Nigeria: NCDC Reports 17 New Lassa Fever Cases, One Death

10 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported 17 new confirmed Lassa fever cases and one death across four states in epidemiological week 47 (Nov. 17-23).

The agency disclosed this on Tuesday via its official website in the Lassa Fever Situation Report for Epi Week 47.

According to the NCDC, the cumulative number of confirmed cases in 2025 has risen to 1,089 with 179 deaths, compared with 1,095 cases and 179 deaths recorded over the same period in 2024.

It added that nine Local Government Areas were affected in the latest reporting week.

The report highlighted ongoing interventions, including healthcare worker training, community sensitisation, infection prevention and control (IPC) activities, and the distribution of medical supplies such as ribavirin, thermometers, and personal protective equipment.

Challenges noted include late presentation of cases, poor health-seeking behaviour, inadequate environmental sanitation, and low awareness in high-burden communities.

The NCDC urged states to strengthen community engagement on Lassa fever prevention and advised healthcare workers to maintain a high index of suspicion, ensuring timely referral and treatment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lassa fever is a viral haemorrhagic disease endemic in Nigeria, spread mainly through contact with food or household items contaminated by infected rats.

It can also spread from person to person, especially in hospitals with weak infection control measures.

The illness causes fever, weakness, vomiting, bleeding, and, in severe cases, organ failure.

Nigeria records the highest global burden, with most cases reported in Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Taraba, and Ebonyi states.

Lassa fever remains one of Nigeria's deadliest recurrent outbreaks, driven by rodent exposure, poor sanitation, and delayed health-seeking behaviour. (NAN)

