engagement programs and public awareness campaigns on land rights. In several regions, confusion persisted over the distinctions between public, private, and customary land, a gap that fueled disputes and made it harder for the Authority to enforce its mandate consistently.

GRADE: F

2026 LOOKOUT

As the Liberia Land Authority steps into 2026 it does so with both opportunity and urgency. The progress made in 2025 sets the stage for a more ambitious agenda, but unresolved weaknesses still threaten to undermine long term gains. The coming year is expected to focus heavily on deepening digitization efforts, expanding the national land registry, and improving infrastructure in county land offices. Faster deed processing, clearer communication channels, and stronger enforcement of survey standards will be critical to reducing disputes and improving service delivery.

More attention will also be needed to address urban land conflicts which have grown more pronounced as cities expand and informal settlements increase. The Authority is expected to ramp up community education programs aimed at helping citizens understand land rights, customary land laws, and the procedures required for legitimate land acquisition.

One major area of focus will be strengthening collaboration with the Ministry of Justice and security agencies to address cases of illegal land sales, forged deeds, and unauthorized survey activities which continue to undermine public confidence. Success in these areas will determine whether the Authority can maintain its recent gains and build a more transparent and resilient land governance system.

LIBERIA'S RURAL& RENEWABLE ENERGY AGENCY (RREA)

SAMUEL BOCAY NAGBE JR., EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

2025 LOWDOWN: RREA was first established by Executive Order in 2010, and later formally enshrined into law (via an Act of Legislature) around 2015. Its core mandate: to promote and facilitate the development and supply of modern and renewable energy services in rural Liberia -- especially in areas not served by the main national grid. RREA works with public, private, and community developers to plan, implement, and manage off-grid and decentralized energy solutions (solar home systems, mini-grids, hybrid systems, etc.) for "rural and underserviced" communities. The agency also leads the country's formally adopted Rural Energy Strategy and Master Plan (RESMP), which sets targets, priorities and frameworks for rural electrification and renewable-energy deployment nationwide. Under RESMP, "rural" means all areas outside greater Monrovia -- whether small villages, towns, or remote settlements. The plan envisions a mix of solutions depending on context: decentralized renewables (solar, hybrid, small hydro), mini-grids, and stand-alone systems -- optimizing for cost, sustainability, and equity. The year 2025 exposed several shortcomings within the Rural Renewable Energy sector, with widespread criticism directed at delays in project implementation and limited coverage across rural counties. Many communities continued to experience prolonged power outages due to malfunctioning solar systems, poorly maintained mini grids, and the lack of technical teams to respond to breakdowns.

2025 HIGH: Despite the difficulties, 2025 also saw several achievements within the Rural Renewable Energy sector which provided hope for improved performance in the years ahead. A number of rural communities gained access to solar power through newly installed mini grids that restored confidence in the sector's capacity to deliver tangible results.

These new systems helped power clinics, schools, water pumps, and small businesses, resulting in improved health service delivery and economic activity.

New partnerships between government agencies, international donors, and private sector actors helped re-energize certain stalled projects. Technical teams were deployed to repair non-functional solar installations in at least a handful of hard -to reach districts, bringing renewed light to communities that had spent months without electricity.

The sector also recorded progress in training programs aimed at building local technician capacity. Young people from different counties received hands-on skills training allowing them to diagnose and repair solar equipment, maintain battery banks, and manage mini grids more effectively. This approach laid the foundation for a community centered model of energy sustainability.

Government commitments to expand rural electrification and integrate more renewable solutions into national planning frameworks added further momentum. Public statements from sector leaders emphasized a renewed focus on transparency, accountability, and practical energy solutions for underserved areas.

The progress made in 2025 demonstrated that despite structural challenges, the Rural Renewable Energy sector retains strong potential when planning, funding, and implementation align effectively. The installation and repair of solar mini grids showed that targeted investments can produce immediate benefits for health, education, and small business operations. The training initiatives signaled a shift toward sustainability, recognizing that long term functionality depends on empowering local technicians rather than relying solely on external experts.

Partnerships forged in 2025 also strengthened the foundation for future growth, as collaborative frameworks between government, donors, and communities allow for more efficient project delivery. The year's achievements showed that when resources are properly allocated and oversight is strengthened, rural renewable energy can significantly improve quality of life for rural residents.

