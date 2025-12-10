Nigeria: Why I Chronicled My Experiences As Buhari's Minister - Lai Mohammed

The former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has narrated the reasons behind his new book, 'Headlines and Soundbites: Media Moments that Defined an Administration".

Mohammed said the book was his personal effort to document contemporary Nigerian history from the vantage point of a minister under the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking in an interview with AIT, monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mohammed said the book captures critical moments, decisions, crises, and communication battles that shaped the Buhari administration.

"It is a compelling, insider chronicle of governance, communication and nation-building during the Buhari era, authored by Nigeria's longest-serving Minister of Information and Culture, spanning the author's near eight-year tenure (2015-2023),

"The book documents my stewardship of a vast and complex ministry, covering information management, cultural development, tourism promotion and national orientation.

"It offers a unique window into how major national policies were shaped, defended and communicated in real time," he said.

Mohammed explained that the motivation for the book stemmed from his desire to ensure that future generations understood how government works beyond the often-distorted public narratives.

"This book is my own personal effort to write contemporary stories from the inside.

"I will be failing posterity if I do not document all the experiences and what I went through," he said.

He added that history continues to repeat itself because those who hold public office fail to share lessons from their experiences.

According to him, the book reveals how decisions were made and how misinformation often overshadowed the facts during the Buhari years.

Mohammed insisted that Africans must tell their own stories to prevent distortions by external writers.

The former minister said the book would be inaugurated on Dec. 17, a date he deliberately chose in honour of President Buhari.

"It is the first posthumous birthday of President Buhari. If he were to be alive, he would have been 83 that day," he said.

Mohammed said he began writing the book in June, about a month before the former president's death, a loss he described as devastating.

"When he died, I was paralysed for days. When I recovered, I decided to dedicate a whole chapter to him in the book," he said.

Mohammed described Buhari as a leader who did not micromanage his ministers but provided them full support.

He recalled one remarkable moment in their eight-year working relationship:

"In the entire eight years, the president asked me for a favour only once.

"He called and asked if I could deliver a paper on his behalf at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs. I agreed, and I did it gladly."

Mohammed also spoke of their long association, dating back to the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing Buhari as a leader who rewarded loyalty with trust.

The former minister dismissed public perceptions that Buhari was aloof or detached from national issues.

"Many commentators have little understanding of how government works.

"Anyone who worked with Buhari would know that he was always in touch, in charge and on top of his game.

"Apart from when he was ill, he presided over Council meetings effectively. He had institutional memory and experience from his prior leadership roles.

"To say he was disconnected is unfair," he said.

Mohammed revealed that one of his most difficult moments as minister occurred during the EndSARS protests, when he came under intense public criticism.

He disclosed that his family bore the brunt of public outrage:

"My wife and children were bullied online and offline.

"Their businesses were boycotted, and they were very unhappy because they felt I brought all these upon them.

"We held a family meeting, and it was agreed that I should resign."

Mohammed said he seriously contemplated leaving office at that point, a story he explored in the book.

Asked whether it was the largesse of the office that prevented him from resigning, Mohammed dismissed claims that ministers are overwhelmed with benefits.

"People talk about benefits from the office, and I laugh. In my time, no minister earned up to N900,000 a month.

"My total earnings were N860,000, including feeding and housing allowances.

"It is an honour to serve, but it is wrong to assume that becoming a minister solves all your problems," he said.

Addressing accusations that he lied frequently in defence of the government, he insisted that his duty was to supply facts and context, not to distort the truth.

"You may not agree with my position, but it is difficult to fault my logic or my facts.

"Many accuse me simply because I was loyal to the president. As Minister of Information, you must consider national security and national cohesion." he said

Mohammed expressed pride in serving Buhari, whom he described as "a good leader, mentor and friend." (NAN)