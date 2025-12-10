Nigeria's Abdulmumin Wins Scrabblemania 3.0 - Wespa President Finishes Second in Monrovia

Monrovia — Liberia's ambition to position itself as a regional hub for competitive mind sports took a major leap over the weekend as the National Scrabble Association of Liberia (NSAL) successfully concluded its three-day SCRABBLEMANIA 3.0 tournament.

Held from December 5-7, 2025, at the Corina Hotel in Sinkor, the event attracted top regional players and brought unprecedented visibility to the country's growing mind-sports landscape.

Strong International Presence Highlights Credibility

The tournament officially launched on December 5, featuring 34 players battling for a US$6,000 prize pool, including the US$2,000 star prize and a championship trophy. The strong international turnout included ten foreign players from Ghana, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone, signaling the rising credibility of scrabble events organized in Liberia.

The opening ceremony drew some of the biggest names in continental and global scrabble administration including Lukeman Owolabi, President of the World English Scrabble Players Association (WESPA), Adekoyejo Adegbesan, President of the Pan African Scrabble Association (PANASA) and Atty. Fomba A. M. Swaray, former National Association of Scrabble of Liberia (NASAL) President and 2023 Liberian champion

All three officials commended Liberia's commitment to developing mind sports and expanding youth participation. The tournament was officially rated under WESPA, PANASA, and NASAL, and featured 30 competitive rounds over three days.

Nigeria's Abdulmumin Secures Championship

After three days of intense play, Jimoh Abdulmumin of Nigeria emerged as the SCRABBLEMANIA 3.0 champion, securing first place ahead of elite competitors from multiple countries.

In a major highlight, WESPA President Lukeman Owolabi, one of the most influential voices in world scrabble, finished in second place.

His high-ranking participation reinforced Liberia's growing status as a serious host for international scrabble events.

The third-place finish went to Charles Tachie-Menson, who received a prize of US$1,000, presented by Mind Brilliance Inc., one of the event's key sponsors. Other partners included the LPRC and Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon who provided the cash prizes.

Liberia Scrabble Looks Ahead

The President of the National Scrabble Association of Liberia Lester Morris called the event a milestone for the country.

"This tournament shows Liberia's readiness to become a hub for mind sports," Morris stated.

"The quality of play, international participation, and support from global scrabble bodies highlight our progress."

He emphasized that the association will continue working to expand competitions, improve coaching, and develop more elite players capable of representing Liberia globally.

SCRABBLEMANIA 3.0 marks a significant step in Liberia's quest for regional and global scrabble recognition, sending a clear message that Liberia is ready to compete and ready to lead in the world of mind sports.