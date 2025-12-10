Liberia: LACC Celebrates International Anti-Corruption Day

Monrovia — Youth urged to lead fight for a Peaceful, Inclusive, and Prosperous Liberia

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) marked International Anti-Corruption Day with a passionate call to action, emphasizing the pivotal role of youth in the ongoing battle against corruption.

This year's theme, "Uniting with Youth Against Corruption for a Peaceful, Inclusive, and Prosperous Liberia," reflects the organization's commitment to empowering the next generation as champions of integrity and accountability.

Recognizing the nation's demographic reality, where over 70% of the population is under 35, the LACC is reaching out to youth groups, student unions, academic institutions, faith-based youth organizations, and community leaders, urging them to partner in the fight against corruption.

According to Atty. Samuel F. Dakana, Commissioner for Monitoring and Investigation and acting Chairperson of the LACC, "Liberia is a nation of young people... youth represent the greatest resource for innovators, dreamers, and future leaders. But they are also the group most affected by corruption."

Dakana underscored how corruption robs young people of opportunities, stating, "When corruption steals from the national budget, it is the youth who lose access to quality education, healthcare, jobs, roads, and opportunities."

He stressed that true progress in the anti-corruption struggle is unattainable without the active leadership and participation of young Liberians.

Highlighting the indispensable role of young people, Atty. Dakana asserted, "They are not bystanders--they are central drivers of integrity and accountability."

He applauded the current generation of students, youth leaders, entrepreneurs, and activists as "frontline defenders of Liberia's future."

He encouraged them to reject bribery, advocate for transparency in schools, government, and communities, and to use their voices--especially on social media--to call out wrongdoing and promote accountability, thereby shaping national consciousness.

Dakana reminded the audience that combating corruption is not the sole responsibility of any single institution, administration, or political party. Instead, it is a shared national responsibility. He called on public officials, private sector actors, civil society, citizens, and, most importantly, the youth to commit to building a Liberia where merit triumphs over favoritism, service replaces self-interest, and integrity outweighs personal gain.

Serving as the keynote speaker, Ms. Alphia Faith Kemokai, a Youth Development Practitioner, emphasized that International Anti-Corruption Day is more than a date on the calendar.

She described it as a crucial reminder that societies cannot flourish when dishonesty becomes normalized, and silence is seen as the cost of inclusion. Kemokai argued that corruption is not merely a government issue but a cultural problem, rooted in everyday spaces like homes, schools, markets, places of worship, and youth circles.

"We cannot discuss integrity without remembering our national history," Kemokai reflected. She noted Liberia's painful experiences stemming from a breakdown of trust and abuse of power, warning that while corruption may not have solely caused civil conflict, it remains "a silent enemy of peace," fueling inequality, deepening frustration, and undermining the legitimacy that stable societies require.- Edited by Othello B. Garblah.