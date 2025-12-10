Burundi: Security Alert - Increased Armed Violence Near the DRC - Burundian Border

press release

U.S. Embassy in Burundi

Location: Border area near Uvira, DRC

Event: There are reports of increasing violence near the border area (Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and Burundi) around the DRC city of Uvira. There are currently no reports of violence on the Burundian side of the border, although the situation remains fluid. U.S. citizens should avoid travel to parts of Burundi that share a border with the DRC. The Embassy would like to emphasize that it has not currently made any significant changes to its security posture at this time.

Actions To Take:

Review your personal security plans and ensure your family has enough food and water should you need to stay home for several days.

Have essential items (clothing, medications, travel documents) packed in a bag that you can carry.

Monitor local media for updates and factor updated information into your travel plans and activities.

Avoid large crowds.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Carry proper identification.

Review your personal security plans.

Keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency.

Maintain a low profile.

Have a contingency plan for emergencies and review the Traveler's Checklist.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Bujumbura, Burundi

During business hours: +257 22 20 7000

After hours: +257 22 20 7318 / +257 66 618 026

Email address: bujumburaacs@state.gov

Burundi Country Information

State Department - Consular Affairs 888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