2025 LOW: The year 2025 exposed several shortcomings within the Rural Renewable Energy sector, with widespread criticism directed at delays in project implementation and limited coverage across rural counties. Many communities continued to experience prolonged power outages due to malfunctioning solar systems, poorly maintained mini grids, and the lack of technical teams to respond to breakdowns.

This inconsistency undermined the reliability of existing energy installations and raised concerns about the sustainability of rural electrification efforts. Funding shortages remained a major challenge as several donor supported projects stalled due to budgetary constraints and administrative delays. Rural community leaders expressed frustration over the slow pace of expansion of solar mini grids and the unfulfilled promise of extending renewable power systems to remote areas that still remain completely off the grid. Some projects that were announced in late 2024 failed to take off in 2025, contributing to public disappointment and weakening trust in the sector's leadership.

The sector also struggled with weak monitoring and accountability mechanisms. Reports surfaced about equipment being damaged due to lack of maintenance and inadequate technical oversight. In some regions community installed solar systems operated far below their intended capacity because there was no structured maintenance program, leading to rapid deterioration of expensive equipment.

The combination of stalled projects, limited expansion, maintenance failures, and budgetary constraints contributed to a perception of stagnation in the sector. Many citizens questioned whether rural renewable energy initiatives were being implemented in a strategic and sustainable manner capable of transforming rural livelihoods.

The challenges witnessed in 2025 pointed directly to systemic weaknesses that have long affected the rural energy landscape. The reliance on external funding continues to leave the sector vulnerable whenever global or donor priorities shift. Weak community engagement and lack of local technical capacity highlighted the need for stronger training programs that empower rural residents to manage and sustain installed systems.

The inability to rapidly respond to breakdowns also underscored the urgent need for a coordinated maintenance strategy with clear lines of responsibility.

Additionally, the slow start of key projects revealed gaps in planning and execution at institutional levels. Without a more predictable funding framework and stronger inter agency collaboration, rural renewable energy goals risk falling further behind. The issues seen in 2025 therefore represent deeper structural challenges that require serious reforms rather than temporary interventions.

GRADE: C

2026 LOOKOUT: As the country enters 2026, expectations for the Rural Renewable Energy sector are high. Stakeholders anticipate a stronger push toward expanding rural mini grids, restoring malfunctioning systems, and increasing the overall reliability of the energy supply in remote areas. There is growing demand for a clear national roadmap that outlines how renewable energy will be scaled up and integrated into rural development programs.

Communities are hoping for the completion of long delayed projects and the introduction of more flexible financing models that allow local businesses and households to tap into renewable energy solutions. There is also anticipation of more investment in solar powered agricultural tools, cold storage facilities, and irrigation systems, which would support food production and economic stability.

With new leadership in some energy-related institutions and renewed political attention to rural development, 2026 is expected to focus heavily on accountability, project delivery, and measurable improvements. The emphasis on training additional rural technicians is likely to continue and could significantly reduce the rate of system failures across communities.

NATIONAL BUREAU OF CONCESSION

HANSON S. KIAZOLU, DIRECTOR GENERAL

THE LOWDOWN: The NBC was formally established by an Act of the Legislature in 2010. It was created to provide a centralized, coherent institutional framework for managing, monitoring and evaluating concession agreements across Liberia -- especially for natural resources, forestry, mining, and other sectors where concessions (leases, logging/mining rights, etc.) are granted.

Historically, concession management in Liberia has suffered from poor oversight, leading to environmental damage, land-use conflicts, and community grievances -- especially in forestry and mining sectors.

The multiplicity of agencies in charge of granting, monitoring, or regulating concessions made consistency and accountability difficult to maintain -- which contributed to exploitation or inequitable outcomes.

There have been questions about whether NBC always has sufficient resources, capacity, and independence to enforce compliance and protect community interests -- especially when powerful investors or political pressures are involved.

Thus, the creation of NBC was meant to tackle exactly those problems: centralize oversight, enforce standards, and offer a check on concession-related abuse.

