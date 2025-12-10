Liberia: Questions Mount - -Palm Oil Factory dedicated by EPA boss remains nonfunctional.

A project once hailed as a symbol of agricultural transformation in Bong County has now become the center of growing frustration and unanswered questions.

The Bio-Thermal Palm Oil Factory, dedicated in 2023 by the Executive Director of the Liberia Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, has reportedly been abandoned, leaving residents of Tobacco Farm deeply disappointed after years of anticipation.

The facility, presented to the community during the peak of the 2023 general elections, was welcomed as a game-changing investment for smallholder farmers battling outdated, labor-intensive palm oil processing methods. Built through Dr. Yarkpawolo's Foundation for Development in partnership with Liberian engineering groups, the project was intended to usher in a new era of modernized agricultural production.

Work on the plant began in 2019, fueled by contributions from Yarkpawolo's friends and supporters both at home and abroad. At its unveiling, the factory was praised as a crucial intervention that would reduce production costs, minimize post-harvest losses, and significantly increase farmers' earnings.

But today, the once-celebrated facility sits silent. No machines are running. No staff are on site. No maintenance is being done. What was envisioned as a beacon of progress has become an idle structure overtaken by weeds, with residents watching their hopes fade as months turn into years.

"We were told this place would change our lives," one local farmer lamented. "But we are back to using our hands to squeeze palm nuts. Nothing has happened here since the day it was turned over."

The growing discontent has triggered renewed calls for accountability, with residents demanding clarity on why the factory never became fully operational and what plans, if any, exist to revive it.

Community leaders say the factory's abandonment reflects a broader pattern of underperforming agricultural projects in Bong County, especially initiatives launched during political seasons under the banner of community empowerment.

As farmers continue to rely on manual processing and struggle with high production costs, many are now urging the government, development partners, and the project's initiators to revisit the factory, restore operations, and deliver on the promise that once ignited hope across Panta District.

For now, the Bio-Thermal Palm Oil Factory stands as a stark reminder of unfulfilled commitments and a community still waiting for the development it was promised.