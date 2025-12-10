Nigeria: PDP Accuses Wike of 'Deepening Illegality' With Purported Caretaker Committee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the announcement of a "National Caretaker Committee" allegedly constituted by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, describing the move as an act of political mischief carried out by individuals who are no longer members of the party.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, the party said Wike and his allies were attempting to "falsely cloak" their activities in the name of the PDP despite having been formally expelled.

The party maintained that all its organs, including the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Board of Trustees (BoT)--remain "intact and under, the legitimate leadership of Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN." It stressed that those leading the party's structures "cannot be procured or commodified" in the manner it alleged had become the "signature modus operandi" of Wike's group.

The PDP also drew attention to an ongoing case filed by two alleged allies of Wike, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman and Senator Sam Anyanwu, at the Federal High Court in Abuja. The suit, filed on November 21, 2025, seeks to nullify the PDP National Convention and its decisions. According to the PDP, the presiding judge, Justice J.O. Abdulmalik, declined an application for an interim injunction and warned all parties not to take steps that could interfere with the eventual judgment.

By proceeding to announce what the party described as a "fictitious" caretaker committee, the statement said Wike and the plaintiffs had acted "in clear contempt of court" and "fundamentally altered their status" in the ongoing litigation.

The party accused Wike's camp of working since 2023 to undermine the PDP's position as Nigeria's main opposition party, adding that the latest development fits into what it called a "Wike-led band of APC apologists" strategy.

Describing the actions of the group as "comical" and "absurd," the PDP reassured its members and supporters that it remains committed to internal reforms "anchored on transparency, equity, honesty, and inclusiveness."

The statement urged the public to dismiss the purported caretaker committee as an illegitimate political distraction.