2025 HIGH: In 2025, the NBC also recorded a number of significant actions in 2025 that reflect attempts to reclaim credibility and strengthen oversight functions. Notably NBC initiated a comprehensive compliance review of two major concession-holding companies -- Maryland Oil Palm Plantation (MOPP) and Cavalla Rubber Corporation (CRC) -- in Maryland County. A senior Monitoring and Evaluation delegation, led by former NBC Director General JSB Theodore Momo Jr. was dispatched to assess their adherence to concession agreements, including social, economic, and environmental obligations.

That move was widely seen as a necessary signal that NBC was trying to reassert its mandate over concession management and to hold companies accountable for their commitments to community welfare and environmental stewardship. Through public statements at a press briefing in Pleebo the Director General emphasized cooperation between concessionaires and affected communities and expressed optimism about improved transparency going forward.

Another positive development supporting broader reform efforts was the introduction of a new tool for reviewing concession and mineral development agreements: a Standardized Scoring Framework for Reviewing Concession and Mineral Development Agreements (SSFRC), launched in late 2025.

The framework was introduced by civil society in collaboration with development partners and aims to provide lawmakers with an objective, evidence-based system for evaluating concession agreements across multiple dimensions -- legal compliance, fiscal terms, environmental protection, local content, human rights, among others.

The SSFRC is expected to strengthen oversight, increase transparency, and reduce the subjective or opaque processes that have long plagued concession approvals in Liberia. Many lawmakers and civil society actors praised the initiative, calling it a vital step toward ensuring that natural resource deals actually benefit the people of Liberia rather than a few private interests.

Finally, under newly appointed leadership -- Hanson S. Kiazolu --NBC signals clear intent to reform its institutional systems. During confirmation hearings Kiazolu pledged to conduct an impartial diagnostic review of NBC's structures and processes to identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. He committed to enforcing existing concession laws, introducing digitalization for easier information sharing and access to concession data by citizens and stakeholders, and launching an annual score-card system to track performance and enable real-time data-driven decision making.

These actions represent NBC's most serious efforts in recent years to reconfigure itself as a more effective, transparent, and accountable steward of concession agreements.

2025 LOW: In 2025, the NBC came under sharp criticism for a perceived failure to live up to its core responsibilities particularly regarding enforcement and oversight of concession agreements. A vocal critic, Amara Konneh -- Senator from Gbarpolu County -- in a letter to the Senate plenary warned that the Bureau's "poor performance" had contributed to "significant economic shortfalls" for the country.

He argued that despite NBC's mandate to enforce compliance, transparency, and accountability in concession agreements, the institution failed to conduct timely reviews and enforce obligations on concessionaires, leading to oversight gaps and revenue losses.

The criticisms echo longstanding public concerns over concession incentives such as tax breaks, royalty waivers, and other privileges which were originally designed to attract post-war investment but whose long-term benefits are now being questioned. According to critics, NBC did not provide sufficient guardrails or enforceable mechanisms to ensure that companies under concession were meeting their obligations, thus undermining fiscal sustainability and sending a negative signal to investors and the public alike.

The shortcomings led to erosion of public confidence in NBC's ability to safeguard national interest and ensure that concession deals deliver real benefits for Liberians rather than merely serve foreign and corporate interests.

GRADE: D

2026 LOOKOUT: As 2026 unfolds, several key issues will determine whether the positive moves of 2025 translate into lasting change for NBC and for Liberia's concession governance

First, the success of the compliance reviews -- like those in Maryland County -- will have to be verified. It will be important to see whether MOPP, CRC, and other concessionaires act on any findings, remediate past failures, and commit to better practices going forward. The public and communities affected by concessions will need to hold these companies to account.

Second, it remains to be seen how effectively the SSFRC will be integrated into the formal concession approval and review process by government agencies and the Legislature. If lawmakers seriously adopt it as a standard tool, it could become a game-changer for resource governance. But if it remains a recommendation rather than a binding standard, improvements may be limited.

Third, NBC under the leadership of Hanson S. Kiazolu will face the difficult task of institutional reform: digitalizing concession data, building capacity for consistent monitoring and evaluation, strengthening transparency, and enforcing compliance. These reforms will require resources, political will, and sustained independent oversight. The ability of NBC to deliver on these promises will shape public trust.